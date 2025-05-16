How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' - Stream Alana Thompson's story anywhere across the world

Perhaps we should let 19 year old Alana Thompson introduce "I Was Honey Boo Boo", it is the biopic about her life after all.

"Beyond the glitter, the pageants, and the catchphrases, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. I’m narrating the film myself because nobody can tell it like I can. From family struggles and hard truths to finding my own voice, 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' shows the side of child stardom the cameras didn’t always catch."



Here’s how to watch “I Was Honey Boo Boo” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'I Was Honey Boo Boo' - Release date and time "I Was Honey Boo Boo" premieres in U.S. on Saturday, May 17 at 8.00 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

• U.S. — Lifetime via Sling

Fans of reality TV will probably know about her rise to fame as a child pageant contestant on “Toddlers & Tiaras” and then her huge and sudden moment of fame via the show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. Since then she has had the difficult personal journey navigating the challenges of growing up under intense public scrutiny.

You could also add the difficulties of growing up in a family with its own particular set of issues, particularly demanding mother Mama June (played by Chelsea Larkin), before a set of scandals and legal problems led to Alana being placed into the care of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (Georgia Small).

Now almost 20 and looking to put herself through college, Alana is ready to reclaim her narrative. "America’s favorite redneck little girl" to the present day, Thompson says she hopes that the movie "brings some healing, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or unheard."

Read on to find out how to watch "I Was Honey Boo Boo” online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "I Was Honey Boo Boo" will air in the U.S. on Lifetime with the premiere set for Saturday, May 17 at 8.00 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Lifetime on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad.

Watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "I Was Honey Boo Boo" on your usual streaming service?

Can I watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo" in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no confirmed release date for "I Was Honey Boo Boo" in the U.K. but if that changes you'll read it here first. It is most likely to drop on Discovery Plus.

A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £3.99 per month. For sports fans, the £30.99 premium tier will get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

Can I watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in Canada?

Despite Canadian residents having access to Lifetime, their scheduling is different and "I Was Honey Boo Boo" will not be available on the platform.

A release date for it is currently unknown, but you can be certain that Lifetime will broadcast it when accessible.

How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in Australia

There is no release date announced yet for "I Was Honey Boo Boo" in Australia but if and when that changes you'll read about that here first.

All you need to know about 'I Was Honey Boo Boo'

Official 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' Trailer

I Was Honey Boo Boo: Official Trailer | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

'I Was Honey Boo Boo" - Cast

Richard Nicholas Emerson - Geno Doak

Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) - Narrator (voice)

Vale Cooper - Young Alana

Georgia Small - Pumpkin

Rebecca Finch - Judgemental Mom

Chelsea Larkin - Mama June

Bern Collaço - Supermarket shopper

Isabelle Ayres - Alana

Hainsley Lloyd Bennett - Dr. Ish

Daisy Barlow - Pageant Girl

Helen Belbin - Watching Woman (Scout)

Eoin Lynch - Mark

Neil Chinneck - Sugar Bear

Freddie Cohen - Josh Efrid

Kamara Bacchus - Susie

Emily Nevitt - Jessica Shannon

Norma Butikofer - Producer

Kieran Mortell - Justin

Keith Alexander - Dralin

Mia Turley - Young Pumpkin

Lauren Downie - Shopping Woman

Tristan Ianiero - Luke Hanson

Dan Burton - Coach

Minee Mais - Aisha

Pippa Caddick - Nicole

Nicholas Joy - Uncle

Tia Borley - Milan

Lyra Kane - Pageant Girl