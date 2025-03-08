How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online from anywhere in the world

It's 1871. Frederick and Clara are in love but a dark secret from the past threatens to destroy their happiness...

Lord Frederick Trenchard (played by Ben Wainwright) and Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater) take center stage in &quot;Belgravia: The Next Chapter&quot;
(Image credit: ITV)
If period dramas are your thing, then "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" will be right up your gaslit street. From the pen of Julian "Downton Abbey" Fellowes, there is love and intrigue, class-based angst, dark secrets and a cast of servants undertaking menial tasks. Seen it all before? Well, see it all again here with different actors.

Here's how to watch “Belgravia: The Next Chapter" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' live streams and TV channel

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter" aired in the U.S. in 2024 but premieres in the U.K. on ITVX on Sunday, March 9.
• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)
• US — MGM Plus, fuboTV, and Spectrum On Demand
• AU — Binge
• NZ — Neon
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The original series, "Belgravia", was set three decades previously and so this is very definitely a new generation of privileged English toffs falling in and out of love/ infatuation with each other and, occasionally, even the lower orders. Scandalous, of course.

This season focuses on the love affair between Clara Trenchard, daughter of deceased Hampshire patriarch Mr. Algernon Dunn and Lord Frederick Trenchard, raised as the son of Oliver and Susan Trenchard, but in fact the son of Susan and John Bellasis (and thereby born into one of the richest families in England).

Read on to find out how to watch “Belgravia: The Next Chapter" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' for FREE in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Sunday, March 9

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter" premieres in the U.K. on ITVX on Sunday, March 9.

All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for FREE. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" for free.

Watch 'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' around the world

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" in the U.S.

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter" first showed in the U.S. in 2024 are available now on MGM Plus, fuboTV, and Spectrum On Demand.

Brits travelling in the U.S. who want to use their usual domestic streaming platform could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home. We recommend NordVPN.

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" in Australia

For fans Down Under, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" is available to watch now on BINGE.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" online, no matter where you are. We recommend NordVPN.

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" in Canada?

Unfortunately, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" does not appear to have a release date in Canada as yet.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" in New Zealand

For fans in New Zealand, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" is available to watch now on NEON

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" online, no matter where you are. We recommend NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Belgravia: The Next Chapter'

'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' - Cast

  • Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn/ Clara Trenchard
  • Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard
  • Toby Regbo as the Rev. James Trenchard
  • Hannah Onslow as Emily Dunn
  • Sophie Thompson as Mrs. Dunn
  • Richard Goulding as Oliver Trenchard
  • Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard
  • Gerard Horan as Mr. Josiah Enright
  • Ellie Piercy as Mrs. Madeleine Enright
  • Liam Garrigan as Fletcher
  • Elaine Cassidy as Davison
  • Lauren McQueen as Nell
  • Edward Bluemel as Dr. Stephen Ellerby
  • Claude Perron as the Marquise D'Étagnac
  • Sophie Winkleman as the Duchess of Rochester
  • Miles Jupp as the Duke of Rochester
  • Julie Barclay as Mrs. Warren

'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' — Episodes

*SPOILER ALERT* SPOILER ALERT * SPOILER ALERT *

Episode 1: After a passionate courtship, Lord Frederick Trenchard marries the young and striking Clara Dunn. But the intrigue and scandals of Belgravia, as well as secrets from Frederick’s past, threaten the couple’s newfound happiness.

Episode 2: Following their argument, Frederick attempts to renew their relationship by taking Clara to Glanville, their country estate, and reveals some of the trials of his childhood. Meanwhile, the Dunns take in the mysterious Nell as their new maid.

Episode 3: The Trenchards travel to Maywood for the Duke’s birthday. Behind the scenes, business deals are being struck, but the Rochesters have private reasons for the trip. Meanwhile, Clara conspires to repair Frederick and James’ relationship.

Episode 4: Reeling from James’ visit, Frederick pushes forward in his work at the foundry, while Clara finds comfort in a new group of friends made through Dr Ellerby. A lonely James seeks solace elsewhere.

Episode 5: As Clara’s fascination with Stephen’s world develops, she makes a bold decision that alarms Davison. Meanwhile, James’ private life finds him under threat, and Frederick grows determined to become part of the Marquise’s new venture.

Episode 6: Emily confronts Clara about the painting, worried about the potential scandal for their family. Frederick moves forward with his investment in the silver mine, but Ross begins to grow suspicious of the Marquise.

Episode 7: Rumours about Clara and Stephen swirl around Belgravia; it feels like only a matter of time until they reach Frederick. Ross learns some information about the Marquise and sees an opportunity.

Episode 8: As Frederick grieves the loss of Clara, Enright receives a letter that pushes Frederick to confront his past. Meanwhile, Clara and Davison adapt to life in the North, as Clara grapples with happy memories of home.

Where was "Belgravia: The Next Chapter" filmed?

London and the Home counties but many of the exterior scenes were filmed in Edinburgh, Scotland — mainly the West End and Moray Place in the New Town. Hopetoun House, although set in Brussels, is actually near South Queensferry, Scotland.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

