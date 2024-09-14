The most outrageous comedy I’ve ever seen is now streaming — and it’s 97% on Rotten Tomatoes

I have to admit a strong personal bias when it comes to discussing the movie “Kneecap." This absolutely outrageous comedy movie is set in West Belfast and as my entire family (including both parents) come from Northern Ireland, I am predisposed to champion pretty much anything that is set within, or comes from, that extremely special corner of the world.

However, even after taking my emerald-green glasses off, it’s still abundantly clear that “Kneecap” is one of the best movies of 2024. And it’s a crying shame that more people haven’t experienced its foul-mouth comedy and rebellious spirit. Fortunately, this brilliant biopic has just arrived on premium streaming platforms including Amazon, so you can atone for your crime of missing it in theaters and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

Chronicling the rapid rise of the Irish hip-hop group of the same name, here’s why “Kneecap” is among the most overlooked movies of the year, and is a must-watch even if you've never heard of the rap trio before.

A musical biopic with a twist

KNEECAP | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“Kneecap” is an unconventional biopic that charts the meteoric rise of the hip-hop trio of the same name. What makes this musical biopic a little different from the likes of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman” (aside from its crass humor), is that the band plays themselves.

Yup, the casting team wasn’t tasked with finding lookalikes here, instead, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (aka DJ Próvaí) each play themselves. This unique casting choice not only gives “Kneecap” a near-unrivaled sense of authenticity but remarkably the trio proves to be just as talented actors as they are at spitting clever bars in their native Irish language.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Set in West Belfast, “Kneecap” opens with Naoise and Liam Og living as self-declared “low-life scum.” Their day-to-day is comprised of secret raves and copious amounts of illegal substances. But when they meet a bored school teacher named JJ, they create a hip-hop act that changes the landscape of Irish music and become unlikely leaders in a Civil Rights movement.

When “Kneecap” reveals in debauchery, and crackles with an anarchistic energy, it’s also a powerful reflection on the necessity of native culture, as the group champions their Irish roots in the face of many critics who want to silence their voice. This is more than a disposable comedy about an emerging hip-hop group, it’s a rallying cry for a generation.

‘Kneecap’ is foul-mouthed but utterly fantastic

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics / BFI)

One of “Kneecap's" posters in my local movie theaters this summer had a Parental Advisory sticker on it (you know the black and white label put on CDs to note their explicit content), and this warning feels particularly apt, because “Kneecap” is one of the most R-rated flicks I’ve ever watched.

The movie’s official logline describes it as a “sex, drugs and hip-hop biopic” and that’s barely scratching the surface. “Kneecap” is most definitely not a movie you’ll want to watch with your parents. But its foul-mouthed nature isn’t a negative, it’s strangely part of its charm, and only adds to the riotous tone and the “warts-and-all” prototypal of the band's rise to prominence.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Writer/director Rich Peppiatt also does a phenomenal keeping the energy levels high through “Kneecap." There are some very clever directing on display, and editing tricks are used to keep you engaged until the triumphant ending. His smart screenplay also manages to find the right balance between deliriously rude entertainment and making a genuine point about the political unrest that has too often defined Northern Ireland.

The included selection of Kneecap’s music is also brilliant. Don’t be surprised if you come away adding several Kneecap tracks to your Spotify playlist. Heck, I’m not even a fan of hip-hop (Post Malone is about as far as my music taste stretches), and I came away from “Kneecap” genuinely considering buying tickets to see the trio on their upcoming U.K. tour.

Don’t miss ‘Kneecap’ now it’s streaming

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

In case I've not made it clear enough at this point, I absolutely loved watching “Kneecap” in theaters, and I can’t wait to experience this underdog story all over again. It’s one of the year’s best movies, and so long as you can tolerate its hard R-rating, it’s a must-watch.

I'm not alone in my praise either. "Kneecap" currently holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising its "rambunctious" and "lovable" spirit. Plus, its audience score is similarly high at 96%, making it a clear universal smash hit.

Whether you’re a fan of the band or not, or even if you’ve never heard of the Irish trio, “Kneecap” demands your attention from its explosive opening moments, until its (surprisingly) heartwarming closing scene. It’s not just one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in years, but also one of the most unrelentingly entertaining.

Watch "Kneecap' on Amazon right now