How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 final episodes online: Part 2, Ep. 8-10
This thrilling "Power" spin-off reaches its dramatic and explosive conclusion
It’s proving to be an incendiary final season for "Power Book II: Ghost." Part 2 sees best friends Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) at war with the Tejada family, so "Power" fans are in for a bloody, high-octane finale over three episodes with survival not guaranteed for anybody.
Read for how to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 final episodes online and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Power Book II: Ghost" season 4 returned on September 6. The final three episodes air on September 20, September 27 and October 4 (all Fridays) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
• U.S. — Starz / Hulu w/Starz add-on / Philo / Sling TV
• U.K. — MGM Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Season 4 heralds the culmination of a 10-year journey for Tariq St. Patrick, who made his debut in the original "Power" show and, like his drug kingpin father (Omari Hardwick), gradually became a formidable criminal. Now viewers should prepare for an intense, action-packed remainder of this final season as he endeavors to become the "apex predator" of the NYC drug game.
However, Tariq is facing innumerable threats this season. Not only the retributive violence of the Tejadas after the hit on Monet (Mary J. Blige), and brutal rival Noma, who wants him and everything he loves annihilated, but from NYPD officer Don Carter too (Michael Ealy), who recognises in Tariq the same ruthless qualities of his dead father, the eponymous Ghost.
Our guide below explains where to watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 final episodes online and from overseas.
Hulu's Starz add-on ($9.99 per month) is handy way to watch premium Starz content – including brand new episodes of "Power Book II: Ghosts" and the finale! Hulu plans start from only $7.99 per month after a free trial. There's also the Hulu with Live TV plan priced at $76.99 per month. Both plans come with a free trial so you can try Hulu commitment-free.
Watch 'Power Book II: Ghost' S4 final episodes online in the U.S.
"Power Book II: Ghost" season 4 airs on Starz in the U.S.
You could also go for the standalone Starz streaming service, which currently costs $5.99 per month.
If you want all your streaming in one place, opt for Hulu's Starz add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of a usual Hulu subscription.
You can also watch Starz via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream. We rate Sling TV as one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives.
Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere – details below.
Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ S4 final episodes from anywhere
Traveling abroad at the moment and blocked from watching “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 final episodes on your usual services?
You can still stream the explosive final season of “Power Book II: Ghost” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of the country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ S4 final episodes online in Canada
Canadian fans of the “Power” franchise can watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 on Fridays. You’ll need a subscription to Crave first, in addition to selecting the Starz add-on option.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 a month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads), all the way up to $22.00 per month for Premium plan (ad-free, up to 4K quality, downloadable shows). Either way, you'll need to pay an additional $5.99 to get the Starz add-on to watch brand season 4 of “Power Book II: Ghost”.
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave to watch the final episodes as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.
How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 final episodes online in the U.K.
U.K. fans can watch the final episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 online on Fridays with Amazon Channel MGM Plus – and potentially 100% free. There are 10 episodes in total, with just a handful remaining.
New subscribers can enjoy Amazon Prime Video free for 30 days. And, if you’ve not used MGM Plus before either, that service also provides an introductory 7-day free trial.
After your trial periods end, a monthly Prime membership will cost £8.99 a month. And, if you decide to keep it, MGM Plus will cost an additional £4.49 a month.
Away from home? Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with NordVPN.
How to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 final episodes online in Australia
Aussies can also watch “Power Book II: Ghost” season 4 final episodes on Fridays with new episodes landing on streaming service Stan.
Stan provides a generous 30-day free trial period, allowing subscribers ample time to check out its film and TV library. After that, its Basic plan costs AU$10 per month, with pricier options if you want to stream on more than one device and in HD or 4K quality.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 final episodes dates
- “Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 8 - Sept. 20
- “Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 9 - Sept. 27
- “Power Book II: Ghost season 4” episode 10 - Oct 4
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4, cast
- Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick
- Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston
- Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada
- Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.
- Method Man as Davis MacLean
- LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada
- Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada
- Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan
- Alix Lapri as Effie Morales
- Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate
- Moriah Brown as Keke Travis
- Monique Curnen as Blanca Rodriguez
- Keesha Sharp as Harper Benett
- David Walton as Lucas Weston
- Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick
- Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin
- Daniel Sunjata as Dante "Mecca" Spears
- Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Sr.
- Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Benett
- Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter
- Sydney Winbush as Anya Convington
- LightSkinKeisha as BruShandria Carmichael
- Caroline Chikezie as Noma
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies