How to watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' 2024 online from anywhere in the world – Liam Payne tribute

Watch the 'Pride of Britain Awards' 2024 online to meet the 'ordinary' folk responsible for extraordinary acts of heroism and kindness. This year will also pay tribute to One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Away from the U.K.? You can still watch "The Pride of Britain Awards" online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

Watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' online: release dates, streaming, TV channel The "Pride of Britain Awards" airs at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Friday) on Thurs, Oct. 24.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

Sir Alan Bates, depicted by Toby Jones in "Mr Bates vs the Post Office", is among those who have previously been honored by The Pride of Britain Awards.

Tonight, we'll meet a doctor who invented the world’s first insulin pen and a mother who saved a family from drowning. The unsung heroes will meet Hollywood stars including James Corden and Jim Broadbent, and hear from King Charles. Simon Cowell and Lottie Tomlinson will pay tribute to 1D's Liam Payne.

The star-studded show, which was pre-recorded at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on Monday, will be hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo. Read on for how to watch "The Pride of Britain Awards" online from wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' for free online

Watch 'Pride of Britain Awards'' online for FREE in the U.K.

The 'Pride of Britain Awards' will be available ITVX in the U.K. on Thursday, October 24 and will also air on ITV1.

It’s FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' from anywhere

How to watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Pride of Britain Awards" (2024) on your usual streaming service?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Pride of Britain Awards" (2024) on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual ITVX stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Pride of Britain Awards" online as if you were in the U.K..

'Pride of Britain Awards' streams by country

Can I watch 'Pride of Britain Awards' 2024 in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia or New Zealand?

Unfortunately, the 2024 "Pride of Britain Awards" are not available to watch outside of the U.K.. However, Brits traveling abroad can watch the ceremony online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

What are the categories at the 'Pride of Britain Awards;? Outstanding Bravery Award This Morning's Emergency Services Award TSB Community Hero Good Morning Britain's Young Fundraiser of the Year King's Trust Young Achieve Lifetime Achievement Award Special Recognition Child/Teenager of Courage Award

What time does the "Pride of Britain Awards" start? The "Pride of Britain Awards" will be broadcast at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Friday) on ITV1 on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Who is performing at the 'Pride of Britain Awards'? As ever, viewers will be treated to some fantastic musical performances. There will be sets from Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé and Ed Sheeran at the 2024 "Pride of Britain Awards".

Who is hosting the 'Pride of Britain Awards' The star-studded show is once again hosted by British TV and radio presenter Carol Vorderman, who has done the job since 1999. Alongside her at the "Pride of Britain Awards" 2024 will be Ashley Banjo, of Diverity Fame. He previously co-hosted the event with Vorderman back in 2021.

Will Liam Payne be honored at "The Pride of Britain Awards"? Yes. Lottie Tomlinson, sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, will lead the tributes to Liam Payne at this year's "Pride of Britain Awards". The singer died aged 31 last Wednesday after falling from a third floor balcony into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

