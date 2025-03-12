One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises

News
By published

‘I See You’ is now on Pluto TV, and it will keep you guessing until the end

helen Hunt in &quot;I See You&quot;
(Image credit: Saban Films)

There’s something really special about a psychological thriller that completely messes with your mind. The kind that keeps you second-guessing every detail, pulling the rug out from under you just when you think you’ve got it figured out.

One movie from the last few years that still lingers in my mind is “I See You,” and it’s currently streaming for free on Pluto TV.

“I See You” is one of those rare thrillers that’s best experienced with as little knowledge as possible. Going in blind allows the movie to work its magic, but I understand that some people need a little context before pressing play.

The story follows a detective investigating the unsettling disappearance of a young boy. But beneath the surface, there’s a much darker truth waiting to be uncovered.

Of course, I won’t spoil anything, but trust me when I say “I See You” is not the movie you think it is. The twists are so cleverly executed that a second viewing makes the experience even better.

Right now, you can watch this mind-twisting thriller for free, and if you love a story packed with shocking turns, it’s a must-see. But don’t wait too long because “I See You” leaves Pluto TV on March 31.

Here’s why you need to stream it before it’s gone.

What is ‘I See You’ about?

I See You Trailer (2019) - Helen Hunt - YouTube I See You Trailer (2019) - Helen Hunt - YouTube
Watch On

“I See You” follows a small-town detective, Greg Harper (Jon Tenney), as he investigates the disturbing disappearance of a young boy, a case that grows more puzzling by the day.

At the same time, Greg struggles with turmoil in his personal life, as his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt), recently had an affair, creating deep tension within their family. Their teenage son, Connor (Judah Lewis), resents her betrayal.

As the investigation goes on, strange and seemingly supernatural events begin to plague their home. This includes items going missing, being trapped in rooms, and noises that echo through the house.

The eerie disturbances grow increasingly unnerving, making the family question their own sanity.

Meanwhile, Greg begins to uncover a chilling link between the missing boy and a series of child abductions from years earlier, hinting that the past may hold the key to solving the case.

‘I See You’ is a complex puzzle you’ll enjoy piecing together

Judah Lewis as Connor in "I See You" (2019)

(Image credit: Saban Films)

Some movies pull you in with a slow burn, letting the tension simmer before the payoff. “I See You” is the perfect example of this.

What started as a tense thriller turns into something far darker, with a shift in perspective that completely redefines everything you thought you understood.

Even from the opening scene, where a boy on his bike gets kidnapped in broad daylight, you know you’re in for something wild, and actually, very unsettling.

But what makes this movie so fascinating compared to other flicks in the genre isn’t just the chilling mystery at its core or the strange occurrences happening in the family’s home.

It’s the way it completely shifts gears halfway through, almost like you’re watching two different movies seamlessly stitched together.

At first, “I See You” plays like a classic mystery-thriller. There’s a missing kid, a fractured family, and a mysterious presence you can’t quite see. Jackie is trying (and failing) to hold things together after an affair has driven a wedge between her and her son, Connor.

Meanwhile, her husband Greg is investigating a case that feels disturbingly familiar. The movie sets you up to expect a certain kind of story, one that’s tense, dramatic and full of quiet dread.

Then, without warning, it completely flips the script. What started as a tense thriller turns into something far darker, with a shift in perspective that completely redefines everything you thought you understood.

I See You movie

(Image credit: Saban Films)

If there’s one thing “I See You” isn’t relying on, it’s standout performances. Helen Hunt and Jon Tenney do a fine job in their roles, but there’s nothing particularly memorable about their acting. In a different movie, that might be a problem, but here, it’s almost a strength.

The movie isn’t trying to dazzle you with incredible performances or deeply emotional character arcs. Instead, it keeps you focused on the bigger picture: the shifting perspectives.

That’s where director Adam Randall really shines. He understands that “I See You” isn’t about any one character but about the story itself, the way it twists and turns. Just when you think you have a handle on what’s happening, another reveal changes everything.

