'Emily in Paris' season 4 takes Emily and Gabriel's love story 'to the next level'

When we last saw Lucas Bravo's Gabriel and Lily Collins's Emily at the end of "Emily in Paris" season 3, Gabriel's marriage to Camille had been called off, Alfie left Emily once he realized where her feelings really lay and the French chef revealed to the aspiring marketing executive that though, yes, now technically they are free to start a real relationship, Camille was pregnant with his child. Drama!

And it sounds like the dramatics are far from over for the fan-favorite couple going into "Emily in Paris" season 4 — which will premiere on Netflix in two parts, with the first installment on August 15 and the second on September 12 — as Bravo recently teased in a June interview with Vogue. The actor, who was at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new thriller film "The Balconettes," told the outlet that the upcoming fourth season is his favorite so far.

We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion, but in terms of maturity and the connection between them here. Lucas Bravo

"This season is all about maturity. It’s been five years since we shot Season 1—since then, some of us in the cast have gotten married, some of us have kids, or new relationships, or new apartments. We’re getting old [laughs]. We’re all so close now, and I’ve never been so close to Lily before in terms of what we brought to Gabriel and Emily," Bravo shared.

"We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion, but in terms of maturity and the connection between them. There’s a lot of problems that weren’t addressed for three seasons which we’re confronting now. We’re finally communicating and fighting and addressing things."

A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) A photo posted by on

However, while things will seemingly progress between Gabriel and Emily in the new season, there is that pregnancy to contend with. It's a life event that will unsurprisingly change the character, Bravo revealed.

"When you portray someone for five months, even if you’re not Method, you almost become that character. And by the end of filming [season 3], I felt a bit lost. I was like, 'I’ve no idea what’s going on. Like, I have a kid on the way and maybe a Michelin star, but maybe not'," he said.

"So, season 4 was about clarity — him taking matters into his own hands, addressing problems, and wanting to change and move forward. It was refreshing."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for whether or not Bravo himself believes that Gabriel and Emily should be an end-game couple for the show — or should our heroine return to the arms of Alfie Peterson (Lucien Laviscount) — the performer is firmly on Team Gabriel.

"All I can tell you is that when I’m in Gabriel’s skin, I’m deeply, deeply in love with Emily. She’s the one — she’s my soulmate. So from Gabriel’s perspective, I think they’re meant to be together and I hope they will be," Bravo said. "But from an outsider’s perspective, I think they need to communicate and be independent, and their relationship should be a bonus to them being separate individuals."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights and more. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel and the rest of the Paris-set crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.