Netflix just launched a load of categories to celebrate National Streaming Day — here’s what’s new
Netflix categories include “Watch in One Night” shows and “Short-Ass” movies
Today (Monday, May 20) is National Streaming Day, an unofficial holiday designed to celebrate the wealth of streaming options available from the comfort of our homes. Naturally several of the best streaming services are promoting the annual occasion in 2024, including Netflix.
Netflix is marking National Streaming Day by giving subscribers access to 10 categories that group together similarly themed movies and TV shows. But these categories are more unique than simple terms like “action” or “comedy” and instead “combine films and series with similar themes beyond broad genres, catering to individual interests.”
The currently available categories range from the fairly self-explanatory “Familar TV Favorites" (a category for comforting TV nostalgia) to more quirky ones such as “Truth is Stranger Than Fiction”, which compiles a bunch of documentaries centering on bizarre real-life stories. And these are just a couple of the categories currently available to subscribers.
Netflix explains the importance of categories by noting “they help our members find the right TV shows and movies in the moment” and also reveals that categories are created by “monitoring pop culture trends, brainstorming unique category ideas beyond obvious things like genre drawing from current events and social media, and reflecting on personal experiences.”
Netflix categories are “constantly evolving” with relevant new titles added as they appear on the streaming service. So, be sure to check back regularly as you never know what fresh additions may have been added to a category.
So, now that we’ve cleared up exactly what Netflix categories are, let’s dive into the 10 categories you can browse for National Streaming Day 2024...
Netflix categories for National Streaming Day 2024
- Watch in One Night
Dive into bite-sized TV series with each show clocking in at under 4 hours total runtime!
- Watch in One Weekend
Explore TV series with total runtimes ranging from 4 to 10 hours—perfect for a long binge session!
- Short-Ass Movies
Inspired by the hilarious SNL skit, indulge in a collection of bite-sized films for a quick and entertaining binge session!
- 30-Minute Laughs
Dive into a collection of quick-hitting comedy TV shows, each episode 30 minutes or less, for non-stop laughter!
- Can You Keep a Secret?
Dive into suspenseful mysteries and thrillers, perfect for a secretive binge-watching experience that will keep you guessing
- Truth is Stranger Than Fiction
Perfect for a documentary thriller binge, delve into gripping true stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
- Casual Viewing
Enjoy comforting content perfect for a laid-back binge session, ideal for unwinding and relaxation!
- Binge Worthy TV Action & Adventure
Dive into an adrenaline-pumping series perfect for an action-packed binge session!
- Familiar TV Favorites
Ideal for viewers looking to binge-watch beloved shows they've already seen, offering comfort and nostalgia in every episode!
- Secrets & Lies TV Shows
Dive into captivating mysteries and suspenseful dramas, perfect for a thrilling binge-watch experience!
More from Tom's Guide
- New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week
- Not every streaming show needs to be a series — 'Manhunt' proves it
- 5 best Netflix miniseries with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.