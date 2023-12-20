This solar wall light is the most underrated gadget I tried in 2023 — and it could save you a ton of money

There are gadgets I use religiously every day, then there are others that I set up once and totally forget about until much later when I have that ah-ha moment. Ring’s Wall Light Solar is one of them and it’s the most underrated gadget I tried in 2023.

To be fair, I’ve had it since 2021, but living in an apartment complex where I didn’t have the authority to install outdoor fixtures, it remained dormant in a cabinet until I moved into my first home last year. While Ring is most known for its line of smart security cameras and video doorbells, the company has been expanding more into other areas of the smart home with its smart lights — the Ring Wall Light Solar being one of them.

With its integrated solar panel, it’s able to provide lighting anywhere outdoors because its battery is constantly being replenished whenever the sun’s out. When I installed it on January 1 of this year, I didn’t think it would last me this long, but it’s underrated for many reasons.

Saved me hundreds from hiring an electrician

(Image credit: Future)

The first problem I encountered when I moved into my first home was figuring out a way to add lighting to my backyard deck without it costing me a fortune. I looked around on handyman services like Angi (formerly Angi’s list), but the range I was given was all over the place — costing me as little as $330, all the way up to $1,000+.

After shelling out the cost for the down payment for my home, I had to think of an alternative. That’s when I remembered about the Ring Wall Light Solar. Once I found it and charged its battery, I quickly installed the base plate to one of the wooden rails on my deck and fastened the Ring Wall Light Solar to it.

The installation took me less than 10 minutes, which also required me to set up the Ring Bridge to connect to my home’s Wi-Fi network. So, instead of paying $330 at the minimum for a contractor or electrician, I did it all on my own to save myself more time and money.

Cutting down electricity use

(Image credit: Future)

The benefits on anything solar is the potential of limitless energy. Even though the $60 cost of the Ring Wall Light Solar is considerably higher than buying a single 60W floodlight bulb at $5, the true savings come in the form of how much I’ll save in the long run with electric costs.

That’s because I have yet to take it down and recharge its battery. The integrated solar panel on top of the light charges the 18,650 lithium-ion battery, and as I’m writing this, the battery life in the Ring app registers at 100%. I’ve seen it go down to as low as 44% on consecutive days when the weather’s icky. However, I strategically placed it in such a way that it receives maximum sun time, so it’s constantly replenishing the battery.

In fact, the light puts out a strong 800 lumens of light, which is plenty enough to fill my entire deck. I really hope it lasts me a good decade, mainly because that’s where I’ll find the biggest savings — which would easily more than cover the initial cost of buying it.

It’s also a deterrent

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, I love how the Ring Wall Light Solar also has a dual purpose. There’s a built-in motion sensor that will not only automatically turn on the light whenever it’s triggered at night, but it will also send me a notification to my phone. I really appreciate this added function because my backyard’s not fenced in.

For porch pirates and other intruders, it can help deter them from proceeding with their intentions. One added layer of protection that I’ve set up as well is a routine that will announce movement on all of my Alexa smart speakers and smart displays in my home. My Amazon Fire TV Omni also notifies me while I’m watching a show that the motion sensor was triggered.

It’s without question one of the easiest things I’ve installed all year in my home, but I cannot tell you the added peace of mind it’s offered as well. Of course, I love all of the savings I’ve got so far since installing it.