What to expect from Google in 2023: Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and more

Google has had a strong 2022 with the Pixel hardware line. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been compelling refinements of the revolutionary Pixel 6 series; the Pixel 6a proved you don't need a whole lot of money to get Google's best features; and the Pixel Watch was a decent first try to introduce a smartwatch companion to these phones.

But now it's time to consider what next year's got in store for Pixel.

Based on news, rumors and some safe assumptions, we've put together this list of likely and definite Google Pixel hardware launches for the coming year. Take a look so you can mark your calendars extra early for the probable launch dates and what to expect from the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and more.

Google Pixel 7a

(Image credit: Onleaks/Smartprix)

The Pixel a-series is possibly Google's best overall product thanks to its well-chosen blend of features for a very reasonable price. We're currently on the Pixel 6a, so we'd imagine that come Google I/O in May, we'll have the Pixel 7a to try out.

About the only complaint we can level at the Pixel 6a is that its battery life isn't that good, something that seems to be common to all Google Pixel products. All we'd ask for otherwise is for Google to continue honing its photo processing software, add rumored features like a 90Hz display and wireless charging and to squeeze more power from its Tensor chips to shore up what's currently the top of our best cheap phones list. Just as long as it doesn't shift from its perfectly situated $450 pricing.

Google Pixel Tablet

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google's already told us about the Pixel Tablet, but there are a lot of unknowns still. We know it's coming in the new year, although we don't know when precisely.

It'll run on the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 series, seems to have a large display and a dock that lets you use the Tablet as a Nest Hub-like smart display. Plus there could be a Pro version coming at some point, too. Google's definitely targeted a different use-case to the best tablets on sale right now, and we're interested to see if that helps the Pixel Tablet stand out or just distracts from what people actually want their tablets for.

Google Pixel Fold

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Howtoisolve)

After years of rumors, May 2023's Google I/O may finally bring us Google's first foldable phone. Supposedly looking a lot like the Pixel 7, and containing some of the same internals like the Tensor G2 chipset and some of the cameras, the Pixel Fold could finally bring some competition to Samsung, whose Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models have effectively been the best foldable phones by default so far.

With stock Android now becoming better suited to tablet and folding devices, plus Google's habit of gracing their products with some Pixel-only software tricks, the Pixel Fold should be stuffed with good ideas. But as a first-gen foldable, the risk of hardware problems seems high. Let's hope Google's put just as much focus on the physical aspects of the Pixel Fold, as Pixels do have an unfortunate reputation for being unreliable and buggy at launch.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Topping the list of Google's expected products in 2023 will be the follow-up to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 series, expected to arrive in the fall. And after the amazing quality of the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6 series before it, we have high hopes again for how these phones will turn out.

We should expect another pair of flagship-grade phones focussed on handy software tricks and simple-to-use but powerful photography. However, we'd like to see Google address the lacking performance and poor battery optimization of the Tensor series chips. If those can be ironed out, even if by only a little, then the Pixel 8 series would stand a much stronger chance of landing a hiring sport on our best phones list.

The trick is pushing the envelope while keeping the pricing aggressively low.

Google Pixel Watch 2

(Image credit: Future)

Google finally brought out its first Pixel-branded smartwatch in October this year, and while it's not guaranteed we'll get a Pixel Watch 2 in 2023, it seems reasonable that Google would follow Apple and Samsung's example in bringing out a sequel.

The Pixel Watch is an attractive smartwatch full of features, thanks to the deep integration with Fitbit fitness tracking and Google Assistant. The two main things we'd like the Pixel Watch 2 to do is shrink the current model's chunky bezel, ideally by increasing the screen size, and to improve the battery life beyond a single day. That way it would easily jump up on our best smartwatches list.