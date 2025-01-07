How to watch 'The Rookie' season 7 online – stream police drama from anywhere, free option

It's been so long since the end of season 6 it feels like "The Rookie" season 7 needs some kind of catch up, but there is not enough space here to cover all the storylines so three things you need to know: 1) John Nolan is still married to Bailey and they're thinking about adoption 2) Twisted lawyer Monica Stevens has gone on the run and up to no good somewhere and 3) Bailey's ex-husband Jason has busted out of jail and is looking for trouble.

Read on for how to watch "The Rookie" season 7 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Rookie' S7 - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The Rookie" season 7 premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes will air weekly and are available on Hulu the following day.

Ok, you're sort of back on track now (Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford are also experiencing some issues due to the unexpected appearance of someone from Tim's past but it'll sort itself out), so what does season 7 offer? Other than several unexpected twists.

There will be explosive action, drama and tension across all 18 episodes plus two new characters. Miles Penn (played by Deric Augustine) joins from the Texas force with two years of experience (nickname "Texas") while baby-faced Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher) will need to learn the ropes fast (nickname "Virgin").

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and stream "The Rookie" season 7 online.

How to watch 'The Rookie' season 7 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "The Rookie" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch 'The Rookie' S7 in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into "The Rookie" season 7 every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with episodes the following day on Hulu in the U.S..

Americans abroad can use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch the show via their usual domestic streaming platform.

How to watch 'The Rookie' season 7 in Canada

Canadians can tune into "The Rookie" season 7 from Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on for free on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Canadians visiting the U.S. can unblock CTV and watch from anywhere with NordVPN (save up 70% with this deal).

Can I watch 'The Rookie' season 7 in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — it's unclear if "The Rookie" season 7 is airing on any U.K. channels or streaming services.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Rookie' season 7 online and on TV in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, "The Rookie" season 7 doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

Season 6 premiered on Sky in mid-2024, so we'd expect season 7 to drop at some point in 2025. You might be in for a long wait though.

But with NordVPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to the U.S. streaming services they already pay for.

'The Rookie' season 7 cast

'The Rookie' season 7 episode guide

Season 07 Episode 01 - "The Shot": Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John Nolan and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape."

S07 E02 - "The Watcher": The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies."

Episodes S07 E03 to S07 E18 remain under wraps for now, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as further info become available.