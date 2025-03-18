'The Buccaneers' season 2 gets release date — here's our first look at this season's new star character

Get ready for even more high-society drama — "The Buccaneers" is back for season 2.

The stylish Victorian-era Apple TV Plus series was renewed back in 2023, but since then it's been over a year of waiting for something more. Now, we finally have a release date.

Per a new teaser clip that the streaming service released on YouTube this week, "The Buccaneers" season 2 will premiere its first episode on Wednesday, June 18. Subsequent episodes will hit the streamer every Wednesday until the season finale on Aug. 6.

"You're cordially invited," beckons the new 30-second teaser. "The Buccaneers are back!"

The teaser gives fans a sneak peek at returning castmates, including Kristine Froseth as Annabel "Nan" St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, and Christina Hendricks as Patricia "Patti" St. George. But it's not just returning cast members that we get to see.

The Buccaneers — Season 2 "Save the Date" Clip | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple has also released a first look at an exciting new addition to the ensemble: Leighton Meester ("Gossip Girl", "Single Parents") as a woman named Nell.

While we now have a name, we don't know exactly who Neil really is. Is she Nan's long-lost mother? It's a possibility we're keenly watching.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In February, Meester talked with TV Insider about joining "The Buccaneers" brood: “The truth is, being a fan of the first season, I was so happy to come on to play any role!" Meester exclaimed. "That being said, this is the best possible role that I could have ever asked for, and it’s going to be a secret until it comes out. Trust me, it’s worth the wait.”

In addition to Meester, Greg Wise ("Strange Angel,") as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan ("A Discovery of Witches") as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose ("Here Now") as Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida ("The Strays") as Cora Merrigan are all joining the show for season 2.

Consider us excited! Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "The Buccaneers", including casting intel, new teaser clips, plot details and more.