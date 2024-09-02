Netflix just got one of the best drama thriller movies ever made — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I first watched "Stand by Me" as a child, I had no idea how deeply it would resonate with me — even now, in my mid-20s. It’s one of the rare movies that could honestly impact anyone, as it beautifully reflects the experiences of growing up, delving into the challenges of friendship and the bittersweet transition from childhood to adulthood.

To this day, "Stand by Me" is widely regarded as one of the best drama thrillers ever made. Its quality hasn't faded at all, and the acting is incredible. Not to mention the clever dialogue, the fantastic chemistry between the characters and the genuine emotions that really stick with you long after watching it.

Now that this classic movie is available on one of the best streaming services , I just had to talk about it. Whether you're part of the generation that grew up with this movie or you're discovering it for the first time, let me explain why it’s such an essential (and thrilling) watch on Netflix…

What is 'Stand by Me' about?

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Stand by Me" is a 1986 movie based on Stephen King's novella "The Body." The story is set in the 1950s and follows four young boys — Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman), and Vern (Jerry O'Connell) — who go on a journey to find the body of a missing boy in the woods near their small town in Oregon.

As the boys travel together, they come across various challenges and dangers, but the journey also brings them closer, revealing their personal struggles and the deep bond they share. Each boy faces different issues: Gordie is dealing with the recent death of his older brother and the emotional distance of his parents, Chris comes from a troubled family and is fighting against a negative reputation, Teddy struggles with his father's mental illness and abusive behavior, and Vern is often picked on for being overweight and timid.

The journey becomes a very important experience for each boy, marking the end of their innocence and the beginning of their transition into adulthood.

'Stand by Me' still remains the quintessential coming-of-age story

"Stand by Me" is an emotional, powerful, funny and heartwarming movie all at once. Though I wasn't around when it first came out, I watched it as a kid, and it resonated with me in a way that few other movies ever have.

There’s something timeless about the story — four kids on the brink of adolescence, setting out on an adventure that’s about so much more than just finding a dead body. It’s actually about friendship, fear, and the confusing, sometimes painful process of growing up...

What makes "Stand by Me" so emotionally powerful is its focus on childhood friendships — the kind that feels like they’ll last forever, even though life has a way of pulling people apart. One memorable scene is when the boys, huddled around the campfire, share their deepest fears and dreams. As they talk about their lives and their futures, you see the bonds they’ve formed and how they help each other face the uncertainties of life. It’s a reminder of those moments when you start to realize that the world is bigger and more complicated than you ever imagined, but also that you’re not alone in figuring it out (sad, I know).

It clearly resonated with people when it first came out considering it has a high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Mark Dinning from Empire Magazine said: "An absorbing, touching examination of the loss of innocence that, despite occasionally drifting towards the sappy, undeniably deserves its place in the heart of a generation." Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty put it simply: "Good luck choking back the tears, folks."

Stream 'Stand by Me' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

I would highly recommend watching (or revisiting) "Stand by Me" on Netflix. This classic movie continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, as it focuses on the emotional power of friendship and growing up in a very intimidating world. Plus, there are some widely entertaining and funny moments that make this drama thriller even better.

Stream "Stand by Me" on Netflix.