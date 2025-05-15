'Sinners' is back in IMAX 70mm starting today for one week only — here's where you can watch it

"Sinners" is one of the best movies of the year. In my opinion, it's "From Dusk Till Dawn" but better, and our senior writer Alix Blackburn declared it her "favorite movie of 2025 so far" when she reviewed it for us.

It's also a box office sensation. The movie is still in tons of theaters, and last weekend it was the No. 2 movie at the domestic box office despite being almost a month old.

But unless you saw this movie early, you might have missed it in IMAX, and you almost certainly missed it in IMAX 70mm.

If you missed it in IMAX 70mm and wish you could have seen the movie the way director Ryan Coogler intended it to be seen, then I have good news for you. "Sinners" is officially back in IMAX 70mm for one week only — starting today (May 15).

Where can you see 'Sinners' in IMAX 70mm?

While "Sinners" is back in IMAX 70mm, not every theater can show movies in this specialty large format. Just nine theaters will be showing it from today (May 15) until May 22.

Here's where you can see "Sinners" in IMAX 70mm:

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX in New York, New York

Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood & IMAX in Los Angeles, California

Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX in Irvine, California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX in San Francisco, California

IMAX, Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX in Tempe, Arizona

Autonation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cinemark Dallas & IMAX in Dallas, Texas

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan in Woodbridge, Ontario (Canada)

If one of these theaters isn't near you, you might have a local theater showing "Sinners" in a larger format such as IMAX digital, Regal's PX RPX, Screen X or good ol' fashioned 70mm film.

Having seen it in IMAX myself, I do recommend you see it on as large a screen as possible. The sound and visuals of "Sinners" are breathtaking, and going to see it on a larger screen with greater detail and fuller sound will be worth the higher price.

When is 'Sinners' coming to streaming?

If you can't make it out to the theater, "Sinners" will eventually come to one of the best streaming services.

First, the vampire movie will come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Amazon and Apple. Then, "Sinners" will be available to stream on Max.

Based on other recent Warner Bros. releases, I currently predict "Sinners" will arrive on PVOD by the end of the month and on HBO Max for the weekend of July. Check out our full guide on when "Sinners" is coming to streaming for more details.

What is 'Sinners' about?

Sinners | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan doing double duty as identical twins Elijah ("Smoke") and Elias ("Stack") Moore. They have returned to their Mississippi Delta hometown of Clarksdale after years away in World War I and working for the Chicago Outfit.

Along with their cousin "Preacher Boy" (Miles Caton), they're working to open a juke joint for the local Black community. To do that, they recruit a handful of old friends and family, including their cousin, who is a blues performer with an incredible gift for transcendent music.

Unfortunately, it's that same gift that will ultimately bring vampires — and potentially doom — to Clarksdale.