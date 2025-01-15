How to watch 'Bump' season 5 online and on TV

Once a riotous comedy about teenage pregnancy, the Aussie show "Bump" has morphed into a thoughtful dramedy about family, parenthood and life as we enter the final season. Here's how to watch "Bump" season 5 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Bump' season 5 streaming details All ten episodes of "Bump" season 5 are available now.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

From recent hit “Colin From Accounts” to the criminally underseen “The Moody’s”, Australia knows how to deliver comedy that will leave your funny bone as tickled as your heart strings are pulled. “Bump” has been one of the best examples of that pitch perfect tone in recent years, as we’ve watched Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jnr) go from woefully unprepared teenage parents to a functioning, confident family. Oly’s streak of teenage angst has softened and would-be delinquent Santi has become a sweet and caring father.

In fact, the pair are such old hands at this parenting malarkey that season 5 finds them getting set for another go round, with Oly pregnant with their second child. It’s not all cause for celebration however, with Angie’s (Claudia Karvan) cancer returning and Oly struggling with finding a purpose outside of motherhood. And with adult problems overwhelming the Chalmers-Davis’ and a sibling on the way, original bump Jacinda (Ava Cannon) begins to question her place in the family.

With The Guardian calling the fifth and final season “genuinely funny and frequently devastating”, expect to shed every kind of tear as we bid goodbye to this excellent comedy-drama.

Ready to bid farewell to the Chalmers-Davis clan? Read on to find out how to watch “Bump” season 5 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Bump' season 5 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All ten episodes of "Bump" season 5 arrived in the U.K. on January 13 and can now be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. You can also catch all previous seasons on the free streamer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

How to watch 'Bump' season 5 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Bump" season 5 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Bump" season 5.

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Bump' season 5 in the U.S.?

The first two seasons of "Bump" aired on The CW and can still be streamed via The CW app and website. However the network dropped the show before its third outing and it's yet to find a new home Stateside.

If you're a Brit abroad, you can still watch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer to stream as normal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Bump' season 5 in Canada?

It's a similar story in Canada, although the news is slightly better, with the first three seasons of "Bump" available on free streamer CBC Gem. No word on anything past that at present though.

That said, you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Bump' season 5 in Australia

"Bump" is a Stan original and that's exactly where you'll find it streaming Down Under. With season 5 having dropped on December 26, the whole series can now be binged at your leisure.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz and want to use your usual free streamer, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer as usual.

All you need to know about 'Bump' season 5

'Bump' season 5 trailer

Bump Season 5 ｜ Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the 'Bump' season 5 cast?

Nathalie Morris as Olympia 'Oly' Chalmers-Davis

Carlos Sanson Jnr as Santiago 'Santi' Hernández

Claudia Karvan as Angie Davis

Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers

Christian Byers as Bowie Chalmers-Davis

Ioane Saula as Vince Ingram

Safia Arain as Reema

Claudia de Giusti as Bernadita

Paula García as Rosa Hernández

Anita Hegh as Edith Chalmers

Ryan Johnson as Tim

'Bump' season 5 full episode guide

Episode 1: "Dog Day" | WATCH HERE

When the family don't tell her about Angie's new diagnosis, Jacinda feels left out and decides to adopt a new friend and have a secret of her own.

Episode 2: "Prophecy" | WATCH HERE

Oly has started working for Shauna again and seizes a big opportunity at conference while her colleagues are distracted. Rosa has to guide Seb and Liliana through some huge decisions.

Episode 3: "A Hand-Shaped Balloon" | WATCH HERE

Angie begins her gruelling course of treatment at the hospital, supported every step of the way by her family, for better or worse.

Episode 4: "In Records" | WATCH HERE

Dom and Tim finally open the record store they've been dreaming about, but their friendship is put to the test on opening night. Santi falls out with Vince again, and Bowie rediscovers his passion for acting.

Episode 5: "Gemini Sun" | WATCH HERE

Reema comes back to Australia, and Vince has to deal with the realisation that she might not have come back for him. Rosa, jealous of Matias's new twin daughters, decides to throw Oly the best baby shower ever.

Episode 6: "A Cup of Tea" | WATCH HERE

Oly, who didn't have the chance to prepare for the birth of her first child, is struggling to cope with her anxiety and independence this time around.

Episode 7: "Pivots" | WATCH HERE

While Angie grabs life with both hands, Oly finds her first big break at work is slipping away from her. Bowie throws himself into yet another new project and puts on a one-man show.

Episode 8: "Magpie" | WATCH HERE

It's two years later, and the family reunite at the house to pack up for a sale and say an important and emotional goodbye.

Episode 9: "Cinders" | WATCH HERE

Angie enlists help to get everyone to understand that she won't be around to look after them forever.

Episode 10: "Rebirth" | WATCH HERE

Oly and Santi are getting ready for the birth of Jacinda's new brother and find themselves having a few false starts. Angie helps Jacinda come to terms with all the changes around her.

