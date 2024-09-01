17 new shows and movies to watch in September 2024 on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more

Fall TV is here, bringing a ton of new shows and movies to watch in September 2024 on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include returning favorites "Slow Horses" season 4 and"Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2, but we're most excited for new series like the new MCU entry "Agatha All Along," DC spinoff "The Penguin" and the rom-com "Nobody Wants This." Plus, several high-profile movies will debut on streaming, including "Wolfs" with Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Here's our guide on what to watch in September 2024.

‘Slow Horses’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The best show on TV is back. “Slow Horses” has been one of the best shows on TV since it first arrived on Apple TV Plus, and I’d argue it’s been the best. The Gary Oldman-led British spy thriller is brilliantly balanced, with each season consisting of just six perfectly paced episodes, and season 4 will be no different, with Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and the rest of the MI5 agents at Slough House going up against the cold-blooded Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving). Don’t just take it from me though — the new season already has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres Sept. 4 on Apple TV Plus

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ (Peacock)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

One of the most significant cultural moments of the past half-century is the setting for the heist miniseries. On the night of October 26, 1970, Muhammad Ali returned to boxing after a four-year suspension for refusing to enter the Vietnam War draft. But in "Fight Night," the drama isn’t limited to the ring.

Elsewhere in Atlanta, as affluent fans gather for an exclusive after-party at a lux mansion, a group of armed men show up to rob them of their cash at jewelry. The police quickly point the finger at Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams (Kevin Hart), but he’s hellbent on clearing his name. First, he’ll have to convince his old adversary J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Sept. 5 on Peacock

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Perfect Couple’ (Netflix)

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nicole Kidman headlines yet another soapy mystery adapted from a bestselling book, this time penned by Elin Hilderbrand. She plays Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist and wife to the wealthy Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber). Greer disapproves of her son’s fiancee Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). Still, for her son Benji’s (Billy Howle) sake, she’s determined to plan the most lavish wedding that Nantucket has ever hosted. Then, a body turns up on the beach and everyone becomes a suspect. - KW

Premieres Sept. 5 on Netflix

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The only city that could challenge Paris as an epicenter of beauty and love is Rome. And that's where Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is headed in the second half of season 4. Ciao Bella!

While Emily is finally in a relationship with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), things are still complicated since his ex Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant with his baby ... well, at least, she's pretending she still is after having a miscarriage. Frustrated by Gabriel and Cami's enduring bond, Emily seeks solace in work ... which puts her in the path of a very handsome Italian client named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). When she takes a jaunt to visit his city, Emily begins to wonder if Rome is where the heart is. - KW

Premieres Sept. 12 on Netflix

‘The Old Man’ season 2 (FX)

The Old Man | Season 2 Official Trailer | Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow | FX - YouTube Watch On

“The Old Man” stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative just trying to enjoy retirement in Vermont. He manages to stay hidden for 30 years but then one day an intruder breaks in and Chase knows he’s been found and he knows that FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is going to be the one hunting for him.

In season 2, Chase has managed to stay alive but now his daughter Emily (Ali Shawkat) has been captured in Afghanistan. Chase and Harper must team up to save her, despite their troubled past. — MM

Premieres Sept. 12 on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes air next day on Hulu

‘Uglies’ (Netflix)

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Uglies” is a sci-fi movie that explores a future dystopia where 16-year-olds are required to undergo cosmetic surgery to meet a standardized ideal of beauty. Adapted from Scott Westerfeld's 2005 novel, the story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where the government enforces uniformity to prevent conflict.

This procedure, known as "Prettying," erases physical distinctions and grants entry to the exclusive New Pretty Town. The main character, Tally Youngblood (Joey King), finds herself entangled in an escalating rebellion against this system after her friend Shay (Brianne Tju) escapes. - Alix Blackburn

Premieres Sept. 13 on Netflix

‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ (FX)

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez | Official Trailer | Josh Rivera, Ryan Murphy | FX - YouTube Watch On

Aaron Hernandez was once a rising star in the NFL. A NCAA football champion under Urban Meyer at Florida, he played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012. He and fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski formed probably the best tight end duo in NFL history during that time. But their partnership was short-lived — during the 2013 offseason, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Loyd.

“American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” is a dramatized retelling of Hernandez’s rise and eventual fall, so don’t expect 100% adherence to the truth, but do expect a gripping drama from this FX limited series — MM

Premieres Sept. 17 on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes air next day on Hulu

‘Agatha All Along’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

“Agatha All Along” is a spinoff series that will reveal how Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) plans on escaping the magical trap Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) set at the end of “WandaVision.” Now powerless, Agatha will embark on a journey to regain her witchiness.

A mysterious goth teen played by Joe Locke helps Agatha break free from a spell and convinces her to join him on the Witches' Road, a magical path filled with challenges. Without her powers, Agatha and the teen form a coven to face the trials. If they survive the Witches' Road, Agatha may be rewarded with what she's missing. It looks to be a very dark spinoff that includes demons and twisted creatures of all magical sorts. - AB

Premieres Sept. 18 on Disney Plus

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ (ABC)

The Golden Bachelorette premieres September 18 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to love, age ain't nothing but a number. Last year, "The Bachelor" franchise got a much-needed refresh by introducing the first-ever senior lead, Gerry Turner, who met and married Theresa Nist (though they later got divorced). Now, it's a Golden Bachelorette's turn.

