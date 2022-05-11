Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Which sports wireless earbuds are better?

This Sennheiser Sport True Wireless and Beats Fit Pro comparison focuses on two of the market’s best sport headphones, helping you decide which pair best suits your needs and budget.

The Sport True Wireless is Sennheiser’s first attempt at truly wireless sports buds, and a great one at that. It boasts the same drivers and sound settings as the flagship Momentum True Wireless 3, delivering legacy sound with emphasized bass that is sure to fuel your workouts. A sweatproof design, lengthy playtimes, and secure fit round out this inexpensive gem.

Both models guarantee high-level performance and superior sound, but only one can be recognized as the better fitness investment. Read our Sport True Wireless vs. Fit Pro face-off to see which one comes out the victor.

Beats’ latest true wireless release is by far their greatest to date. The Fit Pro carries the same audio features as the AirPods Pro, from active noise cancellation (ANC) to the adaptive EQ to Spatial Audio. It also updates the Studio Buds design with installed wing tips for optimal fit.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Specs compared

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Beats Fit Pro Price $129 $199 Active noise cancelation No Yes Wireless charging No No Chip Not stated H1 Battery life (rated) 9 hours; 27 hours (with charging case) Up to 7 hours; 27 hours up to 30 hours (with charging case) Water resistance (rated) IP54 IPX4 Case size 2.5 x 1.5 x 1.6 inches (earbuds + charging case) 1.12. x 2.44. x 2.44 inches Case weight Not stated 1.94 ounces Bluetooth codec support SBC, AAC, aptX AAC Special features Adaptive Acoustics; custom EQ; Sound Check Adaptive EQ; Spatial Audio; transparency mode; Audio Sharing; “Hey Siri” assistance; Find My in iOS

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Price

The Sport True Wireless launched at $129, making it one of the more affordable mid-range options available and a steal for fitness fanatics on a budget. You can purchase it in either Black or White.

While the Fit Pro originally hit store shelves with a $199 MSRP, it has been seen on sale for as low as $179 at select online retailers. Sound features alone make it worth the investment. Four colors are sold: black, sage gray, stone purple, and white

Winner: Tie

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Design

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Aesthetically, it’s tough to compete against the Fit Pro. Build quality is on point compared to past Beats products, providing enough durability for both buds and the charging case to survive frequent accidents. IPX4 sweat and splash resistance ensures the model won’t take on any moisture damage. Each colorway is attractive and bold, plus niche details like the matte finish and signature B logo stand out. Adding wingtips to the design is clutch for fit. The entire package is also more portable friendly and easily slides into denim pockets.

(Image credit: Alex BracettiFuture)

Sennheiser sticks to their design ethos of clean and minimalist, which is surprisingly effective on the Sport True Wireless, granted the large size and nominal details devalue its appearance. These buds are practically the CX Plus, except with wingtips, rose gold insignias, and an all-plastic frame. The charging case is the same, but it comes with a hole on the side to loop the bundled lanyard through it. An IP54 rating means stronger sweat and water resistance than the Fit Pro.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Comfort and fit

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The Sport True Wireless might be the better-fitting model, but the Fit Pro is the more comfortable model, therefore cancelling each other out.

Both sets of buds feature pliable wingtips that mold perfectly into the cymba and keep them locked in place during motion-heavy workouts. They also come with tips that form a tight seal around the canal. The Sport True Wireless felt more stable when performing cardio exercises. Apple’s Ear Tip Fit Test is available for measuring your ears to determine the best-fitting tips, the feature works better on the AirPods Pro than it does the Fit Pro.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Fit Pro rests pleasantly on the concha and doesn’t occupy your entire ear or press up against it. We wore Beats buds for 2 hours straight after finishing a 60-minute workout and didn’t experience any discomfort. The Sport True Wireless’ bulky design wasn’t as gentle and caused soreness around the concha after 2 hours of wear.

Winner: Tie

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Controls

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Beats equipped the Fit Pro with a variety of controls. These consist of responsive physical buttons that produce solid tactility and support single/multi-press gestures, as well as motion detection for accurate auto-pause functionality and flawless “Hey Siri” voice activation. The latter is what sells you most on the Fit Pro’s control scheme, with Beats’ intelligible mic array capturing every syllable and Siri registering verbal inquiries as quickly as it responds to them.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The Sport True Wireless has touch controls and supports a full suite of commands. Sennheiser’s touch panels tend to struggle with multi-tap input, often requiring two or three attempts before executing intended commands. Digital assistance performs similarly. While Siri and Bixby operate smoothly, Google Assistant acts buggy at times. Not having an auto-pause function also works against the Sport True Wireless.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Sound quality

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Sennheiser’s buds are the more natural sounding, though they aren’t without their flaws. The Sport True Wireless sound profile pumps out deep, rich bass, as well as balanced mids and clear highs, and can be personalized in the companion app via EQ. Listeners can manually adjust bass, mid, and treble, or select from seven different presets that cater to different music genres and content (e.g., Movie, Podcast). However, the Sport True Wireless’ secret sonic weapon is Sound Check, a feature that automatically tailors sound to your hearing through a listening test; we found it more effective than the standard EQ. Whichever you choose, expect lively sound that will boost your energy levels during workouts.

