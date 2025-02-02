This is still the perfect movie about young love 30 years later — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There is nothing extraordinary about the meet-cute in “Before Sunrise.” There’s no bickering on a long drive (“When Harry Met Sally”). No one is lost on a bench (“Roman Holiday”) or stuck in a manhole cover (“The Wedding Planner”). It’s definitely not as glamorous as a movie star walking into a bookstore (“Notting Hill”). Jesse and Céline’s meet-cute happens after a German couple’s argument opens the door to a conversation. It's that simple; no grand sweeping romantic gesture. The actions of one obnoxious couple lights the match for Jesse and Céline’s love story.

Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” premiered 30 years ago at the Sundance Film Festival. Fresh off the success of “Dazed and Confused,” a pantheon hangout movie for teenagers, Linklater turned his attention toward romance, specifically the young love between twentysomethings Jesse and Céline, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

While traveling on the same train from Budapest, Jesse, an American traveler, is heading to Vienna to catch a plane back to the States. Meanwhile, Céline is on her way back to Paris after a visit with her grandma. After some good conversation in the train’s café, Jesse convinces Céline to get off the train and wander around Vienna for the rest of the day/night before his flight. Their ensuing time together forms the basis for one of the most moving depictions of romance ever captured.

Dialogue carries the movie

“Before Sunrise” is a walk-and-talk; conversation drives the plot. From the moment they exchange glances on the train, it’s hook, line, and sinker for Jesse and Céline. There’s a clear physical attraction, but their words do the heavy lifting in this courtship. These yappers would make Glen Powell proud.

Jesse, a charmer with some narcissism, convinces Céline to get off the train by comparing their experience to time travel —"to find out what you're missing out on” is how he describes it. It's crazy to get off a train with a stranger, especially with a pretentious 23-year-old with a leather jacket and a sleazy goatee. But Céline (and the audience) can’t help but smile at his seduction attempt and take the leap of faith.

The young lovers waste no time in striking up a conversation about nearly every topic under the sun, from parents and ex-partners to death and sex. It's the type of stuff typically reserved for dates three and four. Yet the more they talk, the more they fall in love. The beautiful script from Linklater and his co-writer, Kim Krizan, is full of one-liners that punch you in the gut and awaken your soul. “People can invent the best and the worst for you.” “Isn't everything we do in life a way to be loved a little more?” “What good is saved time if nobody uses it?” If there was ever an example of how words are sexier than looks, you’ll find it in this script.

Ironically, the best stretch of the movie is when they talk the least. From the listening booth at the record store to the Ferris wheel kiss at sunset, Jesse and Céline are completely smitten with each other, to the point where words are irrelevant. The quick stares. The smiles. The smirks. The “pretending to not look at someone even though you’re really looking at them” move. Time never stops, but it slowed down ever so slightly in these moments. This stretch will even make the cynics believe in love.

A journey of self-discovery and curiosity

“Before Sunrise” is a love story at its core. But it’s more than a “boy meets girl, they fall in love” story. Linklater is clearly interested in young adulthood — a time of self-discovery dominated by questions, not answers. Jesse is on the Eurail because his girlfriend broke up with him. He’s on the train looking for an escape. He’s searching for answers he doesn’t have. Similarly, Céline is staring down the barrel of an uncertain future. Sometimes, she wants to be an “independent icon of womanhood.” Other times, she just wants to find love. This inquisitiveness that both characters share is why they got off the train.

Their natural chemistry is palpable from their first conversation on the train. Yet Jesse and Céline are two different people with distinct personalities. Jesse is a pessimist, as evidenced by his dismissal of the poem by the river. Céline is a hopeful romantic, willing to take risks for love. Jesse is very guarded with his feelings; hence why it took him so long to come clean about the breakup. Céline is more vulnerable and open to exploring life with Jesse.

Céline says, “If there’s any kind of magic in this world, it must be in the attempt of understanding someone sharing something. I know it’s almost impossible to succeed, but who cares really? The answer must be in the attempt.” Jesse and Céline think differently about the world, but their curiosity about one another forms the basis of their connection. Listening is equally as satisfying as talking. They’re drawn to each other like magnets. By getting off that train, they decided to be vulnerable with each other. For Jesse and Céline, the juice (opening up to one another) is worth the squeeze.

Realistic depiction of young love

There is spontaneity in “Before Sunrise,” which few films have captured better, especially regarding young love. There’s a sense of hope at the beginning of every budding relationship. You want things to work out, even if they go haywire.

Thankfully, the two successfully navigate their first "fight,” if you can even call it that. Jesse thinks the palm reading was a scam, while Céline appreciates the woman’s message about peace and finding a connection. It leads to one of the film’s best lines, which comes from Céline. “Why does everyone think conflict is so bad? There's a lot of good things coming out of conflict.”

Linklater further explores conflict in “Before Sunset” and then tackles the raw, daily frustrations of marriage in “Before Midnight,” a movie that is probably a difficult watch for some couples. “Before Sunrise” is definitely the most hopeful of the three movies, as it should be. Young love should be aspirational. At times, it’s irrational. That’s the beauty of “Before Sunrise” and its realistic depiction of a courtship between two young adults. Things rarely make sense at that age. Just have an open mind and a willingness to listen and ask questions, just like Jesse and Céline. However, learn from their mistake. If you ever experience the best night of your life with another person, please make sure to exchange contact information.

