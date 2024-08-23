3 best sci-fi movies on Tubi to stream for free right now

We already know that Tubi is one of the best free streaming services. There's truly something for everyone on the platform, whether you like old-school sitcoms, anime, horror flicks or reality TV. But one department you might not know that Tubi excels in is the sci-fi genre. There are some absolutely fantastic movies that take you to the outer reaches of space, have you questioning reality, and see what science is capable of, all for free!

So if you're in the mood for sci-fi tonight, Tubi has plenty of movies for you to choose from, with a satisfying mix of new and old movies that'll have you occupied for weeks. Not sure where to start? Try one of our favorite picks below of the best sci-fi movies on Tubi right now.

‘Coherence'

A group of friends gather for a dinner party on the same night a mysterious comet passes overhead, leading to a series of strange and inexplicable events. The power goes out and each discovers that the comet's influence has created a rift in spacetime (as unbelievable as that sounds), causing their house and the surrounding area to intertwine with alternate realities. Faced with multiple versions of themselves and their surroundings, the friends must navigate parallel universes while dealing with the consequences of both killing and meeting their own clones as the night wears on.

'Dark City'

John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) awakens in a perpetually dark metropolis with no memory of his past, only to find himself hunted by the enigmatic "Strangers," a group of pale-skinned, telepathic beings with the ability to alter the city and its inhabitants' memories. As Murdoch begins to uncover the truth behind the city's existence and the Strangers', he enlists the help of a sympathetic doctor (Kiefer Sutherland) and a mysterious woman (Jennifer Connelly) to find out his own identity while examining the nature of reality itself.

‘Synchronic'

Paramedics Steve and Dennis (Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan) find themselves grappling with a series of inexplicable deaths linked to a mysterious new designer drug called Synchronic. As they investigate, Steve discovers that the drug has the ability to manipulate time, sending users on unpredictable and often deadly trips into the past. When Dennis's daughter goes missing after taking Synchronic, Steve takes the drug himself and finds himself on a journey through time to uncover the truth behind its origins and save his friend's daughter. He's sent everywhere from prehistoric times to the Civil War era while confronting the consequences of altering history, all the while being forced to contemplate his own personal failings.

