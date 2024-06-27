How to watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' online from anywhere

A sexist joke told at a wedding drags a middle-aged TV newsreader into a Twitterstorm that threatens to end his career. Hilarious comedy-drama or modern morality tale exploring generational differences within the modern media landscape? You decide.

Here's how to watch "Douglas Is Cancelled" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Douglas Is Cancelled' dates, time, channel "Douglas Is Cancelled" will premiere on ITV1 on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1p.m. PT with the next three episodes running weekly at same time.

• FREE — All episodes on ITVX from June 27 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It might feel like being "cancelled" is a relatively modern phenomenon but there have been plenty of examples of high-flying British TV celebrities that have fallen from grace over the years - from Christopher Trace who was let go by "Blue Peter" in 1970 after getting a divorce, to Michael Barrymore who had his career curtailed for all together more serious reasons in 2001.

However, Steven Moffat's ("Doctor Who"/ "Sherlock") new four part comedy-drama "Douglas Is Cancelled" focuses the spotlight on the situation people in the public eye now find themselves in, with social media the self-appointed judge, jury and executioner in matters of contemporary social and political etiquette.

Hugh Bonneville, who plays middle-aged newsreader Douglas Bellowes, is the Gen X everyman seemingly unable to read the room while his ambitious, younger and much more media-savvy co-anchor Madeline Crow (played by Karen Gillan) has to decide whether to pitch in with her 2 million followers and save him or cut him adrift after a sexist joke at a wedding takes on a life of its own.

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "Douglas Is Cancelled" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' for FREE

"Douglas Is Cancelled" premieres on Thursday, June 27 and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Douglas Is Cancelled" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "Douglas Is Cancelled".

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Douglas Is Cancelled" in the U.S.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then episode one of "Douglas Is Cancelled" will air on ITV 1 on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1p.m. PT with the next three episodes running weekly at same time.

The whole show will also be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday, June 27.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Douglas Is Cancelled" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Douglas Is Cancelled' in Australia?

There is no confirmed broadcast slot for "Douglas Is Cancelled" in Australia but if you are Down Under on work or vacation and hold a British TV license you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Douglas Is Cancelled' Episode guide

EPISODE 1: TV news anchor Douglas Bellowes faces a career crisis when he's overheard making a sexist joke at a wedding. The situation escalates when his co-presenter, Madeline, retweets information about the incident to her large following. Douglas struggles to clear his name.

EPISODE 2: The furore around the joke continues. Douglas needs to be coached on how to handle the questions he's facing. But who should do the coaching? His wife (a ruthless Fleet Street editor) or his co-presenter?

EPISODE 3: The repercussions continue.

EPISODE 4: Will Douglas survive with his reputation and career intact?

'Douglas Is Cancelled' cast

Hugh Bonneville as Douglas

Karen Gillian as Madeline

Ben Miles as Toby

Alex Kingston as Sheila

Nick Mohammed as Morgan

Simon Russell Beale as Bently

Madeleine Power as Claudia

Joe Wilkinson as Tom

Millicent Wong as Theresa

Michael Parr as Sebastian

Patrick Baldi as Tilson

Stephanie Hyam as Helen

Is "Douglas Is Cancelled" based on any particular TV personality? Despite obvious parallels with the career trajectories of British TV household names Philip Schofield and Huw Edwards following exposure of behaviour off-screen in recent years (and even the fallout following Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis), Steven Moffat insists "Douglas Is Cancelled" is not inspired by any particular events. Indeed, he wrote the first version of the story as a stage play that was never put on over five years ago.

What has Hugh Bonneville said about his character? "Douglas has been the anchor of a popular news programme for many years. A man at ease in the corridors of, if not power, then at least of a television network. He’s married to Sheila, the Editor of a tabloid newspaper. They have one teenage child, Claudia, who currently identifies as female. "[He is] a perfectly decent, pleasant man who's doing a good job and is well liked for what he does. He thinks so, too. Even when, a couple of years ago, he welcomed a younger colleague, Madeline, onto the sofa beside him he felt secure, safe in the knowledge that the warm, avuncular relationship he had with his protegée wasn’t a threat to his own position. Is he smug? I wouldn’t say so. Unguardedly confident, definitely. "But, just as the dinosaurs didn’t know they were a dying breed, Douglas is blithely unaware that the next generation is smarter, more streetwise and capable of sheer ruthlessness when the chips are down. Or when wrongs have not been righted. That’s his blind spot. His fatal flaw. That’s what’s at the heart of his character. Hubris."