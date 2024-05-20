Netflix just launched a load of categories to celebrate National Streaming Day — here’s what’s new

Today (Monday, May 20) is National Streaming Day , an unofficial holiday designed to celebrate the wealth of streaming options available from the comfort of our homes. Naturally several of the best streaming services are promoting the annual occasion in 2024, including Netflix.

Netflix is marking National Streaming Day by giving subscribers access to 10 categories that group together similarly themed movies and TV shows. But these categories are more unique than simple terms like “action” or “comedy” and instead “combine films and series with similar themes beyond broad genres, catering to individual interests.”

The currently available categories range from the fairly self-explanatory “Familar TV Favorites" (a category for comforting TV nostalgia) to more quirky ones such as “Truth is Stranger Than Fiction”, which compiles a bunch of documentaries centering on bizarre real-life stories. And these are just a couple of the categories currently available to subscribers.

Netflix explains the importance of categories by noting “they help our members find the right TV shows and movies in the moment” and also reveals that categories are created by “monitoring pop culture trends, brainstorming unique category ideas beyond obvious things like genre drawing from current events and social media, and reflecting on personal experiences.”

Netflix categories are “constantly evolving” with relevant new titles added as they appear on the streaming service. So, be sure to check back regularly as you never know what fresh additions may have been added to a category.

So, now that we’ve cleared up exactly what Netflix categories are, let’s dive into the 10 categories you can browse for National Streaming Day 2024...

Netflix categories for National Streaming Day 2024

