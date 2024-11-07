How to watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 online – stream it free from anywhere

"Love Triangle" season 2 is a reality dating show with all the usual ingredients. Fame hungry and desperate contestants who think too much of themselves but have zero self-awareness and evil friends who have presumably reassured them that they will be great on TV. Bring it.

Read on for how to watch "Love Triangle" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Love Triangle' season 2 - Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Love Triangle" season 2 is already airing on E4 in the U.K. at 7.30 p.m. GMT (2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT) and will then stream on Channel 4.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere

The format - a group of singles spend time getting to know two others via text, crucially without checking out what each other looks like. One of them - a "picker" - then chooses one of them to meet on a blind date before they move in together.

However, then there is another blind date with the rejected partner who also moves in to form a "Love Triangle." Reddit? And that's when it gets interesting because somebody has to lose out.

British-born Tamera wants someone 6'5" or over, Sam would eat himself if he was made of chocolate and Jacinta is a pansexual model. And that's just half the cast (the profiles can be found below)...

Read on for where to watch "Love Triangle" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 free online

After two hugely popular seasons in Australia, "Love Triangle" season 2 has finally arrived in the U.K. and is airing on E4 at 7.30pm p.m. GMT from Monday to Thursday.

"Love Triangle" season 1 is already available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 and will soon be followed by the current season.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Love Triangle" season 2, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Love Triangle" season 2 online.

Can I watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 in the U.S.?

As yet, "Love Triangle" season 2 has not been picked up by any U.S. broadcaster.

Can I watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 in Canada?

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "Love Triangle" season 2.

How to watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 in Australia

Australia is the home of "Love Triangle" and seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Stan. A third season is planned for 2025.

Stan offers the option of three plans, starting from $12 a month. You can choose between its Basic, Standard, and Premium package.

How to watch 'Love Triangle' season 2 in New Zealand

"Love Triangle" season 2 is already available to stream for free right now on TVNZ Plus.

'Love Triangle' season 2 - The cast

'Love Triangle' season 2 cast

Ella Ding – Narrator

You probably recognise Ella from﻿ Season 9 of MAFS. There she captured the hearts of Australia with her infectious positivity, and unwavering self-assurance and she quickly became a fan favourite. Despite not finding lasting love on the experiment, Ella has solidified her position as a multi-talented and influential figure in the industry, using her platform to empower and inspire others.

Ella will provide a fresh take on the new season of Love Triangle, having been through a relationship experiment as part of her own quest to find lasting love. With her energy and unique perspective, Ella will captivate audiences while advocating for self-love, personal growth, and meaningful connections. This experience leaves her more than able to tackle her first TV narrating role for Love Triangle.

Alan – 32, Electrician

Charismatic sparky Alan is often mistakenly perceived as an "F boi" by potential suitors. The successful businessman and ex semi-professional AFL player is adamant that these preconceptions couldn't be further from the truth. He admits that he does have walls up, which has him searching for red flags ahead of the positives when it comes to any potential match. Having experienced heartbreak twice in the past, Alan has been on numerous 'inauthentic' dates with women who misunderstand him, and he won't settle until he's finally found the 'real deal'.

Jacinta – 28, Model

Outgoing and vibrant Jacinta is searching for her soul mate to wake up to each morning. Identifying as pansexual, Jacinta has been in relationships with men and women, but hasn't dated a man in over four years. Although she has dipped her toe into dating apps, she admits that it's been more for validation as opposed to looking to meet someone special. Jacinta is open to meeting someone with whom she can connect on an emotional level – energy and confidence are non-negotiable.

Nellie – 25, Comedian

Full of life, and a long list of dating disasters, Nellie is looking for someone to adore her. Nellie finds that the 'hot guys' on the apps don't swipe right for her, so she doesn't even try. A comedian with high expectations when it comes to sarcasm and humour, Nellie is ready to rip up her book of questions which she carries around with her (not joking) to determine if her suitors make the mark.

Sam – 35, Business Owner

Self-assured and confident Sam lives in the remote town of Broome, where the prospect of love comes and goes with the tourist seasons. He can operate at surface level, often going for looks over substance. He has been guilty (on more than one occasion) of mistaking infatuation for love, becoming bored by 'basic' personalities and moving on. Sam doesn't think twice about flying women in to see him from interstate, and even international destinations in his quest to meet a woman who is in the same league as him; but each time, inevitably the romance dies out. At 35, Sam believes he is ready to find someone unique who matches him on every level, not just his (self-professed) good looks, and settle down once and for all.

Sulei – 28, Social Worker

Ultra-likeable bachelor Sulei is a hugely social being. There is always something going on in Sulei's life, and now it's time for him to share it with someone special. He has been single for four years and never been in love before. He admits to being quite picky when it comes to a partner, often cutting off relationships before they've had a chance to get going. A devoted family guy, Sulei is looking for a soulmate who is secure in herself that he can champion – and give his family grandkids of course!

Tamera – 26, Content Creator/Model

London-born model and content creator Tamera has been single for five years and is ready to meet 'the one'. Super-driven Tamera isn't willing to settle, and says that she doesn't have too high standards… just a guy who's 6'5" or above (not shorter), has depth of character and is an entrepreneur or professional athlete. Tamera is over dating apps and is sick of the game playing. While she feels unsure that there will ever be a guy who ticks all her boxes, Tamera is keen to be proven wrong and meet a guy who is on her level.

'Love Triangle' season 2 episode guide

*SPOILERS ALERT*

Season 02 Episode 01: Six singles, fed up with looking for love on social media and dating apps, are choosing between two matches without any idea what they look like - until they meet IRL on a blind date.

S02 E02: Three more singles join the Love Triangle experience. They've each been matched with two potential love interests and will choose one, sight unseen, based on three days of spicy, surprising texting.

S02 E03: Six brave singles are about to take a step into the unknown; moving in with someone they've only met once. So who'll share a bed, and who's destined to sleep alone?

S02 E04: Week two of the experience brings deepening connections, and drama. Nellie reels from the revelation that Dan "slut shamed" her at last week's party.

S02 E05: The supersized Love Triangle twist completely reshapes the experience, and a secret recording reveals an unthinkable secret.

S02 E06: Throuple life kicks into gear when the original suitors return to the experience and our Love Triangles begin living together. This episode has everything: break-ups, romance, and scandalous secrets.

S02 E07: There's just one week left in the experience and all bets are off. This episode sees three shock departures, two surprising new connections, and tonnes of explosive drama.

S02 E08: The experience comes to an explosive, emotional conclusion. So, whose story has a happy ending? Who'll end up heartbroken? And most importantly - who's Hannah?

