FireAid live stream — how to watch LA fires benefit concert with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more

Following the devastating fires in LA, some of the world’s biggest stars are coming together for a fundraising concert. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

FireAid live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The FireAid live stream takes place on Thursday, January 30.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Friday) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA Plus, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube

The big show is taking place across two venues - the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum - on the same night. The idea is to raise as much money as possible to help people who have lost their homes or faced other consequences from the fires around Los Angeles and Southern California, both from ticket sales and from donations from viewers at home.

The line-up is packed full of huge stars, including Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Lil Baby and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Many of the artists involved have connections with LA or California more broadly, and much of the entertainment industry has already pledged a lot of support to recovery efforts.

All the major streaming services have come together to make this epic concert as accessible as possible and to try and bring in lots of donations. Read on to find out how you can watch FireAird for FREE wherever you are.

How to watch FireAid live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the benefit concert on your usual service?

How to watch FireAird live stream in the U.S.

All of the major streamers are coming together to show FireAid. Apple Music, Apple TV App, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and YouTube are amongst the places you can watch the start perform. Local news outlet KTLA Plus will also broadcast the benefit concert.

How to watch FireAid live stream in the U.K.

Nothing is totally confirmed yet, but it is fair to expect that the streamers will broadcast the show around the world, including the UK. The action will not begin until 2 a.m. on Friday morning though.

How to watch FireAid live stream in Canada

As with the UK, it is fair to expect that the streamers will broadcast the show around the world, including in Canada.

How to watch FireAid Palace live stream in Australia

It's the same story in Australia, where you can expect the show to be streamed in all the places named above, where they have platforms worldwide.

How to watch FireAid live stream in New Zealand

FireAid should be available to viewers in New Zealand too. Given the number of streamers involved, there should be no reason Kiwis cannot get involved. The show begins at 3 p.m. NZDT on Friday afternoon.

Artists performing at FireAid

Intuit Dome

Billie Eilish & Finneas

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Peso Pluma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette

P!nk

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Anderson. Paak

Dawes

Graham Nash

Green Day

John Fogerty

Joni Mitchell

No Doubt

The Black Crowes

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

How do I donate to FireAid? There will be details of how to donate during the live stream, but you can also head to the FireAid website to find out how to donate directly at any time.

