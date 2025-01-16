How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' online – stream wife-swap drama from anywhere now

Suburbia gets a bad rap. And there's a reason for that - it's comfortable and dull and the natural habitat of middle-aged and retired people. Consequently, when two young couples find themselves living next door to each other, it is the perfect setting for the uneasy and dangerous undercurrents pulsing through hit British thriller "The Couple Next Door."

Read on for how to watch "The Couple Next Door" from anywhere

'The Couple Next Door' S1: Date, Time, Channels, Streaming info "The Couple Next Door" is available to stream for free in the U.K. now. It premieres in the U.S. on Friday, January 17.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Starz

• Australia — Binge



Evie and Pete are the newcomers, traffic-cop Danny and yoga instructor Becka the couple they initially gravitate towards. Add voyeuristic neighbor/stalker Alan (played brilliantly by Hugh Dennis) and a cast of middle class types pretending to have perfect lives, sit back and watch the drama unfold.

The sexual chemistry is immediate and obvious but its attendant companions obsession, adultery and, subsequently, bitter enmity are not far behind. Did I also mention murder? Nope, that would almost be a spoiler, but you wouldn't be surprised.

Read on for where to watch "The Couple Next Door" online

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' free online

In the U.K., all six episodes of "The Couple Next Door" are available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 right now.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Channel 4 is blocked outside of the U.K.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' from abroad



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Great news. "The Couple Next Door" season 1 premieres on Starz in the U.S. on Friday, January 17.

However, if you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 using a VPN.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Couple Next Door" will drop in Canada on Friday, January 17 on Starz which, while you can't subscribe to directly, can be added to your cable plan or accessed through Crave, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

However, if you are a Brit on holiday in Canada, you can still catch the show free on Channel 4 by using a VPN.

How to watch 'The Couple Next Door' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Yep, "The Couple Next Door" season one is available to steam in Australia on Binge (7-day free trial) now.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN.

Watch 'The Couple Next Door' for free in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Yes, you can. The "The Couple Next Door" season one is available to stream in New Zealand on TVNZ Plus now.

However, if you are traveling away from New Zealand for whatever reason, you can still watch the show for free by using a VPN.

'The Couple Next Door' season 1 cast

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie Greenwood, a primary school teacher

as Evie Greenwood, a primary school teacher Alfred Enoch as Pete Thomas, a journalist and Evie's partner

as Pete Thomas, a journalist and Evie's partner Sam Heughan as PC Danny Whitwell, a traffic policeman

as PC Danny Whitwell, a traffic policeman Jessica De Gouw as Becka Whitwell, a personal trainer, social media influencer, and Danny's wife

as Becka Whitwell, a personal trainer, social media influencer, and Danny's wife Hugh Dennis as Alan Richardson, a bookkeeper and creepy neighbour

as Alan Richardson, a bookkeeper and creepy neighbour Kate Robbins as Jean Richardson, Alan's wife

as Jean Richardson, Alan's wife Deirdre Mullins as Lena, the single mother of Danny's son from a brief relationship they had before he met Becka

as Lena, the single mother of Danny's son from a brief relationship they had before he met Becka Joel Morris as PC Gary Hudson, Danny's friend and fellow traffic cop

as PC Gary Hudson, Danny's friend and fellow traffic cop Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie Foxton, Pete's colleague and a junior reporter

as Sophie Foxton, Pete's colleague and a junior reporter Janine Duvitski as Gloria, an eccentric neighbour

as Gloria, an eccentric neighbour Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel, Evie's sister

'The Couple Next Door' episode guide

Episode 1: "New On The Block" - Life feels perfect for teacher Evie and her partner Pete when they move to a new house in suburbia. When tragedy strikes, they become more involved with their new neighbors than expected.

Episode 2: "Little Kids Full Of Sin" - On a day trip to the coast, the chemistry between Evie and Danny is electric, which amuses Becka and horrifies Pete. Meanwhile, Alan's obsession with Becka grows even further.

Episode 3: "Don't Stop" - The sexual tension between the two couples reaches boiling point during a weekend away. Alan's obsession with Becka escalates, with devastating consequences.

Episode 4: "I Know It's a Secret" - While Pete struggles to process what happened on the spa weekend, Evie is determined to conceal her secret. Danny is given an ultimatum.

Episode 5: "Inside You" - An ultimatum from Pete only serves to deepen Evie's obsession with Danny. Danny's plan is thwarted by Pete and Sophie's front-page scoop.

Episode 6: "The Cottage" - Secrets spill out during a violent showdown on the Yorkshire Dales. Will anyone's relationship survive?

'The Couple Next Door' FAQ

Will there be a season 2 of "The Couple Next Door"? Yes, it's already been commissioned. On November 12, 2024 Exec Producer Jo McGrath has told Channel 4: “More sexy shenanigans in suburbia this time with a provocative psychological twist, the addictive global hit thriller 'The Couple Next Door' is back, with a new set of neighbours each hiding dark secrets of their own."