Sennheiser tried to do something unique with their Adaptive Acoustics feature, which works interchangeably with the bundled tips. It is hit or miss. Focus mode is fine for isolating ambient noise to enjoy fuller sound, though there is a drop in bass. Aware is a poor attempt at transparency mode and was designed to reduce “body-born noise,” so you can hear more of what’s happening around you. Not only does it let in very little ambient noise, but the increased bass levels make it tough to hear any noises distinctively.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Fit Pro takes on the same premium audio features as the AirPods Pro, including adaptive EQ that adjusts frequencies on the fly, EQ presets via iPhone settings, and Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound. All of them work great for the most part; our only complaint is the head-tracking technology, which was engineered better on Apple’s flagship model. Despite this hiccup, the Fit Pro remains the company’s best-sounding true wireless model.

These buds deliver robust bass that blends well with compelling mids and crisp highs for superb frequency range. Spatial Audio gives select Apple Music tracks and Dolby Atmos-compatible videos a more immersive feel. We love that Apple allows for audio sharing between two AirPods or Beats headphones/earbuds. In addition, streaming quality on iOS and Android devices is solid.

For reference, our reviewers tested sound on both sets of buds using multiple devices, including the Google Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note S22 Ultra, and MacBook Pro.

Winner: Tie

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Special features and apps

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Fit Pro makes the most of Apple’s H1 processor by granting access to all the aforementioned audio features and numerous others. A few that come to mind are automatic switching, “Hey Siri,” one-touch pairing, and FindMy to keep track of misplaced buds in the FindMy app. However, it is special features like ANC and Transparency Mode that place the Fit Pro among the category’s top performers. Getting the same noise neutralization as the AirPods Pro is awesome and Transparency Mode is reliable for increasing environmental awareness when running. Another benefit of owning these buds is they perform equally well on both iOS/macOS and Android platforms.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

It’s impressive how much functionality Sennheiser programmed into the Sport True Wireless, especially for the price. Adaptive Acoustics, control customization, Sound Check, and the equalizer with multiple presets aren’t perks you’ll find on many fitness-centric models. Bluetooth 5.2 provides stable connectivity with all devices. The lack of high-end features like ANC and Sennheiser’s Sound Zones mode to optimize the EQ to specific locations is disappointing, but it’s the exclusion of common features like Find My Buds that saddens us most.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Call quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Sport True Wireless is an acceptable calling headset. It’s not something you’ll find on our list of the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls, but it outperforms several of the best sports headphones in this category. Any calls taken indoors or outdoors come in clearly, though the mics pick up lots of ambient sound and perform horribly in gusty conditions.

The Fit Pro comes with a voice accelerometer and six mics that work together to reduce background noise and produce loud, clear calls. Wind resistance is also stronger.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Battery life

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Sennheiser rates battery life at 9 hours per charge. This falls between 8 and 8.5 hours when accounting for high volume and special features. Avid exercisers may find these playtimes sufficient for a week’s worth of listening – at the gym or on commutes – before recharging their unit. Quick charging is subpar (15 minutes = 1 hour), but at least there’s the 27-hour charging case to remedy your lower battery anxiety.

The Fit Pro falls short of its rival, carrying 6 hours of ANC playtime, which can be extended to 7 hours with ANC off. Yes, playtimes could be longer, but the buds have two things going for them. The first is battery management, which is excellent on all Apple wireless earbuds, thanks to the H1 chip optimizing use and squeezing every bit of power out of the battery. Second is Fast-Fuel Charging, Apple’s proprietary technology that generates 1 hour of listening time on a 5-minute charge. The charging case holds between 27 to 30 hours.

Nonetheless, consumers who value longer battery life will lean towards the Sport True Wireless.

FYI: neither model supports wireless charging.

Winner: Sennheiser Sport True Wireless

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless vs. Beats Fit Pro: Overall winner

The Fit Pro has too much going for it to lose this battle. It is basically the sporty version of the AirPods Pro, but with better construction, improved sound, longer battery life, and platform-neutral performance. The emphatic bass and resonating midrange are ideal for workout buffs that desire strong audio to fuel their workouts, and ANC is essential for silencing background distractions at the gym, outside on the streets, or at home.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Beats Fit Pro Price and value (5) 5 5 Design (15) 11 13 Comfort and fit(10) 8 8 Controls (15) 10 11 Audio (20) 18 18 Special features and apps (15) 10 12 Call quality (10) 7 8 Battery life (10) 8 7 Total score (100) 77 82

Audiophiles who want great depth and range out of their workout buds will be satisfied with the Sport True Wireless sound quality. Features like Sound Check eliminate the hassle of adjusting the sound profile by doing all the hard work. Long battery life and strong connectivity are also strong selling points.

In the end, the Fit Pro just offers more bang for your buck.