And these aren’t cheap twists thrown in for shock value either since they’re carefully woven into the movie’s structure, making every revelation feel earned.

By the time you reach the final act, you’re too hooked to look away. You have to know how it all ends. It’s that clever narrative direction that makes “I See You” so compelling, even if you don’t care as much about the characters.

Stream ‘I See You’ for free on Pluto TV

Helen Hunt as Jackie in "I See You" (2019)

(Image credit: Alamy / Head Gear Films / Album)

If you haven’t watched “I See You” yet, now is the perfect time to fix that. This mind-twisting thriller is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV, but it won’t be there forever.

Before it disappears into the shadows and finds another streaming home sometime in the future, take the opportunity to experience its eerie twists and clever storytelling for yourself.

Yes, there will be a few ads, but not enough to pull you out of the viewing experience. And trust me, once the story starts unfolding, you won’t even want to look away.

So, if you’re in the mood for a thriller that keeps you guessing until the very last moment, don’t wait too long. Stream “I See You” for free on Pluto TV while you still can (remember it leaves on March 31).

If you’re not convinced, you can stream these thriller movies for free on Prime Video now. Prime Video also got one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever, and it's already crashed the top 10.

Otherwise, stream "I See You" on Pluto TV now.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Emily Baldoni as Em in &quot;Coherence&quot; (2013)
One of the most mind-bending sci-fi thrillers ever made is streaming free on Prime Video — and I’m still thinking about it
Anthony Mackie in &quot;Synchronic&quot;
One of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers is now streaming for free — and this movie should be on your must-watch list
Maika Monroe as Julia in &quot;Watcher&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the darkest psychological thriller movies I’ve ever seen — and it’ll stay with you for weeks
Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in &quot;Blink Twice&quot; (2024)
Prime Video just got one of the best psychological thrillers of 2024 — and it’s a chilling watch
Jin Ki-joo and Wi Ha-joon in poster for &quot;Midnight&quot; (2021)
One of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
(L-R) Imogen Poots as Gemma and Jesse Eisenberg as Tom in &quot;Vivarium&quot;
One of the most twisted sci-fi thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and you’ll never guess the ending
Latest in Streaming
Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025
Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist
helen Hunt in &quot;I See You&quot;
One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming
Brian Cox as Tommy Tilden in &quot;The Autopsy of Jane Doe&quot;
Netflix is about to lose one of the most unpredictable dark thrillers I’ve ever watched — stream it while you still can
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2
Pedro Pascal warns fans about ‘The Last of Us’ season 2: ‘It’s f—ing heartbreaking’
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
Latest in News
Nvidia RTX 5090
RTX 5060 breaks cover in Acer gaming PC — is Nvidia’s next GPU launch imminent?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE crushes its predecessor with 40% speed boost in leaked benchmark
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9
The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025
Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist
A split image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop and an illustration of the Honey extension saving money with a coupon code
Google Chrome just updated its rules to stop future Honey scandals: here's what's changed
helen Hunt in &quot;I See You&quot;
One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises
More about streaming
Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025

Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2

Pedro Pascal warns fans about ‘The Last of Us’ season 2: ‘It’s f—ing heartbreaking’
A split image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop and an illustration of the Honey extension saving money with a coupon code

Google Chrome just updated its rules to stop future Honey scandals: here's what's changed
See more latest
Most Popular
A split image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop and an illustration of the Honey extension saving money with a coupon code
Google Chrome just updated its rules to stop future Honey scandals: here's what's changed
Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025
Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist
Nvidia RTX 5090
RTX 5060 breaks cover in Acer gaming PC — is Nvidia’s next GPU launch imminent?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE crushes its predecessor with 40% speed boost in leaked benchmark
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9
The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a spotted at wrestling event — can its camera lay the smackdown on budget phones?
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2
Pedro Pascal warns fans about ‘The Last of Us’ season 2: ‘It’s f—ing heartbreaking’
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review.
Apple just released an emergency security update for a flaw used in an ‘extremely sophisticated attack’ — update your devices right now