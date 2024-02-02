Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black: Which luxury mattress should you buy?

Beautyrest is the brand behind two of our favorite luxury mattresses, including the Beautyrest Harmony Luxe and the Beautyrest Black. Like some of the top-rated entries in our best mattress 2024 guide, both of these beds offer customizable support, deep pressure relief and outstanding quality. However they both command higher price tags, especially if you're looking for a queen size or larger.

The good news is that Beautyrest has launched its official Presidents’ Day mattress sale and both the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and Beautyrest Black are reduced in price right now. In fact, you can save up to $1,100 on mattress and adjustable bed sets at Beautyrest. But which mattress is best for your sleep?

As both models are luxury innerspring mattresses, and both offer customizable support and specialist cooling technology, these mattresses appear to be very similar at first glance. But once you pull the covers back, they deliver very different sleep experiences.

Price-wise, there is also a significant difference. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux starts at $999 (was $1,299) for a Twin XL on sale. The Beautyrest Black is part of the brand’s premium line, and its starting price of $1,949 (was $2,249) for a Twin XL reflects that opulence. You do get a 100 night sleep trial (which seems a little meager for mattresses of this caliber) to see if your chosen Beautyrest is right for you.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Beautyrest Harmony Lux Beautyrest Black Type: Luxury innerspring Luxury innerspring Materials: Ltaex, memory foams, coils Latex, memory foams, coils Firmness: Plush, Medium, Firm, Extra Firm Plush, Medium, Firm, Extra Firm Depth: 12" - 15.75" 13.5" - 16.5" Trial period: 100 nights 100 nights Warranty: 10 years 10 years Price: From $1,299 (MSRP From $2,249 (MSRP)

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Design

The Beautyrest Harmony is one of the best luxury mattresses on the market right now, thanks to its customizable support with a sustainable edge — its lush sleep surface is crafted from recycled plastic bottles rescued from our waterways. It’s a luxury innerspring, which means that it’s crafted from a combination of coils and premium foam.

Here, support is delivered by Beautyrest’s T2 pocketed coil technology, where you’ll find 40% more coils than other Harmony mattresses. Beautyrest say that more coils equals better motion isolation, but we’re yet to review the Harmony Lux so we can’t vouch for that. Body contouring memory foam provides the comfort, while a cool to the touch cover made with plant-based cooling technology provides the temperature regulation.

The Beautyrest Black is also a customizable luxury innerspring and also has four different firmness options to choose from. Here we have the inclusion of Beautyrest’s T3 pocketed coil technology, which is designed to provide even better motion isolation than the Harmony Lux.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

In addition to choosing your firmness, you can also choose between four different comfort levels, with each providing additional support and cooling technology. The B-Class is the Blcak’s standard model and offers a similar spec to the Harmony Lux — contouring memory foam and plant-based temperature regulation.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Cooling

The standard Beautyrest Lux mattress includes two layers of plant-based cooling technology, but upgrading to the Coral Island range will give you three layers of cooling technology, including Beautyrest’s Infinicool MAX layer, which is the model’s most advanced temperature regulation system.

We haven’t yet reviewed the Beautyrest Lux, but some customer reviews state that the standard Anchor Island model does retain a bit of heat, so it could be worth upgrading if you sleep particularly hot.

The Beautyrest Black’s temperature regulation varies depending on which ‘Class’ you opt for. The standard B-Class model includes plant-based cooling technology to wick away heat and moisture, but upgrading to the L-Class (the next model up) means you get 18% more cooling technology and an additional layer of temperature control.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Firmness

Like the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more ) , which tops our best hybrid mattress guide, both mattresses offer customizable support, which means they will appeal to almost all sleeping styles. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux comes in four different firmness options (Plush — a sumptuously soft yet supportive sleep surface made with side sleepers in mind, to the Extra Firm — an ultra supportive mattress that will appeal to back and stomach sleepers).

Meanwhile, the Beautyrest Black also offers four different firmness options (Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm). Both mattresses also give the option of upgrading your firmness level to include a plush pillow top cover, which adds a cloud-like sleep surface that elevates you slightly from the mattress.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Comfort

With customizable comfort levels, you can tailor both mattresses to meet your own specific sleep needs. However, in addition to its four firmness levels, the Beautyrest Black also comes in four separate series, the B-Class, L-Class, C-Class and K-Class. This feels like an unnecessarily convoluted way of choosing a mattress, with each ‘Class’ offering an add-on of comfort, support and cooling technology, until you get to the K-Class, which starts at an eye-watering $3,549 for a Twin XL.

However, there's no disputing that the Beautyrest Black packs a luxurious punch. You'll find a comfort layer crafted from cashmere, alpaca wool and silk. There's also a self-responsive latex layer to relieve pressure and a memory foam layer infused with cooling tech.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

In contrast, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux offers four different firmness options, which you can partner with a pillow-top cover, if desired. You can then choose between two further options, the Anchor Island range and the Coral Island range. Both of which are designed to provide cooling, but with the latter offering slightly more advanced cooling technology. To us, this feels much easier to navigate.

You don't get the luxury finishes here (there's more emphasis on sustainably sourced than luxury materials) but you do get contouring memory foam to provide blissful pressure relief.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black mattress: Price

There’s an enormous difference in price between the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and the Beautyrest Black, with a queen size Beautyrest Harmony Lux costing $1,599 at full MSRP. (That’s for a standard Anchor Island model and without the pillow top upgrade). However, an early Presidents’ Day sale brings the price of a queen size Harmony Lux down to $1,299.

The Beautyrest Black starts at $2,399 for a queen size B-Class, which is the standard model. Right now, you can buy a queen size B-Class Beautyrest Black for $2,099. If you wanted to upgrade to the L-CLass (which apparently provides 18% more cooling), a queen size would cost $2,999 in the early Presidents’ Day mattress sale.

Purchasing your Harmony Lux alongside one of the brand’s adjustable beds will mean savings of up to $800 on the mattress, while purchasing a Black and adjustable bed combination will save you up to $1,100, so it’s well worth looking into if you’re in the market for a new bed.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black: Which should you buy?

Buy the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress if...

✅ You have a smaller budget: The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is still a splurge, but it comes in considerably cheaper than the Beautyrest Black. Price-wise, it comes in around $600 less than the Saatva Classic, which we think the Beautyrest is comparable to in both comfort and quality.

✅ You sleep hot: The Beautyrest Black offers specialized cooling technology, but so does the Beautyrest Harmony Lux (and for less money). Upgrade your mattress to the Coral Island range for a cool-to-the touch plant-based cooling and temperature-regulating fibers designed to wick away heat.

✅ You share your bed: The Beautyrest Harmony is packed with 40% more coils than other Harmony models, which means that it has outstanding motion isolation. This is great news for couples and restless sleepers, who won't be jolted awake with every toss and turn.

Buy the Beautyrest Black mattress if...

✅ You have deep pockets: The Beautyrest Black is the luxury brand's premium product, and it's price reflects that. However, an early Presidents' Day mattress sale means you can save up to $1,100 on this mattress when bought in conjunction with an adjustable bed.

✅ You want full customization: The Beautyrest Black not only offers four firmness levels, you can also choose between four different comfort levels, which allows you to create a truly unique sleep experience. Additional contouring support and cooling technology are all on offer here.

✅ You suffer from back pain: Upgrading to the mattress' K-Class model offer Beautyrest's advanced nano coil system which provides individualized back support. What's more, a self-responsive Latex layer relieves pressure points while the cooling memory foam layer provides additional pressure relief.