How to watch 'Out There' online – stream new Martin Clunes drama from anywhere

"Out There" reunites actor Martin Clunes with writer/director team Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore after the success of "Manhunt" about the detective who brought serial killer Levi Bellfield to justice. Once again, Clunes is in fine form as a man determined to do what is right and challenge the dark forces that seem to surround him – on this occasion, the county lines drug gangs threatening to drag his teenage son down the wrong path.

Here's how to watch "Out There" from anywhere

'Out There' dates, streaming info, TV channel "Out There" premiered on Sunday, January 19 on ITV1 at 9.00 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. It will also be available as a box set on ITVX.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)



Recently widowed and with enough anger and hurt to fuel his righteous indignation and fear, Clunes' shotgun-wielding farmer Nathan Williams is like a mid-nineteenth century homestead figure from a modern day western, picked-up from frontier America and transplanted to the borderlands of the Black Mountains in Wales.

On this occasion, the enemy are the gangs running country lines and disrupting the rural way of life by corrupting (predominantly) young men to take part in the highly-lucrative and dangerous drugs trade. Will he be able to save his son Johnny (played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis)? We have six episodes to find out.

Read on to find out how to watch "Out There" online

How to watch 'Out There' for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Out There" premiered on Sunday, January 19 on ITV1 at 9.00 p.m. GMT. All six episodes will also be available as a box set on ITVX for FREE. For those watching on TV, episodes will air in the same Sunday evening spot each week.

How to watch 'Out There' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Out There" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

How to watch 'Out There' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Out There' in the U.S.?

There is no release date for "Out There" in the U.S. at the moment but we'll let you know when that changes.

Brits travelling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Out There' in Australia?

There is no release date for "Out There" in Australia at the moment but we'll let you know when that changes.

Remember, if you're traveling and geo-blocking won't let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Out There" online, no matter where you are.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Out There' in Canada?

As with the U.S. and Australia, there is no release date for "Out There" in Canada at the moment but we'll let you know when that changes.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to a VPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Out There" in New Zealand

Good news. "Out There" dropped in New Zealand on Acorn TV on Sunday, January 19.

Brits there on vacation or for work who want to use their domestic streaming platform can do that with a VPN.

'Out There' - Cast

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Jack Parry-Jones as DCI Neil Anderson

'Out There' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: Nathan grows suspicious when an unexpected visitor arrives at the farm, looking to rent their barn; Johnny reconnects with his old friend Rhys, who is now a drug dealer, and is tricked into drug running to pay off a debt.

S01 E02: Nathan follows a Land Rover he saw launch a spy drone, which leads him to his brother, Caleb, and his girlfriend; convinced their new cleaner Eva took the drug parcel, Johnny breaks into her house to retrieve it.

S01 E03: Scott explains to Nathan that he is a third-party agent and wants to buy Nathan's farm. Tensions rise as Rhys's boss, Kenny, confronts Johnny and Sadie about being short. Kenny follows them home, leading to an assault with deadly consequences.

S01 E04: After learning Kenny has gone missing, the police decide to raid the front for his drug operation; PC Crowther gets an anonymous tip about a burnt-out car at the quarry, and her suspicions rise when Nathan shows up at the scene.

S01 E05: Drug kingpin Turuk arrives at the Williams' farm seeking retribution. In an effort to save his family, Nathan offers him the farm next door as a new warehouse. Crowther receives an eyewitness account of the person who destroyed the car.

S01 E06: Knowing Nathan interfered with her eyewitness's account, Crowther stops at nothing to find out what happened to Kenny; Nathan, Eva, and Caleb try to thwart Crowther's investigation.

What else do I need to know about 'Out There'?

What has Martin Clunes said about "Out There"? "I’m very happy to be working with [writer/ director duo] Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore again after the success of 'Manhunt'." says Clunes. "'Out There' couldn’t be more different from 'Doc Martin'. It’s pretty dark, but definitely a story worth telling.”

Where was "Out There" filmed? "Out There" was filmed in various locations in Wales, where it is set, mainly farms and locations around the Black Mountains in the south east of the country.

