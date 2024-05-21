This popular crime drama is returning to Netflix next month — here's when you can binge-watch all 8 seasons

Netflix is constantly surprising subscribers with new movie and TV show additions. This content tends to generate excitement and curiosity as people flood the platform to check what’s new. Fortunately Netflix has decided to make another announcement by revealing the return of “Dexter”, a crime drama that became one of the most successful shows upon its initial release.

Although “Dexter” came out in 2006, the first seasons still hold up very well. From the deeply surprising narrative to the controversial protagonist, there is so much to enjoy when watching the crimes unfold on the screen. And considering the main character is committing them, you can’t help but side with him. Remind you of anything else? Yes, this series will especially connect with those who love Netflix’s “You”.

Netflix will be adding “Dexter” next month. You can binge-watch all eight seasons starting from June 19. This is the perfect time for anyone who finishes the final part of “Bridgerton” season 3 and needs something else to stream to fill the void.

Surprise motherf---. Dexter Seasons 1-8 are coming to Netflix in the US on June 19! pic.twitter.com/Bl5OD1dRiNMay 20, 2024

What is ‘Dexter’ about?

“Dexter” follows a forensic technician named Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) who spends his time solving crimes by evaluating bloodstain patterns. He works for the Miami Metro Police Department, but ironically, he is also working against them since he’s a secret vigilante serial killer. Don’t worry though, because Dexter only murders guilty criminals who haven’t received the right punishment.

As the synopsis says: “He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them.” While Dexter feels like his crimes are justified, it doesn’t make up for the fact that no one knows about his secret life. Including his policewoman sister and his friends who also work for the police department.

So, as you can imagine, you’ll be in for one hell of a ride when binge-watching this series. “Dexter” isn’t just a crime drama but a psychological thriller, dark comedy, mystery, and a slice of horror. These genres match the protagonist’s psychological hunger perfectly.

‘Dexter’ is one of the best crime drama series

Not quite convinced yet? “Dexter” received four Emmy awards for Outstanding Drama Series during its run. It was also nominated for 24 Primetime awards and ten Golden Globe Awards during the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Hall even earned five nominations for his performance as the titular serial killer.

The overall show has 71% on Rotten Tomatoes , with the first few seasons being some of the best in TV history. Season 2 actually has a high score of 96% due to the painfully suspenseful and darkly hilarious narrative. In fact, critics and audiences around the world were stunned when this show first came out, and the reviews alone speak for themselves.

Geordie Gray from The Australian said: “It looks amazing, the vivid color grading and am-dram severed limbs are such a welcome reprieve from the serious gray sludge of modern prestige television.” For a show that came out over 18 years ago, it still looks just as good as it did back then.

Guardian’s Hannah Pool stated that “Dexter isn't just clever and original, it's also incredibly funny, which is quite an achievement given its gruesome subject matter.” Bill Goodykoontz from Arizona Republic also agrees with this statement while also commenting on Hall’s performance: “There are reasons not to like Dexter, but thanks to Hall's winning portrayal and the cool, creep-out idea, it's almost impossible not to.”

Of course, I have to admit that the gory violence won’t be for everyone. Sometimes dismembered body parts look like plastic props you’d find in a Halloween store. And the blood splatter won’t be appealing for certain audiences. Wall Street Journal’s Nancy DeWolf Smith understands this: “The grotesqueries of "Dexter" are not something that can easily be dismissed.”

Prepare to have a bloody good time

(Image credit: Showtime)

If you’re a big fan of the series “You” and need something else to binge-watch, look out for “Dexter” when it lands on Netflix next month. This gripping crime drama series has an intriguing narrative and a wild protagonist that will encourage you to keep watching, even when the blood splatter hogs your screen.

Just be aware that despite this being a hit series, it does contain gore, violence, and frightening scenes that might not be for everyone. If you can put this aside (and ignore the dodgy-looking props in the first few seasons), you’ll have a killer time.

All eight seasons of “Dexter” will be available on Netflix starting June 19.