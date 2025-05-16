How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' - Stream Alana Thompson's story anywhere across the world
The biopic of reality TV child star Alana "Boo Boo Honey" Thompson narrated by Thompson herself
Perhaps we should let 19 year old Alana Thompson introduce "I Was Honey Boo Boo", it is the biopic about her life after all.
"Beyond the glitter, the pageants, and the catchphrases, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. I’m narrating the film myself because nobody can tell it like I can. From family struggles and hard truths to finding my own voice, 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' shows the side of child stardom the cameras didn’t always catch."
Here’s how to watch “I Was Honey Boo Boo” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"I Was Honey Boo Boo" premieres in U.S. on Saturday, May 17 at 8.00 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
• U.S. — Lifetime via Sling
Fans of reality TV will probably know about her rise to fame as a child pageant contestant on “Toddlers & Tiaras” and then her huge and sudden moment of fame via the show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. Since then she has had the difficult personal journey navigating the challenges of growing up under intense public scrutiny.
You could also add the difficulties of growing up in a family with its own particular set of issues, particularly demanding mother Mama June (played by Chelsea Larkin), before a set of scandals and legal problems led to Alana being placed into the care of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (Georgia Small).
Now almost 20 and looking to put herself through college, Alana is ready to reclaim her narrative. "America’s favorite redneck little girl" to the present day, Thompson says she hopes that the movie "brings some healing, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or unheard."
Read on to find out how to watch "I Was Honey Boo Boo” online and from anywhere around the world.
How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "I Was Honey Boo Boo" will air in the U.S. on Lifetime with the premiere set for Saturday, May 17 at 8.00 p.m. ET.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Lifetime on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad.
Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!
Watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "I Was Honey Boo Boo" on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch "I Was Honey Boo Boo" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in to "I Was Honey Boo Boo" just as you would at home.
Can I watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo" in the U.K.?
Unfortunately there is no confirmed release date for "I Was Honey Boo Boo" in the U.K. but if that changes you'll read it here first. It is most likely to drop on Discovery Plus.
A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £3.99 per month. For sports fans, the £30.99 premium tier will get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.
If you're outside of the U.K., you can try using a VPN to catch the show on your regular domestic streaming service.
Can I watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in Canada?
Despite Canadian residents having access to Lifetime, their scheduling is different and "I Was Honey Boo Boo" will not be available on the platform.
A release date for it is currently unknown, but you can be certain that Lifetime will broadcast it when accessible.
Americans on vacation in Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home as you will be geo-blocked when in the Great North. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' in Australia
There is no release date announced yet for "I Was Honey Boo Boo" in Australia but if and when that changes you'll read about that here first.
Visiting Australia and don't want to wait? Americans can watch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
All you need to know about 'I Was Honey Boo Boo'
Official 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' Trailer
'I Was Honey Boo Boo" - Cast
Richard Nicholas Emerson - Geno Doak
Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) - Narrator (voice)
Vale Cooper - Young Alana
Georgia Small - Pumpkin
Rebecca Finch - Judgemental Mom
Chelsea Larkin - Mama June
Bern Collaço - Supermarket shopper
Isabelle Ayres - Alana
Hainsley Lloyd Bennett - Dr. Ish
Daisy Barlow - Pageant Girl
Helen Belbin - Watching Woman (Scout)
Eoin Lynch - Mark
Neil Chinneck - Sugar Bear
Freddie Cohen - Josh Efrid
Kamara Bacchus - Susie
Emily Nevitt - Jessica Shannon
Norma Butikofer - Producer
Kieran Mortell - Justin
Keith Alexander - Dralin
Mia Turley - Young Pumpkin
Lauren Downie - Shopping Woman
Tristan Ianiero - Luke Hanson
Dan Burton - Coach
Minee Mais - Aisha
Pippa Caddick - Nicole
Nicholas Joy - Uncle
Tia Borley - Milan
Lyra Kane - Pageant Girl
