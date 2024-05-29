How to watch 'Married At First Sight New Zealand' season 4 online from anywhere

Hold onto your bouquets: "Married at First Sight New Zealand" season 4 is back with more fairytale couples and shock splits. Following the massive success of the Australian MAFS, John Aiken joins MAFS New Zealand as the relationship expert. Yay!

Episodes are free to watch on 9Now in Australia from June 2. Don't worry if you're abroad — you can watch "Married At First Sight NZ" season 4 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

"Married At First Sight New Zealand" season 4 is streaming now in NZ and makes it debut on June 2 in Australia. International release dates TBC.

• FREE — 9Now (Australia) / Three Now (NZ)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Kiwi version of the "world's greatest marriage experiment" will feature eight couples and two new experts: John Aiken and sex therapist Jo Robertson. The first episodes dropped on Sunday, May 26 in New Zealand with the first 2024 MAFS NZ couples already locking eyes in Aotearoa (Māori-style) ceremonies.

Six-foot-tall saleswoman Kara, 33, is looking for very her own Māori giant while TikTik queen and single mom Samantha, 26, yearns for a fresh start. The grooms include auctioneer Michael, 36, who previously appeared on "The Apprentice" New Zealand, and big-hearted primary school teacher James, 31, who emigrated from the U.K..

MAFS New Zealand season 4 is a big budget reboot of the old, cancelled version so expect a sexed-up season of reality TV drama that emulates the Aussie ratings hit.

You can follow the brides and grooms by watching "Married At First Sight New Zealand" live streams and we'll show you how to do that below – including free options.

Where to watch 'MAFS New Zealand' season 4 for free

MAFS NZ season 4 is free to watch on Three Now in New Zealand. Episodes 1-3 are available now; new episodes air Sunday-Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. NZDT.

MAFS NZ season 4 will be free to watch on 9Now from June 2 in Australia. Episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. AEST.

Usually based in NZ/Australia but not at home to watch "Married At First Sight NZ" season 4? Maybe you're on holiday and blocked from watching a service you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch your usual stream via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'MAFS New Zealand' S4 around the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could stream "Married At First Sight NZ" season 4 for free on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

NordVPN is a popular VPN service with over 6,000 servers across 110 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch "Married At First Sight NZ".

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight NZ' S4 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "Married At First Sight New Zealand" is currently scheduled to air on any U.S. channels.

But remember, if you're usually based in New Zealand or Australia, but are visiting the U.S., you can still watch ThreeNow and 9Now via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight NZ' season 4 in the U.K.?

New seasons of "Married At First Sight NZ" typically show up on Channel 4 – you can currently stream seasons 1-3 free on Channel 4 – in the U.K., a month or two after they premiere elsewhere. However, there's no cast-iron guarantee release date as yet.

Visiting the U.K. from NZ or Australia? Sign up to NordVPN or another VPN service to watch "Married At First Sight New Zealand" season 3 free on ThreeNow or 9Now, just as if you would if you were back home. Full details above.

Where to watch 'MAFs New Zealand' S11 live streams in Australia

"Married At First Sight New Zealand" 2024 premieres Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. AEST –new episodes available to stream for free on 9Now.

To sign up to 9Now, all you need is an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2001).

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as NordVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

How is season 4 of 'MAFS New Zealand' different? MAFS New Zealand 2024 boasts two new experts: relationship guru John Aiken and sex therapist Jo Robertson. Said Aiken: "[Season 4] is different, it's fresh and I can't wait to share it... I was really excited to be approached to be a part of it. I've got 11 seasons of being an expert on the Australian version, so I was able to apply a lot of what I've learned along the way and put in into practice over here. It was a good challenge for me."

Who are the MAFS NZ season 4 participants so far? The four grooms: Michael, 36, James, 31, Piripi, 28 and Nathaniel, 30. The four brides: Madeleine, 37, Stephanie, 31, Kara, 33 and Samantha, 26.