How to watch 'Married At First Sight UK' season 9 online from anywhere, release date

It’s time for weddings, romance and plenty of drama, yes "Married at First Sight UK" is finally coming back to our screens with season 9 set to begin on Monday, September 16.

Here's how to watch "Married at First Sight UK" season 9 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'MAFS UK' S9: TV schedule, dates, free stream U.K. date and time: "Married At First Sight UK" season 9 premieres on Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. BST.

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Reality fans rejoice: the UK version of the BAFTA-nominated 'dating experiment' is back for a ninth season.

This time around, 16 brave singles have put their faith in relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas. That includes just the second lesbian couple in the history of "Married At First Sight UK" – eat your heart out I Kissed a Girl – with Eve, a 31-year-old Northern Irish fitness coach set to tie the knot with Charlie, a 30-year-old operations coordinator from Surrey.

Will romance blossom for any of the newlyweds? And will any of them stay together after the cameras stop rolling? Just like the "Married At First Sight Australia", "MAFS UK" is must-watch television... although "Dating Naked UK" is hard to top right now.

You can follow the brides and grooms by watching "Married At First Sight UK" season 9 live streams and we'll show you how to do that below – including free options.

Where to watch 'MAFS UK' season 9 for free

MAFS UK season 9 will be available to watch on Channel 4 TV and the Channel 4 streaming service, both of which are FREE (with a valid TV licence, of course).

Season 9 episode 1 premieres Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. BST.

Usually based in the U.K. but not at home to watch season 9? Maybe you're on holiday and blocked from watching a service you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch your usual stream via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'MAFS UK' season 9 around the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could stream "Married At First Sight UK" season 9 for free on channel4.com, even though they're not in the UK.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 and watch "Married At First Sight UK" season 9.

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight UK' S9 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "MAFS UK" is currently scheduled to air on any U.S. channels.

But remember, if you're usually based in the U.K., but are visiting the U.S., you can still watch Channel 4 via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight UK' S9 in Australia?

New seasons of "Married At First Sight UK" typically show up on 9Now in Australia. You can currently stream seasons 1-8 for FREE on 9Now in Australia. However, there's no release date for season 9 as yet. We'll keep an eye out for you.

Visiting Australia from the U.K.? Sign up to NordVPN or another VPN service to watch "Married At First Sight UK" season 9 free on Channel 4, just as you would if you were back home. Full details above.

Who are the MAFS UK season 9 participants? Brides:

Polly, 28, Kent

Richelle, 48, London

Eve, 31, Omagh

Charlie, 30, Surrey

Kristina, 31, East Sussex

Sacha, 29, Birmingham

Emma, 31, Bristol

Holly, 29, Huddersfield

Lacey, 27, Hertfordshire Grooms:

Adam, 33, Nottingham

Orson, 41, St Kitts and Nevis

Alex, 28, Birmingham

Caspar, 34, New Forest

Nathan, 24, Somerset

Keiran, 28, Newcastle

Ross, 32, Manchester