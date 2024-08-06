One of the best comedy movies ever is now streaming for free — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I discovered that one of the best comedy movies ever made is now streaming for free, I had to write about it. "Groundhog Day", the timeless Bill Murray classic, has found a new home on Tubi, which is quickly becoming known as one of the best free streaming services available.

I remember the first time I watched "Groundhog Day" — I was instantly intrigued by its clever plot and Murray's fun performance as the cynical weatherman Phil Connors. It's definitely one of those movies that only gets better with repeated viewings, much like the endless loop Phil finds himself in.

Now, thanks to Tubi, you can enjoy this beloved classic without paying for a subscription. Here’s why you should stream "Groundhog Day" while it’s completely free…

What is 'Groundhog Day' about?

Groundhog Day (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Groundhog Day" is a 1993 comedy movie that follows Phil Connors (Murray), a cynical and self-centered TV weatherman who finds himself trapped in a time loop while covering the annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Each morning, he wakes up to the same day, February 2nd, repeating over and over again.

Initially, Phil exploits the time loop for personal gain, indulging in hedonistic pleasures and manipulating events to his advantage. However, as he grows increasingly frustrated and desperate, he begins to examine his life and attitudes. Phil eventually decides to use his unique situation to better himself and help others, learning valuable lessons about kindness, humility and love along the way.

'Groundhog Day' is a timeless comedy classic

"Groundhog Day" is everything I love in a romantic comedy. The unique premise, with Phil reliving the same day over and over, sets up several comedic situations. One of my favorites is his repeated attempts to seduce his colleague Rita (Andie MacDowell), which, in the beginning, are purely selfish. Watching his humorous failures as he tries to refine his approach, knowing he has endless chances, never gets old.

What really makes the movie special for me is Phil's transformation from a self-centered jerk to a compassionate, loving individual. This character arc is both touching and hilarious. At first, Phil indulges in all sorts of selfish acts and pranks. But as he falls for Rita, his efforts to win her heart become genuinely sweet. His attempts to better himself, like learning to play the piano and ice sculpting, really show his growth and add a romantic layer to what would otherwise be a simply entertaining comedy. Plus, the chemistry between Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell is undeniable.

I also love Phil's sarcastic remarks, his repeated run-ins with the overly cheerful insurance salesman Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) and his varied reactions to the same events, which bring consistent laughs every time.

But what really resonates with me is how despite the movie being a comedy, it manages to cover deeper themes of self-improvement, redemption and the search for meaning. Watching Phil's journey of self-discovery and his realization that true happiness comes from helping others and forming genuine connections is what makes "Groundhog Day" so good.

Stream 'Groundhog Day' for free on Tubi

Critics gave "Groundhog Day" an impressive score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , and that comes down to the movie being both charming and hilarious. Jack Mathews from Newsday said: "With Bill Murray delivering the most mature performance of his career, it has a romantic charm to match its freshness and its constant good humor." Meanwhile, Orlando Sentinel’s Jay Boyar stated that: "A movie that continually replays a single day could quickly become tedious but, strangely enough, Groundhog Day never does."

While this classic comedy is streaming for free right now, it won’t be for long. "Groundhog Day" is set to leave Tubi at the end of this month. Don’t let this opportunity repeat itself — or maybe do, since this movie is one that you’ll love watching over and over again.

Stream “Groundhog Day” on Tubi right now.