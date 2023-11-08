This new Paramount Plus show has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — why you should watch it

Paramount Plus is home to one of the most diverse selections of TV shows and movies available on a streaming service. From Star Trek to Yellowstone to RuPaul's Drag Race, there's a little something for everyone, many of which are also critical successes. And now, Paramount Plus has a new darling on its hands: Colin from Accounts.

Though there's only one eight-episode season of the Australian rom-com right now, it’s already managed to win over both critics and viewers alike with a sparkling 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Based around one of the worst meet-cutes you could ever conceptualize, the show brings together two seemingly completely different people who find love where they least expect it. It's rude and crude, but poignant in ways that you wouldn't expect, too.

The series is new on Paramount Plus this week with a premiere date of Nov. 9. However, viewers have already been enjoying it on services like Australia's streaming service Binge and the UK's BBC Two and BBC iPlayer since last year. Now that the audience for Colin from Accounts is about to grow significantly, it's a great time to jump in and see what you've been missing, especially given its glowing scores.

What is Colin from Accounts about?

Created and written by husband and wife Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts tells the story of two strangers who find themselves mixed up in each other's lives after a car accident.

Ashley (Dyer) is a listless medical student who realizes she's missed out on an important training session at work, so she rushes out the door. She takes a few sips of tequila as she heads out, obviously to improve her driving. At the same time, brewery owner Gordon (Brammall) gets in his morning workout after what was apparently a sloppy night, then goes on his way to work.

The pair end up coming together in a hilariously awkward fashion, with Ashley flashing Gordon her chest and leaving him in a daze — only to find that the runaway dog was right in front of his car. While the dog survives the ordeal, Ashley and Gordon are on the hook for thousands of dollars in vet bills that neither of them can agree to pay — or who's ultimately responsible for the pair's new four-legged friend.

As they try and work to figure out who owns the dog and how best to take care of him until they find his owner, Ashley and Gordon become new parents ... to a dog. Together. Thus, Colin from Accounts begins. And it only gets crazier from there.

What the critics are saying

Critics from outlets like Variety, The Guardian, and Mashable are united in their praise for Colin from Accounts, raving about the cast's chemistry, the satisfying comedy, and the witty dialogue. With 17 reviews in, the show currently has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score awarded.

Mashable's Rachel Thompson praised it for bringing together "the essential ingredients needed for a satisfying romantic comedy," while Variety's Mike McCahill appreciated how the leads "magic an oddly winning, befuddled chemistry."

Several critics were quick to mention how much charm the leads had, as well as praising the "irreverence" and "charming" nature of the jokes and show at large. Over at The Sunday Times, Camilla Long pointed out that so many comedies feel "heavy," where Colin from Accounts' "characters just fell onto the page."

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan summed it up succinctly: "It's really rather wonderful."

Has Colin from Accounts been renewed for a second season?

(Image credit: Lisa Tomasetti/Paramount+ )

It looks like there's more to come from Brammall and Dyer. Deadline reported in August 2023 that Colin from Accounts had officially been greenlit for a second season. Australian streaming platform Binge confirmed that the show, after having won three Australian Logie Awards, would indeed be getting a second season.

"We’re thrilled that Binge is finally giving in and letting us do another one," the husband and wife duo said of the announcement at the time.

"Turns out the Border Terrier community is extremely powerful. Thank you to everybody around the world who has enjoyed the show, we can’t wait to bring you all a second season. Stay tuned for more shenanigans."

There’s no word just yet on where the story will pick up following the bite-sized show’s ending, or what a season 2 might entail, but viewers can rest assured that they’re in for more of the hilariously, seemingly mismatched couple soon enough.

As for when Colin From Accounts season 2 will come out, there’s no news on that front just yet. A release date hasn't been set, but season 2 would likely be released in Australia first and then make its way to Paramount Plus in the U.S., just as the first season did. With the show's impending growing popularity worldwide, however, this could end up changing in the future.