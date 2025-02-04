This canceled comedy series was totally underrated — and now you can stream all of it for free

“Minx” never really got a fair chance. The dramedy set in the offices of a pioneering feminist adult magazine started out on Max (then known as HBO Max), had its second-season renewal revoked when production on that season was nearly complete, was picked up by Starz after a lengthy period of uncertainty, then was canceled again a few months after the second season ended.

Most viewers who might have been interested in watching this vibrant, funny, sex-positive show probably had no idea how to find it or that it was even available at all.

Thankfully, Tubi is coming to the rescue (as it often does) by making both seasons of “Minx” available to watch for free as of this month. That doesn’t make up for the frustration of the never-to-be-resolved plotlines left at the end of the second season, but it does mean that a whole new audience has a chance to watch a smart and often hilarious take on the business of adult entertainment, led by excellent performances from stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

‘Minx’ explores a pivotal era in American culture

Minx | Official Season 1 Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Set in the early 1970s, “Minx” finds its characters navigating the aftermath of the 1960s sexual revolution, after women have asserted greater agency and independence but still face rampant discrimination in the workplace. Ambitious writer and editor Joyce Prigger (Lovibond) embodies this dichotomy, as she’s diminished and belittled by her male colleagues in publishing even when they’re trying to formulate material specifically for women.

Joyce finds professional salvation not in the women’s movement, but in a sleazy pornographer named Doug Renetti (Johnson), who seizes on her concept for a women’s-empowerment publication as a way to reach a new demographic with his adult content. He retitles it Minx and adds it to his stable of niche porn magazines for straight men. Joyce’s articles about serious issues now run alongside photo spreads of naked men, and the result is a scandalous sensation.

Doug is only sleazy by necessity, given the continued persecution of his industry, and he proves to be the perfect business partner for Joyce, despite their very different personalities. Of course they experience conflicts and disagreements along the way, which is what drives the drama, but the relationship between Joyce and Doug remains one of mutual respect, without the expected sitcom crutch of an inevitable romance. While “Minx” doesn’t shy away from the prejudice and oppression of its time period, it also makes room for plenty of triumphs, adding a bit of progressive wish-fulfillment to its bright, sexy storylines.

Creator Ellen Rapoport balances those two approaches effectively, and the second season allows the show to expand its focus to other social issues, especially the challenges faced by Minx’s openly gay art director and primary photographer Richie (Oscar Montoya). One of the most rewarding subplots explores the hidden romance between Joyce’s open-minded housewife sister Shelly (Lennon Parham) and outgoing former centerfold model Bambi (Jessica Lowe), who make a surprising connection both professionally and romantically.

‘Minx’ fills its naughty world with complex characters

(Image credit: HBO Max)

It would be easy for a show like “Minx” to fall back on stereotypes, both about feminist activists and about the chauvinist men who oppose them, but “Minx” takes more care with its characters than that. There are some obviously hate-worthy villains, but the main ensemble cast is full of people trying to figure out their place in the world and treating each other fairly.

Joyce is an ardent feminist but also timid and sheltered, and her entry into the debauched world of celebrity is messy and exciting. She’s never just blandly righteous, and she makes mistakes as often as anyone else.

Johnson brings boundless charisma to Doug, who presents himself as entirely motivated by money but has his own personal passions and beliefs, and who becomes a genuine ally for Joyce and her colleagues. Even when the characters falter, “Minx” avoids passing judgment on the adult industry itself, celebrating the characters exploring their sexuality in their own unique ways.

‘Minx’ is breezy, sexy fun

(Image credit: Max)

Those explorations are often ridiculous and funny, and “Minx” never loses sight of its sense of humor even when taking on weighty issues. The 1970s-era production design is gorgeous, from the threadbare offices of Doug’s Bottom Dollar Publications to the raunchy, playful set-ups that Richie crafts for Minx’s creative photo shoots. The show frequently takes the characters out of the office, to fancy parties, industry conventions and trendy nightspots, making the counterculture of its time period look delightfully alluring.

Like Netflix’s “GLOW,” another prematurely canceled period dramedy about women taking charge of a disreputable male-dominated industry, “Minx” is simply a joy to watch, with characters you want to keep spending time with. I’m disappointed that two separate streaming services decided to cut that time short, but I’m grateful that Tubi is opening up a new avenue for other people to spend time with them, too.

All episodes of “Minx” are now streaming on Tubi.