How to watch 'Suncoast' online: stream the coming-of-age drama starring Woody Harrelson from anywhere

"Suncoast" – Laura Chinn's feature-film debut – made a big splash at Sundance, where its lead Nico Parker (The Last of Us) bagged the Breakthrough Performance prize. Starring alongside Laura Linney (Ozark) and Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers), Parker’s performance as a teenager caring for her terminally ill brother earned rave reviews. Here's how to watch Suncoast online now – and exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

Suncoast streaming details "Suncoast" arrives exclusively on Hulu in the U.S on February 9. International viewers can watch it on Disney Plus.

Time: 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 5:01 p.m. AEST

Profoundly sad and full of heart, Chinn’s first venture as a director is a coming-of-age tale inspired by some of the very best indie dramedies. "Greta Gerwig is someone I look up to. 'Ladybird' was a huge inspiration for 'Suncoast', [and] so was 'Juno' and 'Little Miss Sunshine,'" Chinn recently revealed.

The film gathers its emotional heft from its semi-autobiographical origin. Based on Chinn's early years, it follows Doris (Parker), a teenage girl whose childhood caring for her terminally ill brother Max (Cree Kawa). When her mother Kristine (Linney) moves in with Max to an end-of-life facility, Doris finally enjoys certain rites of passage, including a kiss with her high school crush.

But as Paul (Harrelson), the eccentric activist that she befriends at Max’s hospice, reminds her, sooner or later she’ll have to contend with the loss of her brother.

Described as "a heartbreakingly real coming-of-age story" by The Wall Street Journal, "Suncoast" is a three-hanky triumph. Read on for our guide to all the ways you can watch Suncoast online, for free and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Suncoast' online in the U.S. for FREE

Acclaimed drama "Suncoast" arrives on Hulu from Friday, February 9. If past releases are any indication, the Hulu Original will be ready to stream on the platform just after 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own, or, if you have an eye for a bargain, you can snag the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, for just $14.99 a month (with ads).

How to watch 'Suncoast' online in Canada

In Canada, "Suncoast" is available exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9. Subscriptions begin at CA$7.99 for the Standard (With Ads) plan, and range all the way up to the CA$14.99, Premium ad-free plan.

How to watch 'Suncoast' online in the U.K.

Likewise, U.K. viewers can watch "Suncoast", the Woody Harrelson-starring dramedy, on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9. Subscriptions begin at £4.99 a month. But you can ditch the ads with the £7.99 Standard plan. Alternatively, save money by purchasing an annual plan, which provides a 12-month membership for the price of 10.

How to watch 'Suncoast' online in Australia

Australian viewers can also enjoy "Suncoast" on Disney Plus from Friday, February 9 – the same day as it reaches US viewers.

A monthly subscription Down Under costs AU$13.99. But you can save money when with opt for the annual plan and pay AU$139.99 for 12 months instead.

'Suncoast' official trailer

Before you read up on how to watch "Suncoast" online below, check out the following trailer:

'Suncoast' cast

