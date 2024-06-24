5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, TV and more (June 24-30)

Summer streaming is sizzling! More new shows premiere this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup is led by "The Bear" season 3, which brings back Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and the whole kitchen crew for more pressure-cooker situations.

Also on the docket is the debut of "My Lady Jane," an alt-history romantic comedy centering on Lady Jane Grey. But in this version, she's not beheaded and gets to enjoy a life of adventure and romance. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Land of Women' (Apple TV Plus)

Eva Longoria is the star and producer of this dramedy, which also features Spanish film and television icon Carmen Maura and newcomer Victoria Bazúa. Gala is a well-to-do New Yorker whose life is turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to criminals and then vanishes, putting their family in danger. She leaves the city with her aging mother Julia and teen daughter Kate to hide out in her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia herself fled 50 years ago. They intend to lay low and start fresh, but gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads. Soon, their family’s deepest secrets begin to emerge.

Premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘The Bear’ season 3 (FX on Hulu)

Opening a restaurant takes a lot of work, but keeping it going? That's the true test. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has successfully transformed his brother’s sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant, with the help of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of the dedicated crew. Now, they go into battle every single day to prep, cook and serve dishes to diners — under Carmy’s exacting standards. Will the pressure cooker of a kitchen explode? Maybe. But watching “The Bear” is an adrenaline rush unlike any other. When the stress starts to build, all we can say is “Yes, chef!”

Premieres Thursday, June 27 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘My Lady Jane’ (Prime Video)

An alternative version of English royal history serves as the background for this British romantic comedy, which saves Lady Jane Grey (played by newcomer Emily Bader) from the chopping block. In actual history, Lady Jane Grey, Henry VII's great-granddaughter, was crowned queen for just nine days before she was beheaded. In this alt-fantasy, she avoids that fate because her cousin King Henry VIII’s son Edward IV doesn't die. Jane is no longer an ill-fated damsel in distress; instead, she's free to live, laugh and love.

Premieres Thursday, June 27 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘That ‘90s Show’ season 2 (Netflix)

School is out, so Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is back in Point Place in her grandparents’ basement for the summer of 1996. Leia is excited to be with Jay (Mace Coronel) again after nine months of long distance. But she’s also still dealing with the fact that she almost kissed Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). As for Nate, he’s worried about his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) finding out. This is a secret that’s bound to come out — and when it does, relationships and friendships may break. Summer lovin’ ain’t always a blast.

Premieres Thursday, June 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Mole’ season 2 (Netflix)

The revival of the competition series returns with more sabotage and betrayal. Journalist Ari Shapiro oversees the proceedings, which sees 12 players working together in challenges to add money to the prize pot. Among them is a designated “mole,” whose job is to prevent the pot from growing. Every week, players take a quiz about the mole’s identity; whoever scores the lowest is eliminated. Season 2 brings in competitors who rely on digging up the truth for a living, including a forensic accountant, a web sleuth and a poker player.

Premieres Friday, June 28 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix