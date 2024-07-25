How to watch 'Totally Completely Fine' online from anywhere

Grief and survivor guilt, drug and alcohol abuse; twenty-something Vivian's got a lot going on her life – oh, and she's just burned down her brother's vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape. So, news that she has inherited her grandfather's coastal clifftop house can only be good news then. Kinda.

Here's how to watch "Totally Completely Fine" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Totally Completely Fine' dates, time, channel All six episodes of "Totally Completely Fine" are streaming now in U.S., Australia and New Zealand. Premieres on Monday, July 29 in the U.K..

• FREE — Watch now on TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K. from July 29, 2024)

• U.S. — AMC+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The problem is that the property seems tinged with death and, while somebody who is already in emotional turmoil may not be the best person to talk somebody down from the verge of ending their own life, is at least somebody trying – like her grandfather before her – to do the right thing. Like postponing her own self-inflicted demise.

"Totally Completely Fine" is a miniseries that looks at the current mental health crisis but also a dark comedy that trades on the ability of Thomasin McKenzie (as lead character Vivian) to evoke both sympathy and empathy – something she does with ease. Does complicated personal trauma and self-destructive behavior change a person's perspective? It should do. But what do you do with it then?

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "Totally Completely Fine" online and from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Totally Completely Fine' FREE online

All episodes are streaming for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand right now.

U.K fans can watch the series free – with a TV license, of course – on ITVX from July 29, 2024.

Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to unblock your local streaming service and watch "Totally Completely Fine" from wherever you are. Details below.

Watch around the world

'Totally Completely Fine' S1 episode guide

E01 · Welcome to the Crevice - Vivian must postpone her suicide after she receives the news of her grandpa's death. While the will states her as the new owner of his cozy house, the other two siblings seem to have gotten the short end of the stick.

E02 · The Best Offence is the Fence - Vivian agrees to take on her grandfather's post and calls on Dane to school her in suicide prevention; John attempts to keep new boyfriend Alejandro away from his family life.

E03 · Juan De Vacaciones - Walt's ashes ceremony goes horribly wrong and Vivian convinces Hendrix to throw a party at the house, a tradition from their teenage years; Amy's fiancé George shows up and is roped into chaos.

E04 · Not All Heroes Carry Vape - Hendrix pulls out all the stops to save his marriage; Vivian and John go head-to-head in a mediation over his food truck.

E05 · You're a Sexy F**king Mess - In the wake of a tragedy at the ledge, Vivian abandons her post and falls back into old habits; John takes Hendrix on a brothers golfing trip to try getting to the bottom of his problems with Laura.

E06 · Totally Completely Fine - After her self-destructive spiral, Vivian is determined to turn over a new leaf at her nieces' birthday party, but things don't go to plan; Amy is MIA, and it is unclear whether anyone will step in to stop her.

* E07 · Bonus: The Making of 'Totally Completely Fine' - The cast and crew, discuss the inspiration behind the story, incorporating humour during difficult moments, and the importance of having mental health consultants during production.

* Only available on certain channels

'Totally Completely Fine' cast

Thomasin McKenzie as Vivian Cunningham

Contessa Treffone as Amy Matthews

John Noble as WIlkinson

Devon Terrell as Dane

Brandon McClelland as Hendrix Cunningham

Rowan Witt as John Cunningham

Édgar Vittorino as Alejandro

Max Crean as Louis

Will there be a season two of 'Totally Completely Fine'? Even though the end of season one hints at more to come and despite a Rotten Tomatoes 100% rating, at the time of writing there is no confirmation to report.