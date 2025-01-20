How to watch ‘Sight Unseen' season 2 online — TV channel, release date, time

“Sight Unseen” makes its triumphant return, reuniting us with the unstoppable duo of detective Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis) and true crime-loving agoraphobic Sunny (Agam Darshi) as they try to solve some of the police department’s most perplexing criminal cases.

So, tape off your living room for the foreseeable as we explain below how to watch “Sight Unseen” season 2 online, and stream every episode absolutely free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 online – channel, start time, free streams "Sight Unseen" season premieres on Monday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

• WATCH FREE — CTV / CTV.ca (CAN)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Created by sisters Karen and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy (“Orphan Black”), “Sight Unseen” tells the story of perilous police work from a visually impaired perspective, as homicide detective Tess continues to assist the local PD, despite her rapidly deteriorating eyesight.

Keen to keep working, she enlists Sunny Patel (Darshi) as her seeing-eye guide. Severe anxiety prevents Sunny from leaving her New York apartment, where the true crime fan remotely describes every bloody detail conveyed by Tess’s camera. They’re totally dependent on each other. But can they really trust each other?

There's a nail-biting new stack of cases this season, including the murder of a bride washed up on a beach, and the kidnapping and ransom of 6-year-old boy. Daniel Gillies ("Virgin River") will return to the line of duty as Jake, Tess’s former partner, while “The Vampire Diaries”’ Sara Canning and “Riverdale” actor Matty Finochio are just a few names being added to this compelling Canadian cop show.

Catch every episode with our guide below, which will tell you everything to know about how to watch “Sight Unseen” season 2 online on the CTV channel in Canada and 100% free.

How to watch ‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 online for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The pulse-raising police drama is back on CTV in Canada. Viewers can watch “Sight Unseen” season 2 from Monday, January 20, with new episodes airing weekly at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

Don’t have a cable plan with CTV? New episodes are FREE to stream (and with no login necessary) for a limited time, through the CTV.ca website or via the CTV app.

Additionally, those with a Crave membership (from CA$9.99) can catch all the latest cop drama from Tuesday, the day following their broadcast on the CTV channel.

If you're out of the country on vacation, you don't have to miss the show. Just purchase a good VPN and quickly connect to your favorite streaming services, just like you would back home.

How to watch ‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling abroad at the moment and blocked from watching “Sight Unseen” season 2 on your usual services?

You can still stream the final season of “Sight Unseen” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of the country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Can I watch "Sight Unseen" season 2 in the rest of the world?

Can I watch "Sight Unseen" season 2 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This is one case that still needs to be solved. While “Sight Unseen” season 1 debuted on The CW three months after its release in Canada, and despite being a CTW / CW co-production, we haven't heard yet about when or where U.S. fans can watch “Sight Unseen” season 2 online.

Should it broadcast in the coming months, those with cable can easily tune in to The CW channel. There are plenty of options for cord cutters too. OTT services like Fubo TV, Hulu plus Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream all offer the CW and each provides their own free trials, which range from 3-days (Hulu plus Live TV) to a week.

Alternatively, head to The CW website or The CW app where new episodes would be uploaded the day after their initial broadcast, if the show returns to The CW.

Visiting the U.S. from Canada and don't want to miss the show? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you access your home services and stream the show as normal.

Can I watch ‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 online in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sadly, “Sight Unseen” hasn’t made its way across the Atlantic. The series’ inaugural season debuted way back in January 2024 on CTV, but it still hasn’t attracted a U.K. broadcaster. That’s bad news for fans of police procedurals that adopt a unique, compelling perspective.

A Canadian citizen abroad? Those outside of their home country can watch their favorite shows with software like NordVPN and access their usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch ‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We’re still waiting to hear when Aussies can watch “Sight Unseen” season 2 online Down Under. While there’s currently no release date to go by, it’s likely the sophomore season will become available on Channel 9, and/or its on-demand platform, 9Now. That’s where you can currently watch all 10 episodes of season 1, and 100% free. Simply create a 9Now account and get streaming.

As mentioned above, CTV is a Canadian service. So if you’re traveling outside the country, you’ll want a VPN to watch your favorite shows on its website. Follow our instructions above for more information.

All you need to know about 'Sight Unseen' season 2

‘Sight Unseen’ season 2, episode guide and schedule

Get ready for another thrilling ten episodes of “Sight Unseen”. Like its inaugural outing, season 2 of the police procedural series will consist of ten, one-hour-long instalments, airing weekly from Monday, January 20.

Episode 1 : Monday, January 20

: Monday, January 20 Episode 2 : Monday, January 27

: Monday, January 27 Episode 3 : Monday, February 3

: Monday, February 3 Episode 4 : Monday, February 10

: Monday, February 10 Episode 5 : Monday, February 17

: Monday, February 17 Episode 6 : Monday, February 24

: Monday, February 24 Episode 7 : Monday, March 3

: Monday, March 3 Episode 8 : Monday, March 10

: Monday, March 10 Episode 9 : Monday, March 17

: Monday, March 17 Episode 10: Monday, March 24

‘Sight Unseen’ season 2 cast

Dolly Lewis as Tess Avery

Agam Darshi as Sunny Patel

Daniel Gillies as Jake Campbell

Jarod Joseph as Matt Alleyne

Alice Christina-Corrigan as Mia Moss

Matty Finochio as Owen

Sara Canning as TBC

Katharine Isabelle as TBC

Michelle Morgan as TBC

Niall Matter as TBC

Sophia McDowell as TBC

Zak Santiago as TBC

More from Tom's Guide