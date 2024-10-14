It's the usual ill-advised drill: meet stranger at altar, get married, go on honeymoon and move in as husband and wife with everything filmed for TV. "Married at First Sight USA" 2024 promises all that plus a bona fide and explosive cheating scandal.

Here's how to watch "Married at First Sight USA" 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Married at First Sight USA' 2024: Start time, channel, streams "'Married at First Sight USA" season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on Lifetime (via Sling or Philo)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A more mature cast might be expected to bring a more measured response to proceedings but not a bit of it. There might be many slips on the way to the happily ever after but for two couples this season that will involve a change of partner during the show and the experts having to earn their money as chaos ensues.

"Married at First Sight: Afterparty", hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, will follow each episode at 10 p.m. ET to get the inside track from the participants themselves and special guests. Super-fans may also want to consider binging on MAFS Australia and MAFS UK (2024).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch "Married at First Sight USA" season 18. Plus, scroll down for details about the cast. Who do you think will misbehave with who?

How to watch 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Lifetime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Married at First Sight USA" season 18. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How to watch 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 in the U.S.

In the U.S., fans can watch the "Married at First Sight USA" 2024 premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS season 18 online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo, two of the most affordable cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV offers live TV at an affordable price. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages includes Lifetime in their channel lineups. Other networks vary between the two plans, including ESPN, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get to cut the cord. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime, HGTV and Hallmark Channel.

How to watch 'MAFS USA' 2024 around the world

How to watch 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 in Canada

Canadians can watch "Married at First Sight USA" 2024 (season 18) on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've cut the cord and want to watch via a streaming service not available in Canada, you can rely on NordVPN for help.

Can I watch 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like "Married at First Sight USA" season 18 is airing on any UK channels. If you're visiting the U.K. from the U.S. and don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 in Australia?

Bad news for Aussies — 'Married at First Sight USA' 2024 (season 18) isn't scheduled to air on any Australian channels.

However, NordVPN can help if you're traveling Down Under and want to access your paid streaming services at home.

'Married at First Sight USA' season 18 couples

"Married at First Sight USA" 2024's cast includes two longtime experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper (Schwartz) and Pastor/ Marriage counselor Cal (Robertson). They are joined by the returning Dr. Pia (Holec), a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy.

Season 18 returns to Chicago. Here are their photos and bios of the ten hopeful singles from Lifetime:

Emem (34) & Ikechi (41) Emem - Now that she has established herself professionally and found her voice, Emem is ready to find a partner and start the next chapter of her life. She is not interested in wasting time dating around. Married At First Sight is an opportunity she’s unwilling to pass up. As an open-minded person, Emem feels this experiment could be the perfect fit. Ikechi - Having met the experts in Houston in 2020, Ikechi hopes Married At First Sight can find his soul mate this time around. The fact that his career prospects led him to Chicago at this particular time feels kismet. He’s done the work to figure out who he is and what he wants, and though he’s had some long- term relationships and dated some amazing women, the connection was never quite there. He looks forward to finding his true love in this process and feels he’s been ready for marriage with the woman he’s meant to be with for quite some time.

David (35) & Michelle (38) David - Inspired by his parent’s successful marriage, David aspires to find the love of his life through the Married at First Sight experiment. After learning from past relationships and discovering his individuality, he feels prepared for the commitment of marriage. With contentment and self-confidence, he believes the experts can broaden his perspective and guide him toward a fulfilling relationship. Michelle - Unequivocally knows she is ready for marriage, and is eager to find her soulmate in the Married At First Sight experiment after being single for the past six years. Although Michelle is open to having children, she would consider adopting or fostering due to her age.

Allen (35) & Madison (29) Allen - Feels his genuine nature, vulnerability, and unwavering commitment to making a relationship thrive makes him an ideal candidate for the Married At First Sight process, and he hopes to walk away from the experience with a wife to share his love and life with. Madison - Single now for two and a half years and approaching age 30, Madison has gained a better understanding of herself and is ready to find her soulmate. She views the Married At First Sight experiment as a way to avoid wasting more time and risking more potential heartbreak from the dating scene. She’s never been more ready to start this next adventure!

Camille (32) & Thomas (42) Thomas - Motivated by witnessing the joy it brings his twin, Thomas is ready to embrace marriage. His previous relationship, spanning nine years, came to an end due to his reluctance to commit. He’s since focused on personal growth and realized that he often overanalyzes before taking action. Ready for a fresh approach, he sees Married at First Sight as an opportunity to leap into marriage before overthinking the decision. Camille - Has established stability in her career and is now looking to plan for her long-term future. She is ready to leave her independent days behind and is excited to find a husband with whom she can build a life. As a fan of Married At First Sight, she appreciates how the process removes the guesswork around men’s intentions. She trusts the experts to guide her through the experience and hopes to find her match in this process.



Juan (36) & Karla (33) Juan - He feels that many women view him as a piece of meat instead of marriage material based on his good looks. The Married at First Sight process appeals to him because through this unique format, his character will be the primary focal point, and he’s ready for a marriage with deep connection. Karla - Has worked hard to heal unhealthy patterns and behaviors and is now moving forward with a loving mindset. She’s ready for a partner who complements her in every way and one with whom she can build a happy family, just like the one she grew up in. She is excited to participate in Married At First Sight because she believes in following her heart and is open-minded about finding love in an unconventional way.