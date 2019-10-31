Best iPhone Wireless Chargers

In the world of wireless charging, several companies hope to make a splash with compelling designs, high-end power, and the ability to efficiently charge your iPhone or Android smartphone. Many of those companies, like Anker, Belkin, Mophie, Samsung, and others, are well-known in the marketplace. Others, like Tozo, are all about competing on price. But either way, they offer outstanding options for your phone.

Read on for our roundup of outstanding Qi-compatible wireless chargers that will work with everything from your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to Samsung’s line of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 handsets.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker's PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad is one of the most popular options on Amazon. That's because it's affordable and has an attractive design. Although the Anker PowerPort won't match the 7.5-watt options in this roundup, the company says this 5-watt pad charges a device 10% faster than any other. It even charges a device through just about any case.

Mophie Wireless Charging Base

(Image credit: Mophie)

Mophie's Wireless Charging Base is one of the first to support the 7.5-watt fast charging speed. Indeed, we noticed a difference versus 5-watt Qi chargers in our testing. The circular design has a nonslip finish, and Mophie includes an AC adapter for the base.

Insignia 10W Wireless Charging Pad

(Image credit: Insignia)

As its name suggests, the Insignia 10W Wireless Charging Pad is a 10W charger that aims at boosting your battery life far more quickly than older 5W chargers. The charger comes with a black disc-like design and works with both iPhones and Android devices. An LED indicator light will tell you when your phone is fully charged.

Yootech 10W Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Yootech)

Yootech's Wireless Charger is a 10-watt device that quickly charges your iPhone. The charger also comes with a temperature-control feature that ensures your phone stays safe from any damage that could be caused by overheating. According to Yootech, the charger works through a case, but any case with a metal lining should be removed before you place your handset on it.

Seneo Qi Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Seneo)

The Seneo Qi wireless charger is a nice option if you prefer to charge your devices while they're standing up. It also comes with fast-charging capabilities, but it delivers only regular-speed charges for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The Seneo charger uses an LED lighting system to tell you when your iPhone is fully charged.

Anker PowerWave 7.5W/10W Fast Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Anker)

If you buy the latest and greatest phones, here's the wireless charger for you. Designed to support the Samsung Galaxy S9's 10-watt charging speed (as well as the iPhone's 7.5-watt rate), the Anker PowerWave stand also keeps your phone upright so you can see its notifications without lifting it up.

Tzumi HyperCharge

(Image credit: Tzumi)

Tzumi isn’t necessarily a household name in the accessories market, but the company’s HyperCharge is one of the finer options available. The small, disc-like charging pad comes with a 10W design that promises fast power-ups of your smartphone battery. An LED ring indicator light around the device tells you when your phone is charging and when its battery life reaches capacity.

Tozo W1

(Image credit: Tozo)

If you're looking for a nice-looking wireless charger that won't detract from the look and feel of your desk, consider the Tozo W1. The charger comes with a shiny black or white finish and at 5mm thick, is one of the thinnest options in this roundup. It also features LED lights around the ring to tell you when your phone is charging. It's a fine choice.

Belkin BoostUp 10W

(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin has been selling its BoostUp wireless chargers for quite some time. But many of those are based on older 5W or 7.5W technology. The company’s Belkin BoostUp 10W is a 10W option that promises faster performance than its predecessors. The device itself comes in a Midnight Black finish and has a disc-like design. Better yet, it’s compatible with phones living inside plastic cases, making it even easier to charge your device. However, it’s a little more expensive than competing Qi chargers.

RAVPower Wireless Charger

(Image credit: RAVPower)

The RAVPower is an affordable wireless charger for Apple’s iPhones. It charges iPhones at 7.5 watts and Samsung handsets at 10 watts. RAVPower says it has protections in place that prevent smartphones from overcharging, over-voltage and high temperatures.

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

(Image credit: Samsung)

It might not make Apple happy, but if you're in the market for a solid wireless charger, this Samsung option could be a good fit. The Qi Certified Fast Charge works with both Samsung and Apple devices, and promises to charge a handset's battery capacity to 100% in just 50 minutes. That's 1.4 times faster than standard pads, according to Samsung.

Samsung 9W Fast Charge Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you’re looking to significantly boost wireless charging speeds, check out Samsung’s 9W Fast Charge Wireless Charger. The device is capable of reducing wireless charging times by as much as 50 minutes and is small enough to fit on a nightstand without taking up too much room. Its simple, circular design makes it an attractive option and for just $45, you can get two in the same bundle.

Ikea Riggad Work Lamp

(Image credit: Ikea)

Ikea's Riggad work lamp is one of the coolest wireless chargers available. At first blush, the device looks like it's just a work lamp with a bulb to illuminate your desk. However, its stand doubles as a wireless charger. The lamp is a bit on the expensive side, though.

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

(Image credit: Mophie)

Apple told us about the ideal wireless charger, one that could charge all of your stuff, even three Apple devices. That Qi charging hub, dubbed AirPower, never happened, because Apple couldn't figure out a way for everything to charge safely.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, however, comes close to that dream. It's got a stand for your Apple Watch, a groove perfectly designed for the AirPods wireless charging case and enough space for an iPhone 11. We're currently testing it out and will let you know what we think soon.

Yestan Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Yestan)

The Yestan Wireless Charger is a handy option for anyone who wants to charge plenty of devices at the same time. It comes with the ability to charge up to four devices simultaneously, including two smartphones, AirPods wireless earbuds, and an Apple Watch. Best of all, it does all of that for a nicely affordable price.

XDesign 10W Wireless Charger

(Image credit: XDesign)

If you're looking for a simple wireless charger that won't break the bank, look no further than the XDesign 10W Wireless Charger. The small, disc-like device has 10W charging capability and is compatible with every iPhone, from the iPhone 11 on down. You simply need to place your phone on the device to start charging it, and with help from an indicator ring around the pad, you can clearly identify when it's charging.

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger

(Image credit: Choetech)

The Choetech Dual Wireless Charger is all about helping you charge multiple devices at the same time. Thanks to its wide design, it provides enough real estate to charge your iPhone 11 next to a Galaxy Note 10. You can even use the included adapter to charge your wireless AirPods charging case. Best of all, it has a leather design, so it looks nice on your desk while you're charging your devices.

