Brad Pitt’s best war movie isn’t the one you think — and you can watch it on Tubi for free

Like a lot of people, I thought I knew what to expect from war movies. So when "Fury" first hit theaters in 2014, I wrote it off as just another addition to an already-crowded genre. But I went to see it anyway, and when I left the theater absolutely dazzled by what I saw.

"Fury" is a brutal, unflinching look at the final days of World War II, but it’s also something more intimate. It’s a story about five men stuck in a steel coffin of a tank, each worn down by violence, each clinging to whatever scrap of humanity they have left. It’s tense, emotionally raw, and remarkably grounded, with performances that have stuck with me ever since I went to see the movie over a decade ago.

Some may have dismissed it as just another war flick, but "Fury" does something rare by giving you discomfort, humor and humanity all wrapped up into one. And it's Brad Pitt's best war movie — yes, even better than "Inglourious Basterds." Now streaming on Tubi as of this month, "Fury" is worth revisiting or watching for the first time if you missed it back then.

What's 'Fury' about?

Don “Wardaddy” Collier, played by Brad Pitt, is a grizzled tank commander fighting his way through the final days of World War II. Shaped by years of violence and sacrifice, he's committed to keeping his crew alive at any cost.

That crew includes Boyd “Bible” Swan (Shia LaBeouf), a sharpshooter, the loudmouthed Grady (Jon Bernthal), the quick-witted driver Gordo (Michael Peña), and a fresh-faced new gunner named Norman (Logan Lerman), who’s been thrown into the war with zero combat experience.

FURY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Norman’s arrival changes the dynamic inside their Sherman tank, nicknamed Fury. He’s soft-spoken, untrained, and completely unprepared for war. But there’s no time to ease in. The team is deep behind enemy lines, and Wardaddy makes it clear: learn fast, or die faster.

"Fury" paints a picture of what happens when idealistic newcomers crash headfirst into the horrors of war. There are no heroes here, just survivors. And for Norman, survival means losing parts of himself he might never get back, which is something he has to become accustomed to.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why you should stream 'Fury'

(Image credit: Sony PIctures Entertainment)

"Fury" throws you right into the dirt and metal with a crew that feels lived-in from the first frame, and it doesn’t let you come up for air. It's got an explosive cast (diabolical work bringing Brad Pitt together with Shia LaBeouf), and the battles are intense. Even so, what makes this war flick stick is everything happening between the gunfire.

You don’t need to be a war movie person to get something out of this. If you’ve ever appreciated a film that forces its characters to confront who they are when survival is the only goal, this hits that note. Pitt is excellent, but Logan Lerman is the real emotional anchor here, playing a kid who has to grow up fast in the worst possible circumstances.

"Fury" streaming free on Tubi, which makes now the perfect time to give it a shot. Just know this isn’t a background movie. You'll want to take some time to sit with it afterward.

Watch "Fury" free on Tubi