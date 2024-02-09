How to watch 'Suncoast' online: stream the coming-of-age drama starring Woody Harrelson from anywhere
The Sundance hit is coming to Hulu to break your heart
"Suncoast" – Laura Chinn's feature-film debut – made a big splash at Sundance, where its lead Nico Parker (The Last of Us) bagged the Breakthrough Performance prize. Starring alongside Laura Linney (Ozark) and Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers), Parker’s performance as a teenager caring for her terminally ill brother earned rave reviews. Here's how to watch Suncoast online now – and exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
"Suncoast" arrives exclusively on Hulu in the U.S on February 9. International viewers can watch it on Disney Plus.
Time: 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 5:01 p.m. AEST
• U.S. — Watch on Hulu
• Rest of the World — Watch on Disney Plus
Profoundly sad and full of heart, Chinn’s first venture as a director is a coming-of-age tale inspired by some of the very best indie dramedies. "Greta Gerwig is someone I look up to. 'Ladybird' was a huge inspiration for 'Suncoast', [and] so was 'Juno' and 'Little Miss Sunshine,'" Chinn recently revealed.
The film gathers its emotional heft from its semi-autobiographical origin. Based on Chinn's early years, it follows Doris (Parker), a teenage girl whose childhood caring for her terminally ill brother Max (Cree Kawa). When her mother Kristine (Linney) moves in with Max to an end-of-life facility, Doris finally enjoys certain rites of passage, including a kiss with her high school crush.
But as Paul (Harrelson), the eccentric activist that she befriends at Max’s hospice, reminds her, sooner or later she’ll have to contend with the loss of her brother.
Described as "a heartbreakingly real coming-of-age story" by The Wall Street Journal, "Suncoast" is a three-hanky triumph. Read on for our guide to all the ways you can watch Suncoast online, for free and from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Suncoast' online in the U.S. for FREE
Acclaimed drama "Suncoast" arrives on Hulu from Friday, February 9. If past releases are any indication, the Hulu Original will be ready to stream on the platform just after 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own, or, if you have an eye for a bargain, you can snag the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, for just $14.99 a month (with ads).
Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and movie exclusives like "No One Will Save You".
New users get a a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $7.99. Or, you can subscribe to the Disney Plus Bundle (with Hulu and ESPN Plus) from $14.99 a month.
How to watch 'Suncoast' online in Canada
In Canada, "Suncoast" is available exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9. Subscriptions begin at CA$7.99 for the Standard (With Ads) plan, and range all the way up to the CA$14.99, Premium ad-free plan.
Disney Plus gives you access to the adult-focused Star section and the entire Disney vault of classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as newer hits like "Ahsoka", "The Mandalorian", "Loki" and more.
How to watch 'Suncoast' online in the U.K.
Likewise, U.K. viewers can watch "Suncoast", the Woody Harrelson-starring dramedy, on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9. Subscriptions begin at £4.99 a month. But you can ditch the ads with the £7.99 Standard plan. Alternatively, save money by purchasing an annual plan, which provides a 12-month membership for the price of 10.
How to watch 'Suncoast' online in Australia
Australian viewers can also enjoy "Suncoast" on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9 – the same day as it reaches US viewers.
A monthly subscription Down Under costs AU$13.99. But you can save money when with opt for the annual plan and pay AU$139.99 for 12 months instead.
'Suncoast' official trailer
Before you read up on how to watch "Suncoast" online below, check out the following trailer:
'Suncoast' cast
You can find the main 'Suncoast' cast members listed below:
- Nico Parker as Doris
- Laura Linney as Kristine
- Woody Harrelson as Paul
- Ella Anderson as Brittani
- Daniella Taylor as Laci
- Amarr as Nate
- Ariel Martin as Megan
- Cree Kawa as Max, Doris' brother
- Pam Dougherty as Sue
- Matt Walsh as Mr. Ladd
- Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Nurse Mia
- Scott MacArthur as Sweet n' Low
- Danielle Henchcliffe as Hospice Nurse
