How to watch 'Slip' online and on TV

“Quantum Leap” meets “Fleabag”, this new sci-fi rom-com from producer Dakota Johnson sees a woman travelling from universe to universe looking for a way back to her partner and herself. Here's how to watch "Slip" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Slip' date, time, channel "Slip" arrives on ITVX on Thursday, August 8. in the U.K.. It can be streamed on Binge in Australia now.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• AUS — BINGE

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Originally produced for The Roku Channel in the U.S., “Slip” follows Mae (Zoe Lister-Jones), a thirty-something who, despite her seemingly perfect marriage, finds herself restless in domesticity and yearning for more. After a one-night stand, she wakes up realising she’s now in a parallel universe, married to the other man with no trace of her life with her husband. So begins a universe hopping adventure in which Mae journeys from universe to universe, experiencing other versions of her life and searching for the one she lost.

Every episode of “Slip” is written and directed by Lister-Jones, this “twisted, hilarious and unexpected love story” is a highly personal piece with echoes of the writer's previous films “How it Ends” and “Band Aid”. With a highly eclectic cast which includes Tymika Tafari as Gina, Emily Hampshire as Sandy, Amar Chadha-Patel as Eric and Whitmer Thomas as Mae’s lost husband Elijah, “Slip” is a quirky rom-com that’s not to be missed.

Ready for some universe hopping? Read on to find out how to watch "Slip” online and from anywhere.

Watch "Slip" for free in the U.K.

How to watch 'Slip' in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch "Slip" for FREE on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV license). All episodes drop on Thursday, August 8. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch "Slip" for FREE online, as if you were back home in the U.K.. We recommend NordVPN as it's safe, secure and speedy. See below.

Watch 'Slip' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Slip" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "Slip".

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Slip' in the U.S.?

"Slip" debuted on The Roku Channel in the U.S. however it's no longer available on that, or any other, streaming service in the States.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

Can I watch 'Slip' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there's currently no way of watching "Slip" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Slip' in Australia

"Slip" is available to watch on Binge in Australia with all episodes available now. Binge prices start at AUD$10 per month up to AUD $22 for the premium plan.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Slip'

'Slip' trailer

Who is in the cast of 'Slip'? Zoe Lister-Jones as Mae Cannon

Emily Hampshire as Sandy

Whitmer Thomas as Elijah

Tymika Tafari as Gina

Amar Chadha-Patel as Eric

Sofia Galasso as Eva

What can we expect from 'Slip'? The official synopsis from original producers Roku reads: ""Slip" tells the story of Mae Cannon (Lister-Jones), a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself."

'Slip' episode guide

Episode 1: The Wife

Married to Elijah, Mae has a one-night stand with Eric; she wakes up the next morning, only to realize she has entered a parallel universe in which she and Eric are now married, and all traces of her life with Elijah have been wiped from existence.

Episode 2: The Lush

Inexplicably thrown into married life with Eric, Mae tries to put the pieces of this mysterious puzzle in place, seeking out Gina, Elijah and anyone else who will listen to somehow get her old life back.

Episode 3: The Mother

Locked out of Eric's loft, Mae meets Sandy, making an intense new connection that is quickly up-ended.

Episode 4: The Imposter

Mae meets Rose, who gives her more information than she may be ready to handle and attempts to bring Gina into her nightmare as they search for the person who has replaced Mae.

Episode 5: The Widow

Mae runs into Elijah accidentally, but he does not recognise her in their present reality. They start hanging out after he offers to buy her a drink, and eventually end up in Elijah's apartment.

Episode 6: The Girlfriend

Mae hangs out with Elijah and tries to relive the initial stage of their relationship in another reality. They spend the night together, but everything is ruined when Gina shows up and reveals a lie about Mae.

Episode 7: The Dakini

Mae reaches rock bottom without all the things she always took for granted. When Mae runs into Elijah, she tells him everything that has been happening to her.

