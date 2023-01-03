How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 online

Hello and "I do." It's almost time to watch Married at First Sight season 16 online to see singles from Nashville meet and marry. The Lifetime reality show heads to capital of country music for the first time to match up 10 singles and see them turn from strangers into spouses.

Married at First Sight: Nashville start time, channel Married at First Sight season 16 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

The episodes follow the cast as they learn they are engaged, pick out wedding dresses and tuxes, celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties, meet at the altar and then get married.

Later weeks will see the couples move in together, hang out with their friends and families and discuss important issues like finances and kids. Eventually, they'll reach Decision Day, when they must choose to stay married or get divorced.

Married at First Sight is a hugely popular show for Lifetime and has spawned several spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville. Plus, scroll down for details about the cast.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Lifetime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Married at First Sight: Nashville. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Married at First Sight season 16 premiere Wednesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo, two of the most affordable cable TV alternatives.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 in Canada

Canadians can watch MAFS San Diego on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've cut the cord and want to watch via a streaming service not available in Canada, you can rely on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for help.

How to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Married at First Sight season 16 is airing on any UK channels. If you don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 in Australia

Bad news for Aussies — Married at First Sight: Nashville isn't scheduled to air on any Australian channels.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help if you're traveling Down Under and want to access your paid streaming services.

Married at First Sight season 16 couples: Meet the cast

Married at First Sight season 16's cast includes two longtime experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and pastor/ marriage counselor Calvin Roberson. They are joined by DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, bestselling author and relationship advisor; and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy.

The five couples for season 16 hail from the Nashville area. Here are their photos and bios from Lifetime:

(opens in new tab) Domynique (25, Associate Sales Broker) & Mackinley (34, Director of Operations) With an excellent education as part of her resumé, Domynique is doing well on her career path, but she thinks the next step is to settle down with someone special. Unfortunately, the bar scene and dating apps are not working out for her as she doubts that is where she’ll meet her perfect match, so she is excited to find out if her soulmate is out there on Married at First Sight. Mack recently moved to Nashville to pursue new career opportunities as his career always came first. But now, he is ready to settle down and start a family and is looking to Married At First Sight as the best opportunity to find his forever partner.

(opens in new tab) Gina (35, Salon Owner) & Clint (40, Account Executive) Gina is well-known throughout the Nashville area as she has worked hard for the past nine years to build her salon business, especially the past four years following a brutal breakup. But now, Gina wants to take her dating life off of pause and turn her focus to finding a man with whom she can dream, travel, and potentially build a family. An adventurer at heart, Clint is looking for a woman to share his many passions. A lifelong learner, Clint believes that to do anything right, you must learn and listen to experts. He is ready to apply that same thought process to finding a wife, so putting his fate in the matchmakers’ hands isn’t a stretch.

(opens in new tab) Jasmine (32, Competitive Cheerleading Coach) & Airris (39, Software Engineer Instructor) Jasmine isn’t ashamed that when it comes to men, she hasn’t made the best choices, so she is happy to turn the decision making over to the experts at Married At First Sight, so she can, hopefully, finally find true, long-lasting love, settle down, and start a family. With a recent change of careers and a return to his home state of Tennessee, Airris is ready for the next step: finding a wife and starting a family. The software engineer instructor is looking for a strong, independent woman to be his life partner.

(opens in new tab) Kirsten (32, Real Estate Agent) & Shaquille (31, Executive Director) As a nurse, Morgan feels as though her career has prepared her well for an opportunity like Married At First Sight. She is at a point in life where she is ready to settle down; she is stable, knows what she wants in a partner, and is open to the possibility of the experts finding her a man with whom she could easily spend the rest of life. A successful real estate agent and the “total package,” Kirsten is having trouble finding a man up to her standards, and she isn’t interested in settling for anything less than what she feels she deserves, so she’s hoping the experts can find her a godly man who will not be scared of her success and is willing to grow with her.

