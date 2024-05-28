Day of Play 2024 is confirmed — here’s all the PlayStation Plus freebies for PS5 and PSVR 2

Days of Play is returning for 2024 confirms the PlayStation Blog, and this year’s celebration of all things PlayStation is set to be the biggest yet with epic discounts across the best PS5 games as well as the PS5 Slim and peripherals like PSVR 2.

While I’ll always appreciate a good discount (after all, I am a former Deals Editor), the only thing better than getting a must-play game for cheap, is getting one without spending a single cent. And for Days of Play 2024, Sony is supercharging the usual PlayStation Plus freebies by giving a bunch of extra perks including PSVR2 games and classic PS2 titles.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member at any tier level (Essential, Extra or Premium), you’re in for plenty of gaming treats this month. So let’s run through all the freebies available to subscribers throughout the Days of Play 2024 event.

Free games on PlayStation Plus Essential

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed the Monthly Games for June 2024, and members at the Essential tier or higher (essentially any tier of PS+ as Essential is the base level) will have access to SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 starting June 4.

Sony is sweetening the pot further by giving subscribers even longer to claim EA Sports FC 24 which was part of May’s lineup. You now have until June 18 to add to your library, and now is a great time to play some virtual soccer with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

Other benefits this month include a set of new PlayStation Account avatars (including one that fans of Liverpool FC will love) and an exclusive Roblox pack that includes a new skin for Felix Freezebeard the Yeti.

Free games on PlayStation Plus Extra

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation Plus accounts on the Extra (or Premium) tier will get access to a quartet of excellent games over the next 10 days. First up it’s delightful indie daring Dredge on Wednesday (May 29), swiftly followed by Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 on May 31.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then as we enter June, the Game Catalog (Sony’s term for its PlayStation Plus Extra library) will receive further additions in the form of Cricket 24 on June 5 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition on June 7. I imagine GTA will be most popular new addition.

Free games on PlayStation Plus Premium

(Image credit: Sony)

Naturally, Sony is saving its very best freebies for gamers who have forked out for the highest level of membership, PlayStation Plus Premium.

For starters, Premium members who also own a PSVR 2 headset are in for a very good June. Starting June 6, you will get access to Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2. These aren’t small games either, several of them deserve mention in our list of the best PSVR 2 games, the Walking Dead games especially are fantastic.

(Image credit: Sony)

If the above set of additional free games wasn’t enough, Sony is also dipping into its archive to give PlayStation Plus Premium members a jolt of nostalgia. From June 11, the Classic Catalog will contain fresh PS2 in the form of Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus.

Finally, Premium members will get access to a new "Game Trial" for WWE 2K24. It's not been confirmed how meaty this free taster of the wrestling sim will be, but it should be enough to give you an idea if you want to invest your cash in the full game.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, but sure to claim your freebies this month, as they'll help fill the time during this relatively quiet period for new PS5 releases. And if you don’t have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll be pleased to know that Sony is discounting memberships by up to 25% during the Days of Play promotional event.

Head to the PlayStation Blog for full details on all the freebies and offers mentioned above.