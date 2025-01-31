New on Peacock in February 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

February's Peacock lineup has a little bit of everything. If you're looking for something unique to watch, whether with the family or alone, there's plenty to choose from.

"Piece by Piece" kicks things off this month with a one-of-a-kind Lego-animated documentary about Pharrell Williams, telling his story in the most colorful way possible. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" brings Renée Zellweger back as Bridget, now a single mom trying to figure out love (again). Wrapping up the month, "I'll Be Right There" follows a woman doing way too much for everyone else while trying to figure out what she actually wants.

Check out the rest of what Peacock has to offer in February 2025.

New on Peacock in February 2025: Top picks

‘Piece by Piece'

PIECE BY PIECE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 11 - YouTube Watch On

This animated Lego-style documentary follows the life and career of Pharrell Williams. It follows Williams' journey from his upbringing in Virginia Beach to his emergence as a massive figure in the music industry. That includes his early collaborations with artists like Chad Hugo, with whom he formed the Neptunes, and highlights his work with stars like Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake. It's all done in a playful, effervescent style that gives Pharrell a story that feels like his work: zany, full of energy, and true to his personality.

Premieres Feb. 7 on Peacock

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Renée Zellweger reprises her iconic role as Bridget, now a widowed single mother facing the challenges of balancing work, parenthood, and her love life. With her friends' support, Bridget again strikes out on a journey of self-discovery and romance as she begins dating a younger man and having awkward dalliances with her son's science teacher. As she strives to create a new life for herself and her son, Bridget has to deal with her own insecurities and desires. Essentially, if you liked the other "Bridget Jones" movies, you're going to find plenty to love about this sequel.

Premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock

‘I'll Be Right There'

I'll Be Right There (2024) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Wanda (Edie Falco) is a bookkeeper and mother juggling the chaos of everything her family needs. With a pregnant daughter planning a big wedding, a son in recovery and a demanding elderly mom, she barely has time for herself. Complicating matters further, she has relationships with two very different romantic partners that she's trying to keep up as long as she can. As she stretches herself thin to keep everyone afloat, Wanda begins to question what she truly wants, which leads to (you guessed it) a journey of self-discovery.

Premieres Feb. 28 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in February 2025

February 6: "Here Come The Irish - Finale" (Peacock Original)*

February 7: "Piece By Piece" (Peacock Exclusive)*

February 13: "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" (Peacock Original)*

February 16: "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)

February 19: "Love Island All Stars, Season 2 - Finale" (Peacock Exclusive)*

February 25: "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy" (Peacock Original)*

February 28: "I’ll Be Right There" (Peacock Exclusive)*

Everything new on Peacock in February 2025

New Episodes Weekly

"1st Look", Season 16 (NBC)

"The Americas" (NBC)

"Below Deck Down Under, Season 3" (Bravo)

"Chicago Fire, Season 13" (NBC)

"Chicago Med, Season 10" (NBC)

"Chicago PD, Season 12" (NBC)

"Dateline, Season 33" (NBC)

"Days of Our Lives, Season 60" (Peacock Exclusive)

"Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2" (NBC)

"Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1" (NBC)

"Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 7" (NBC)

"Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9" (Telemundo)

"Found, Season 2" (NBC)

"Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1" (NBC)

"Happy’s Place, Season 1" (NBC)

"Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3" (NBC)

"Here Come the Irish" (Peacock Original)

"The Hunting Party, Season 1" (NBC)

"The Irrational, Season 2" (NBC)

"La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5" (Telemundo)

"La Familia, Season 1" (Telemundo)

"La Jefa, Season 1" (Telemundo)

"Law & Order, Season 24" (NBC)

"Law & Order: SVU, Season 26" (NBC)

"Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3" (NBC)

"Love Island All Stars, Season 2" (Peacock Exclusive) - new eps daily

"Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11" (Bravo)

"Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2" (NBC)

"Night Court, Season 3" (NBC)

"On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3" (Reelz)++

"On Patrol: Live, Season 3" (Reelz)++

"Open House NYC, Season 17" (NBC)

"Poochie and Pang Eat, Season 1" (NBC)

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14" (Bravo)

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2" (Bravo Digital)

"The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9" (Bravo)

"Sed De Venganza, Season 1" (Telemundo)

"Snapped, Season 35" (Oxygen)

"Southern Charm, Season 10" (Bravo)

"Southern Charm After Show, Season 1" (Bravo Digital)

"Southern Hospitality, Season 3" (Bravo)

"St. Denis Medical, Season 1" (NBC)

"Suits: L.A., Season 1" (NBC)

"Summer House, Season 9" (Bravo)

"The Traitors, Season 3" (Peacock Original)

"The Voice, Season 27" (NBC)

"Watch What Happens Live, Season 22" (Bravo)

