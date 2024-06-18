How to watch 'Shoresy' season 3 online and from anywhere, free trial

"Shoresy" season 3 is already available on Crave in Canada and it's due to arrive on Hulu in the U.S. - with both channels also streaming the first two seasons. Below, we've broken down below how you can watch "Shoresy" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

In the spin-off from Jared Keeso's hilarious Canadian sitcom "Letterkenny" based around a rural community in Ontario chiefly populated by descendants of the Irish diaspora, Keeso has taken the much loved ice hockey playing character Shoresy - played by himself - and given him a team of hapless losers to motivate in the Triple A-level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO).

Keeso was minded to give Shoresy his time in the spotlight, in part, due to sales of merchandise from the Letterkenny online store featuring his sky blue, number 69 Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs ice hockey jersey. He was already a foul-mouthed cult hero before the first season of the show that bears his name debuted in Canada in May 2022.

In season 3, the Bulldogs, seemingly on the crest of a wave, take on teams from across the Great White North like the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi, and Soo Hunt. Has Shoresy got what it takes to stave off defeat? Will his idiosyncratic approach to man-management continue to deliver? Read on as we explain where to watch "Shoresy" season 3 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Shoresy' season 3 from anywhere

Just because "Shoresy" season 3 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss it if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Where to watch 'Shoresy' S3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Shoresy" season 3 is exclusive to Hulu in the US and premieres on Friday, June 21. The first two seasons are also available on the channel. See deal below...

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog.

Watch 'Shoresy' season 3 in Canada

"Shoresy" season 3 is available to stream now on Crave in Canada. Subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month. The first two seasons are also available on the channel.

If you're currently traveling abroad, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual stream from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Shoresy' season 3 in the U.K.?

As yet "Shoresy" is not available on any U.K. streamer but Canadians and Americans there on vacation or for work away can catch the hilarious "Letterkenny" spinoff by using NordVPN to unblock your usual stream.

Can I watch 'Shoresy' season 3 in Australia?

The first two seasons of "Shoresy" are available in Australia for free on SBS on Demand so it is likely that season 3 will soon follow... but there's no confirmation of that yet.

If you're currently visiting Australia from Canada or the States, you can watch "Shoresy" season 3 with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Shoresy' season 3 - cast

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

Tasya Teles ("The 100") as Nat

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ("Prey") as Sanguinet

Blair Lamora as Ziigwan

Keilani Rose as Miigwan

Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo

Terry Ryan as Hitch

Ryan McDonell as Michaels

Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ

Andrew Antsanen as Goody

Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan as the three Jims: Jim, Jim, and Jim.

Bourke Cazabon as Cory

Keegan Long as Liam

Jacob Smith as Fish

Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr

Neil Clark as Schnurr

Alex Penner as Palmer

Frederick Roy as Delaney

Maclean Fish as Jory

'Shoresy' season 3 - episode guide

S3 E1 - "4-6" - The National Senior Tournament begins and the Bulldogs are hurt.

S3 E2 - "Charlottetown Reds" - The Bulldogs play the Charlottetown Reds and their captain Gorgeous Gord Gallant.

S3 E3 - "Vaughan Canadesi" - The Bulldogs face off against the Vaughan Canadesi and the dirty Sly Sylvestri.

S3 E4 - "Brooks Barrelmen" - The Bulldogs celebrate their NOSHO record and take on the Brooks Barrelmen and the Freezer twins.

S3 E5 - "SOO Hunt" - The Bulldogs struggle against the SOO Hunt when Shoresy is forced off the ice.

S3 E6 - "Les Rapides De Rawdon" - The Bulldogs compete against Les Rapides de Rawdon, owned by a renowned Quebec star.

Are there any notable guest stars in 'Shoresy' season 3 Famous former pro-hockey players Steve Bossé and Pierre-Luc Létourneau-leblond and current Les Petroliers du Nord winger Danick Hudon-Paquette all make appearances in season 3, as do Rear Admiral (co-founder and co-host of @spittinchiclets podcast) and Multi-platinum Québecois artist Marie-Mai.