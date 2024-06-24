Will Stingray be back for 'Cobra Kai' season 6? Here's what actor Paul Walter Hauser says

When "Cobra Kai" season 6 returns to Netflix in all of its martial arts mayhem, fans can safely assume that we'll be seeing familiar faces like Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), John Kreese (Martin Kove), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and more.

But fans might be wondering if recurring character Raymond "Stingray" Porter (played by Paul Walter Hauser) will be back in the dojo for the new episodes. (Speaking of, season six will arrive in three parts: the first five installments of season 6 will hit the streamer on Thursday, July 18, with five more episodes to follow on Thursday, November 28 and the final five on a still-to-be-announced date in 2025.)

Spoiler alert! Last "Cobra Kai" viewers saw of him, Stingray had finally admitted the truth about his near-fatal assault to the authorities and exposed the corruption of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), leading to the latter's arrest. (Meanwhile, Kreese, who had been falsely named as Raymond's assailant, escaped from prison by faking his death, courtesy of some melted red Jell-O and a stolen key card.)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hauser has recently had a pretty full plate acting-wise — along with voicing the character of Embarrassment in "Inside Out 2," the actor will next be seen in the Apple TV Plus heist thriller "The Instigators" opposite Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson and "Press Your Luck," a drama centered on the 1984 Michael Larson cheating scandal — so much so that "Cobra Kai" fans have questioned whether his character would be showing up in season 6.

Luckily for them, the Emmy-winning actor recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming season, telling TV Insider: "As far as the final season goes, you will definitely see Stingray appear. I won’t say when or how, but you will get a farewell for Stingray."

Hauser also shared with the outlet his reflections on being "part of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai lore" and playing the character of Stingray, who was introduced on the martial arts comedy-drama back in season two.

"When I was first offered that show, I was told it was a Karate Kid reboot on YouTube. That pitch was like, 'Do I want to do this?' Then I watched the first three episodes and was hooked. I was in love with the show very quickly," Hauser revealed. "There were a couple of people in my camp who said I didn’t have to do this if I didn’t want to because it was silly. I told them I thought it wasn’t silly. The people behind it were taking it very seriously and elevated it in a way that is kind of surprising. I did it and it paid off hugely."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To be part of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai lore does mean a lot to me," he added.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, cast insights, character arcs and more. In the meantime, you can revisit Stingray and the rest of the Cobra Kai crew by rewatching the first five seasons of the show with a Netflix subscription.