Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

There are just two movies in the top 10 this week. Last year's "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" takes the highest spot of this week's films and could be one to watch for horror fans. Then there's also a Pixar classic that's stayed steady in the top 10 since it arrived on Hulu.

Finally, we have an honorable mention from just outside the top 10, giving you three potential movies to watch this week.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out these five Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, March 11.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' (2024)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man | Official Trailer (2024) Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, Leah McNamara - YouTube Watch On

This definitely isn't the "Hellboy" you remember.

For us '90s kids, "Hellboy" will forever be the Guillermo del Toro movies starring Ron Perlman as the titular Hellboy.

However, the franchise has fallen off since then, including a failed reboot in 2019. So for this reboot, they changed things up a bit. It's a lower-budget, straight-to-PVOD horror movie, full of demonic possession.

While it lacks the polish of the del Toro movies, it still has our titular hero with red skin and shaved-down horns, this time played by "The Strain" star Jack Kesy. In "Hellboy: The Crooked Man," Hellboy and fellow B.P.R.D. agent Bobbie Jo Song (Adeline Rudolph find themselves suddenly stuck in the Appalachian Mountains and thrust into a hunt for an evil entity simply known as "The Crooked Man."

Watch on Hulu

'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Ratatouille" is one of my favorite Pixar movies. It stars the voice of comedian Patton Oswalt as Remy, a young Parisian rat passionate about cooking.

Remy dreams of one day being a great chef like the late great chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett), whose restaurant he and his rat family live above. But he knows those dreams are unlikely to become reality ... given he's a rat.

One day though, Remy takes the opportunity to fix a soup ruined by the restaurant's garbage boy Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) and it gets the attention of a Parisian food critic. From that moment on, they develop a symbiotic relationship where Remy controls Alfredo like a marionette, allowing the rat to cook and the boy to be a famous chef.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable Mention

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"The Truman Show" might still be the peak of Jim Carrey's career. That's not a knock on the legendary comedian — the movie is just that good.

This comedy-drama stars Carrey as Truman Burbank. Truman was legally adopted by a television studio at birth and, unbeknownst to him, has been part of a reality TV show for 30 years.

But Truman starts to get suspicious when things start going wrong with the production, including a stage light falling from the sky. Does he ever find out the truth? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" "9-1-1" "The Kardashians" "Grey's Anatomy" "ABC 20/20" "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" "Doctor Odyssey" "Abbott Elementary" "Ratatouille" "Next Level Chef" "The Truman Show" "The Ugly Truth" "Deli Boys" "Anger Management"