Joan Vassos, 61, vied for Gerry's heart until she had to leave the show early to support her daughter through postpartum depression. She'll have 24 suitors ranging in age from 57 to 69 and in profession from ER doctor to retired Navy captain to rancher. Here's hoping Joan finds the love of the rest of her life. - KW

Premieres Sept. 18 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes air next day on Hulu

'The Penguin’ (HBO and Max)

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

In the wake of the events of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” Colin Farrell takes up the guise of Oswald Cobblepot as he regains power and control within Gotham. With Carmine Falcone now out of the picture, Cobblepot — better known as “Oz” — finds a new foothold in the criminal underworld, but it won’t be as easy as gliding on ice.

The show picks up not a mere week after “The Batman,” showcasing a city left paralyzed and flooded after Gotham’s sea walls were destroyed. But potentially even more devastating (at least for our titular Penguin) is the release of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Miloti) from Arkham Asylum. The psychotic serial killer and daughter to Carmine Falcone should prove a menacing foil for Cobblepot in the backdrop of a city reeling. - Ryan Epps

Premieres Sept. 19 on Max

‘A Very Royal Scandal’ (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York never hid his friendship with the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but it was hard for anyone to imagine things getting much worse than when in 2014, a court filing alleged that Prince Andrew knowingly participated in sexual activities with a minor later identified as Virginia Giuffre. But they did get worse when a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis turned into a disaster. In “A Very Royal Scandal” Michael Sheen will be portraying Prince Andrew in a three-part miniseries recreating that fateful interview, with Ruth Wilson playing the role of Maitlis. — MM

Premieres Sept. 19 on Prime Video

‘His Three Daughters’ (Netflix)

Three powerhouse actresses anchor this dramedy. Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen play estranged sisters who reunite to care for their ailing father in his New York City apartment. Time is running out and it's a matter of when, not if, he'll die. As they wait, old resentments flare up and the atmosphere grows tense. Their father's impending death could bring them closer together — or push apart for good. - KW

Premieres Sept. 20 on Netflix

‘Grotesquerie’ (FX)

Grotesquerie | Teaser | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce | FX - YouTube Watch On

Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) is tasked with solving a string of murders in a small town, but she can't shake the feeling that the perpetrator is targeting her personally. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she must deal with the fractured relationship with her daughter and a husband who requires long-term medical care. She has no idea where to turn until Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a journalist and nun, offers her assistance.

Despite their contrasting worldviews, the pair join forces to figure things out once and for all. But as is usually the norm when it comes to horror from Ryan Murphy's oeuvre, there's more than meets the eye and a host of obstacles the pair will have to face before they can stick a fork in this investigation and call it "done." - Brittany Vincent

Premieres Sept. 25 on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes air next day on Hulu

‘Nobody Wants This’ (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Joanne (Kristen Bell) is a skeptical podcast host who encounters rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and makes a connection despite their initial resistance since they come from completely different backgrounds. They share an undeniable spark, but their relationship faces challenges, specifically their differing viewpoints and philosophies. To complicate matters further, their well-intentioned but meddlesome families, including Joanne's sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons), make things even more difficult. Will they or won't they get together? - BV

Premieres Sept. 26 on Netflix

‘Doctor Odyssey’ (ABC)

Doctor Odyssey - Season 1 Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Mega-producer Ryan Murphy expands his televisual universe with this procedural medical drama starring Joshua Jackson as the new on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. Under the eye of Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson), Max and his small but mighty team — including nurses Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan Silva (Sean Teale) navigate unique medical crises on the high seas miles from shore.

Premieres Sept. 26 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes air next day on Hulu

‘Wolfs’ (Apple TV Plus)

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite in this movie to play rival professional fixers. When both are hired independently of one another to clean up the aftermath of the same high-profile crime, they quickly settle into their jobs and get to work. But fate has other plans for them.

As the two "lone wolves" begrudgingly agree to collaborate on the case, they quickly realize that their night is about to take a wild and unpredictable turn. What begins as a somewhat routine assignment for both men quickly spirals out of control into a night neither of them will soon forget. - BV

Premieres Sept. 27 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ season 2 (AMC)

The upcoming second season of “Daryl Dixon” is approaching quickly. Personally, I am eager to witness the expansion of this universe, particularly since there are numerous characters, antagonistic groups and communities that have yet to be thoroughly explored.

In the previous season, Daryl (Norman Reedus) faced a significant choice: to return to Alexandria or to remain with his new companions in France. Opting to stay would raise concerns among those back home about his extended absence, including Carol (Melissa McBride). In this new season, we will follow Carol as she embarks on her quest to locate Daryl in France, but of course, she’ll face some obstacles along the way. - AB

Premieres Sept. 29 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

More notable new September 2024 arrivals:

"Selling Sunset" season 8 (Sept. 6, Netflix)

"My Brilliant Friend" season 4 (Sept. 9, HBO)

"The Circle" season 7 (Sept. 11, Netflix)

"Tulsa King" season 2 (Sept. 15, Paramount Plus)

"Dancing With the Stars" season 33 (Sept. 17, ABC)

"High Potential" series premiere (Sept. 17, ABC)

"Survivor" season 47 (Sept. 18, CBS)

"Frasier" season 2 (Sept. 19, Paramount Plus)

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" series premiere (Sept. 19, Netflix)

"Matlock" series premiere (Sept. 22, CBS)

"Brilliant Minds" series premiere (Sept. 23, NBC)

"Everybody Still Hates Chris" series premiere (Sept. 25, Comedy Central)

"Grey’s Anatomy" season 21 (Sept. 26, ABC)

"Bob’s Burgers" season 15 (Sept. 29, Fox)