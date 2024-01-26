Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online and for free

The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream features two midtable Premier League teams looking to salvage underwhelming seasons with FA Cup success — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Friday, January 27.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 28)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. — ITV and ITVX (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fulham are hoping to avoid exiting the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the same week. The Cottagers battled hard but couldn’t overcome the superior quality of Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final. Now attention must quickly turn to the more prestigious FA Cup, as Fulham look to better their slender 1-0 victory over League One Rotherham with a win against Premier League opposition.

Newcastle’s sole positives over the last two months have been an FA Cup victory over bitter rivals Sunderland, and a convincing 3-0 win at St James’ Park against a Fulham side reduced to 10 men within the opening 30 minutes. Put simply, the Mapgies are in atrocious form, having lost eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions. With much-needed reinforcements in the January window looking unlikely at this stage, Eddie Howe is going to need to mastermind an uptick in form soon to avoid this season spiraling even further.

Both these top-flight sides are struggling — Fulham have lost four of the last five EPL matches — and need a jolt to revive underwhelming league campaigns. The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream is a must-win game for both teams and an unmissable matchup that you can watch from anywhere without our guide down below.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle for FREE

How to watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup fourth-round game without spending a penny. That's because the Fulham vs Newcastle will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via ITV with an online stream available on ITVX so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch around the world

How to watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content.

Can you watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the U.K.?

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream as the game will be broadcast on ITV or you can stream it online via ITVX (formerly known as ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

How to watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Fulham vs Newcastle. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

How to watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access FA Cup live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