"The Way Home, Season 3" (Hallmark)

"When Calls The Heart, Season 12" (Hallmark)

"Wild Child, Season 5" (NBC)

FEBRUARY 1

"100 Streets"

"14 Love Letters"

"30 Days of Night (2007)"

"42"

"8 Mile"

"A Cookie Cutter Christmas"

"A Holiday In Harlem"

"A Majestic Christmas"

"A Song For Christmas"

"All About the Benjamins"

"All Of My Heart"

"American Gangster"

"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"

"Blade"

"Blade II"

"Blade: Trinity"

"Bones and All"*

"Bride and Prejudice"

"Brooklyn’s Finest"*

"Bulletproof"

"Candyman (1992)"

"Christmas in Rome"

"Christmas Scavenger Hunt"

"Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man"

"Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind"

"Coach Carter"

"Come Fly With Me"

"Cooking With Love"

"Crimson Peak"

"Crooklyn"

"Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver"

"Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder"

"Dazed and Confused"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Deliver Us From Eva"

"Despicable Me"*

"Despicable Me 2"*

"Despicable Me 3"

"Detroit"

"Far And Away"

"Fences"

"Get On Up"

"Get the Gringo"

"Ghost"

"Gigli"

"Gone Baby Gone"

"Guess Who"

"Hello, It’s Me"

"Hitch"*

"Home (2015)"

"How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days"

"Hustle & Flow"

"I Love You, Man"

"I, Robot"

"Inside Man (2006)"

"Interview With The Vampire"

"John Carpenter’s Vampires"*

"Just Like Heaven"

"Kingsman: The Secret Service"

"Lean On Me"

"Life (1999)"

"Love & Jane"

"Love Actually"

"Love In Store"

"Loving (2016)"

"Made of Honor"

"Memories of Christmas"

"Mo’ Better Blues"

"Moonwalkers"

"Paddington"

"Pride And Prejudice"

"Proud Mary"

"Ray"*

"Respect"

"Roman J. Israel, Esq."

"Safe House (2012)"

"Selma"

"Stardust"

"Talk To Me"

"The Amazing Spider-Man"

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

"The Break-Up"

"The Change-Up"

"The Cookout"*

"The Duff"*

"The Exorcist: Believer"*

"The Express"

"The Fifth Element"*

"The First Wives Club"

"The Great Debaters"

"The Hurricane"

"The Longest Ride"

"The Longest Yard (2005)"

"The Longshots"

"The Skeleton Twins"*

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1"*

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2"*

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"*

"The Way Home"

"The Wood"

"To Her, With Love"

"Top End Wedding"

"Twilight"*

"Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins"

"When Sparks Fly"

"Wolf"*

"Zoolander"

FEBRUARY 2

"An Unexpected Valentine"

FEBRUARY 4

"Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 - Premiere" (Bravo)

"Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1" (Lifetime)

"I Have Nothing, Season 1"

"The Voice, Season 27 - Premiere" (NBC)

FEBRUARY 5

"La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5" (Telemundo)

"The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 - Reunion" (Bravo)

FEBRUARY 6

"Here Come the Irish, Season 1 - Finale" (Peacock Original)*

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 - Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended" (Bravo)

"Sold on SLC, Season 1 - Finale"

"The Traitors", Season 3 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

FEBRUARY 7

"Piece By Piece - Premiere" (Peacock Exclusive)*

"Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery"

FEBRUARY 8

"Critics Choice Awards" (E!)

"Devotion"

"Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale" (NBC)

FEBRUARY 9

"Sisterhood Inc."

FEBRUARY 10

"Copshop"

"Mine"

FEBRUARY 12

"The Black Phone"

FEBRUARY 13

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

"Candyman (2021)"*

"Summer House, Season 9 - Premiere" (Bravo)

"The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episode" (Peacock Original)*

FEBRUARY 14

"Southern Charm After Show, Season 1" - Premiere (Bravo)

FEBRUARY 15

"Fast Five"*

"Fast & Furious 6"*

"Furious 7"

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

FEBRUARY 16

"Return To Office" +

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)

FEBRUARY 17

"The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 - Reunion" (Bravo)

FEBRUARY 18

"Philly Homicide, Season 1" - All Episodes (Oxygen)

FEBRUARY 19

"La Jefa, Season 1" (Telemundo)

"Love Island All Stars, Season 2 - Finale" (Peacock Exclusive)*

FEBRUARY 20

"The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episode" (Peacock Original)*

FEBRUARY 23

"The Wish Swap"

FEBRUARY 24

"The Americas - Premiere" (NBC)

"Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 - Premiere" (NBC)

"Suits LA, Season 1 - Premiere" (NBC)

FEBRUARY 25

"Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy" - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

FEBRUARY 27

"The Traitors", Season 3 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

FEBRUARY 28