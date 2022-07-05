iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Biggest differences to expect

If the rumors are true, Apple is set to kill the iPhone ‘mini’ lineup this year in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max. The name suggests a bigger phone and that’s what we will probably get — the 5.4-inch mini will reportedly be replaced by a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

It's possible the iPhone 14 Max could be called the iPhone 14 Plus, but regardless we're looking at a possible new model to go along with three other new iPhones this year.

Apple’s new iPhone lineup will probably look like this: an iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen.

While the two rumored Max models are said to have the same screen size, we expect quite a gap between the Pros and the non-Pro phones this fall. In fact, as we explain in our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison, we could see some of the biggest differences in years. For instance, the Pros are tipped for everything from a 48MP camera and always-on display to a new notch-less design.

Where does the Max stand in the lineup? Well, we think the iPhone 14 Max could really shake up the smartphone landscape , pairing all the goodness of the iPhone 14 with a larger display and a bigger battery.

If you’re not planning to spend a large sum on the Pros, then which phone should you be considering between the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max? Here are all the differences we expect, based on the rumors so far.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Design and display

Size is the biggest expected iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max difference: the iPhone 14 will likely have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to have a larger 6.7-inch display.

But that aside, we don’t think the phones will differ much physically, and both will probably mirror the shape and proportions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone models could get an aluminum frame with glossy backs. And like with the previous gen iPhones, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will probably be IP68 water and dust resistant and will have the Lightning port for charging (probably for the last time on iPhones).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to stick with the same notch as the iPhone 13 series, which means it will very much be there but 25% smaller than the the iPhone 12. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might get rid of the full notch and have a pill-shaped cut-out for Face ID and a smaller punch-hole for the front camera instead.

In terms of display, the phones are expected to skip Pro Motion, which Apple will possibly reserve for the Pros. They also might remain at a 60Hz refresh rate — although we've heard one rumor of a 90Hz iPhone 14 for this year.

The iPhone 13 came out with fun color options and we could assume Apple will do that with iPhone 14 as well. One iPhone 14 color rumor in April claimed that a purple iPhone option was on the way. That same post on the Chinese social networking site also predicted that Apple would switch out the current deep blue iPhone 13 color for more of a sky blue. We do expect that the Max will share the same color options.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Performance

Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might stick with the 2021 A15 bionic. Apple may decide to give only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max the new A16 Bionic chip .

The same chip would mean similar power for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. However, the rumor mills also suggest more RAM for the two phones, which could boost performance.

We would expect the same storage amounts for both phones at 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 1TB option will presumably be reserved for the Pro series once more.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Battery

This is where the difference between the two phones gets interesting. The iPhone 14 Max could live up to its name and max out on the battery front, getting ahead of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max did really well with its large battery and chassis. Going by that, we are hoping that the large iPhone 14 Max will pack in a pretty big battery along with efficient thermal cooling.

In fact, a source from Weibo claiming to know the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 family shows that all models except the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting a slight increase in size — which is great news for the iPhone 14 Max. The source claims a capacity of 4,325 mAh for the iPhone 14 Max versus 3,279 for the iPhone 14.

So we would expect more endurance from the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Price

The standard iPhone 14 is expected to be priced at $799 and the new iPhone 14 Max is tipped to cost just a little more at $899.

At that price, the iPhone 14 Max could really blow Samsung and Google away. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is priced the same and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes in for around $100 more.

The iPhone 14 Max could offer stiff competition to these flagship phones, although it might have a slight disadvantage with its camera as the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to skip a telephoto lens.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Max: Bottom line

Apple might keep some of its best features for the iPhone 14 Pros like a 48MP camera, Pro Motion display and always-on display. But if the rumored $100 price hike for the iPhone 14 Pros comes true, a lot of shoppers could turn to the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

While the iPhone 14 and 14 Max could be very similar, they should differ in size, battery capacity and price. The iPhone 14 Max might just outshine the iPhone 14 by offering a big-screen iPhone experience for a more affordable price than the Pro Max.

We will keep you updated on this comparison once the phones are out and we can test the phones for ourselves. Be sure to bookmark our iPhone 14 page for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to the Apple September event.