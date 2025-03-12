One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises

There’s something really special about a psychological thriller that completely messes with your mind. The kind that keeps you second-guessing every detail, pulling the rug out from under you just when you think you’ve got it figured out.

One movie from the last few years that still lingers in my mind is “I See You,” and it’s currently streaming for free on Pluto TV.

“I See You” is one of those rare thrillers that’s best experienced with as little knowledge as possible. Going in blind allows the movie to work its magic, but I understand that some people need a little context before pressing play.

The story follows a detective investigating the unsettling disappearance of a young boy. But beneath the surface, there’s a much darker truth waiting to be uncovered.

Of course, I won’t spoil anything, but trust me when I say “I See You” is not the movie you think it is. The twists are so cleverly executed that a second viewing makes the experience even better.

Right now, you can watch this mind-twisting thriller for free, and if you love a story packed with shocking turns, it’s a must-see. But don’t wait too long because “I See You” leaves Pluto TV on March 31.

Here’s why you need to stream it before it’s gone.

What is ‘I See You’ about?

I See You Trailer (2019) - Helen Hunt - YouTube Watch On

“I See You” follows a small-town detective, Greg Harper (Jon Tenney), as he investigates the disturbing disappearance of a young boy, a case that grows more puzzling by the day.

At the same time, Greg struggles with turmoil in his personal life, as his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt), recently had an affair, creating deep tension within their family. Their teenage son, Connor (Judah Lewis), resents her betrayal.

As the investigation goes on, strange and seemingly supernatural events begin to plague their home. This includes items going missing, being trapped in rooms, and noises that echo through the house.

The eerie disturbances grow increasingly unnerving, making the family question their own sanity.

Meanwhile, Greg begins to uncover a chilling link between the missing boy and a series of child abductions from years earlier, hinting that the past may hold the key to solving the case.

‘I See You’ is a complex puzzle you’ll enjoy piecing together

Some movies pull you in with a slow burn, letting the tension simmer before the payoff. “I See You” is the perfect example of this.

What started as a tense thriller turns into something far darker, with a shift in perspective that completely redefines everything you thought you understood.

Even from the opening scene, where a boy on his bike gets kidnapped in broad daylight, you know you’re in for something wild, and actually, very unsettling.

But what makes this movie so fascinating compared to other flicks in the genre isn’t just the chilling mystery at its core or the strange occurrences happening in the family’s home.

It’s the way it completely shifts gears halfway through, almost like you’re watching two different movies seamlessly stitched together.

At first, “I See You” plays like a classic mystery-thriller. There’s a missing kid, a fractured family, and a mysterious presence you can’t quite see. Jackie is trying (and failing) to hold things together after an affair has driven a wedge between her and her son, Connor.

Meanwhile, her husband Greg is investigating a case that feels disturbingly familiar. The movie sets you up to expect a certain kind of story, one that’s tense, dramatic and full of quiet dread.

Then, without warning, it completely flips the script. What started as a tense thriller turns into something far darker, with a shift in perspective that completely redefines everything you thought you understood.

If there’s one thing “I See You” isn’t relying on, it’s standout performances. Helen Hunt and Jon Tenney do a fine job in their roles, but there’s nothing particularly memorable about their acting. In a different movie, that might be a problem, but here, it’s almost a strength.

The movie isn’t trying to dazzle you with incredible performances or deeply emotional character arcs. Instead, it keeps you focused on the bigger picture: the shifting perspectives.

That’s where director Adam Randall really shines. He understands that “I See You” isn’t about any one character but about the story itself, the way it twists and turns. Just when you think you have a handle on what’s happening, another reveal changes everything.

And these aren’t cheap twists thrown in for shock value either since they’re carefully woven into the movie’s structure, making every revelation feel earned.

By the time you reach the final act, you’re too hooked to look away. You have to know how it all ends. It’s that clever narrative direction that makes “I See You” so compelling, even if you don’t care as much about the characters.

Stream ‘I See You’ for free on Pluto TV

If you haven’t watched “I See You” yet, now is the perfect time to fix that. This mind-twisting thriller is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV, but it won’t be there forever.

Before it disappears into the shadows and finds another streaming home sometime in the future, take the opportunity to experience its eerie twists and clever storytelling for yourself.

Yes, there will be a few ads, but not enough to pull you out of the viewing experience. And trust me, once the story starts unfolding, you won’t even want to look away.

So, if you’re in the mood for a thriller that keeps you guessing until the very last moment, don’t wait too long. Stream “I See You” for free on Pluto TV while you still can (remember it leaves on March 31).

Otherwise, stream "I See You" on Pluto TV now.