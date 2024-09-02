New on Tubi in September 2024 — 'Life of Pi,' 'Jennifer's Body' and more

Trying to find a new TV show or movie on Tubi can be a daunting task. While it's undoubtedly one of the best free streaming services, with more than 20,000 titles on offer, decision paralysis can start to set in at the sheer variety of choices.

When it comes to Tubi's library, there's truly something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for old-school sitcoms, horror movies or reality TV. Tubi's September line-up adds some exciting new movies and shows, including a hilarious and underrated Coen brothers movie, a feminist horror comedy that was way ahead of its time, and one of the biggest blockbusters of the 2010s.

So, without further ado, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Tubi in September 2024.

New on Tubi in September 2024: Top picks

'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Burn After Reading Official Trailer #1 - Brad Pitt Movie (2008) HD - YouTube

Fans of the Coen brothers will be happy to know that one of their most overlooked films just found a new home on Tubi. Looking back at it now, "Burn After Reading" feels ahead of its time. This black comedy from the creators of "The Big Lebowski" and "Fargo" takes aim at the CIA's incompetence and endless bureaucracy.

The story kicks off when CIA analyst Osbourne Cox (John Malkovich) quits his job in a rage after his drinking problem earns him a demotion. This triggers a chain of chaotic events involving blackmail, a bungled office affair, and one of the most absurd intelligence leaks imaginable. Frances McDormand, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton round out the rest of this star-studded cast, and Pitt, in particular, steals the spotlight as the Tweedledum among a pair of dimwitted gym employees, a performance that has since been immortalized in GIF form.

Stream it now on Tubi

'Life of Pi' (2012)

Life of Pi Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ang Lee Movie HD - YouTube

"Life of Pi" was a veritable tour de force when it debuted in 2012, sporting some of the most sophisticated CGI at the time that's as much of an emotional gut punch as it is a technical marvel. Directed by Ang Lee, who would later go on to helm "Gemini Man," the movie centers on Piscine Molitor "Pi" Patel (Suraj Sharma), a deeply religious young man who sets off with his family to start a new life in Canada after his parents sell their zoo in India.

After they board a freighter with their few remaining animals and set sail, a terrible storm sinks the ship, killing his family. Pi manages to survive in a lifeboat, but once the storm passes, he awakens to find a terrifying stowaway on board: a ferocious Bengal tiger. As days stretch into weeks and weeks drag into months, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if they both want to get out of this alive.

Stream it on Tubi from September 15

'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Speaking of movies that feel ahead of their time, "Jennifer's Body" was panned by critics when it first debuted in 2009, but it has since developed a cult following. "Yellowjackets" executive producer Karyn Kusama and "Juno" writer Diablo Cody helm this feminist horror comedy starring Megan Fox as the titular Jennifer, a high school cheerleader with a dark secret.

Her wallflower best friend, Anita (Amanda Seyfried), becomes concerned when Jennifer starts acting strangely out of the blue; she's horrified to learn that Jennifer's been possessed and now enjoys feasting on the flesh and blood of weak emo boys. It's up to Anita to put a stop to Jennifer's rampage, and then hunt down the satan-worshipping rock band responsible for her friend's horrible transformation to begin with.

Stream it now on Tubi

'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 2005 Trailer HD | Martin Freeman | Sam Rockwell - YouTube

Capturing the absurdist humor and sprawling universe of Douglas Adams' comedy sci-fi franchise in a single movie was a tall order, but "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" does an admirable job. Martin Freeman stars as Author Dent, a perfectly normal man who, despite his protests, gets roped into traveling the universe after Earth is scheduled to be demolished by an insufferably bureaucratic alien race.

Leading him through the stars is Ford Prefect, an alien who went undercover as a human to gather intel for his universal guidebook: The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Ford introduces Arthur to the ways of space travel (don't forget your towel!) and they run into some familiar faces along the way, including many-headed Zaphod Beeblebrox (Sam Rockwell), the newly elected president of the Galaxy, and fellow Earth refugee Trillian (Zooey Deschanel). Together, they set out to uncover the meaning of life, or something close to it. Alan Rickman also makes a hilarious cameo as the clinically depressed robot Marvin.

Stream it on Tubi from September 15

Everything new on Tubi in September 2024

September 1

21 (2008)

Acrimony (2018)

All Saints (2017)

Beasts Clawing at Straws (2020)

Beginners (2011)

The Break-Up (2006)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Devil (2010)

Duplicity (2009)

Eat Locals (2017)

Elektra (2005)

Empire Records (1995)

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012)

Fear (1996)

In Line of Fire (1993)

In Time (2011)

Janet Got a Gun (2015)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Man Seeking Woman (2015)

The Power of One (1992)

Pusher II (2004)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Savages

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Unfaithful (2002)

Village of the Damned

White Chicks (2004)

September 15

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Just Married (2003)

Life of Pi (2012)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Tombstone (1993)

September 30

Dreamscape (1984)

Streetwalkin (1985)