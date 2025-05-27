I’m obsessed with this overlooked ’80s teen movie — and it’s streaming free on Tubi right now

Like many kids of the early '90s, I caught flashes of the enticing movie "Teen Witch" on cable: a girl in a floppy hat, glittery title cards and what looked like a low-budget attempt at "Clueless" with a broomstick. I never gave it a chance at the time because I was too young to appreciate what it was trying to do.

But one night, as an adult in the middle of a nostalgia-fueled binge, I finally gave in. And I confirmed to myself that I should have done so years ago.

"Teen Witch" is a time capsule of shoulder pads, charm spells, synth-pop ballads and teenage angst, all loosely glued together. It's a story about wish fulfillment, discovering you have secret powers and then using them in all the wrong ways.

And while many might call it a simple "bad" movie, I realized that it just hasn't gotten the flowers it deserves as one of the best teen movies of the '80s. "Teen Witch" is streaming free on Tubi, so now would be a good time for you to check it out, too.

What's 'Teen Witch' about?

Louise Miller, played by Robyn Lively (yes, Blake’s older half-sister), is your typical overlooked teen. She's not popular, not fashionable, and not on anyone’s radar, especially not Brad (Dan Gauthier), the dreamy football star. Her best friend Polly (Mandy Ingber) is loyal but similarly sidelined, and their days are filled with longing for boyfriends and coolness.

That all changes on Louise's 16th birthday when she crosses paths with a mysterious fortune teller named Madame Serena (Zelda Rubinstein) and learns that she’s descended from a powerful line of witches. Suddenly, the awkwardness she’s always felt begins to make sense.

She's magical, not just the "weird girl," and she can bend reality to her will. She can even cast spells to change her looks, her luck, and the way people see her. It’s the ultimate teen fantasy, but as Louise quickly finds out, getting everything you thought you wanted comes with consequences. The magic can make her popular, sure, but it can't decide who she really wants to be.

Why you should stream 'Teen Witch'

"Teen Witch" didn’t do well when it premiered in 1989, the year I was born. Its box office earnings were low, and the critics weren’t kind. But over time, it gained a second life through cable reruns, fan reappraisal and its status as a comfort watch for a generation who grew up with it.

At first blush, it certainly sounds like your standard teen makeover plot, but the movie goes in directions you don’t expect. There’s a full-blown fantasy framework here, complete with enchanted amulets and spellcasting lessons, and it all works insanely well with the addition of the melodramatic teen problems surrounding it.

There’s a real sweetness at the center of "Teen Witch" with a belief in self-confidence that ran through many other shows, movies, and even cartoons at the time. Louise doesn’t just want to be popular, she wants to be seen. Once she realizes she doesn’t need magic to make that happen, the movie gets believable and even relatable. And perhaps more importantly, it's palatable, even the bizarre addition of the rap song "Top That," which has to be seen to be believed.

This isn’t just a quirky teen fantasy movie from the tail end of the ‘80s. "Teen Witch" is a glittery Lisa Frank notebook filled with heartfelt scribbles and teen wishes. It’s a movie that plays by its own rules and never feels manufactured or cynical.

Whether you’re coming back to it after years or discovering it for the first time, now's the time to take a look.

Watch "Teen Witch" free on Tubi