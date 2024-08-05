Netflix just got one of the best drama movies ever made — and it’s 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

A good movie drama stays with you for days after watching, but a truly great drama lingers in your mind for weeks, months and even years. “Room” is one such movie that I’ve never been able to shake from my cranium and this masterful drama just landed on Netflix U.S.

Anchored by a breathtaking performance from Brie Larson (who won an Oscar for her work), “Room” is extremely harrowing, with some very dark scenes, but it’s also seriously uplifting, showcasing the power of human connection, and the value of finding even a small shred of light to cling to in even the very bleakest of times.

“Room” was one of the critical darlings of 2015, but almost a decade later, its recognition has faded a little, which is a great shame. Hopefully, its arrival on Netflix will spark a fresh wave of interest, and see the movie once again earn deserved plaudits.

So, if you’re looking for a really good movie to watch this weekend, here’s the full scoop on why “Room” is the obvious first choice….

What is “Room” about?

“Room” opens in a small shed that is inhabited by a young mother, Joy (Brie Larson), and her five-year-old son Jack (Jacob Tremblay, who is also phenomenal).

But the pair aren’t living in this tiny space by choice, seven years previously Joy was kidnapped by a man she refers to as Old Nick (Sean Bridgers), and Jack was the resulting product of her rape at his hands.

To Jack, the shed which he refers to as “Room”, is the only place in the world that truly exists, but Joy isn’t blind to the outside world and longs to find an escape. Hatching a desperate scheme, the duo finally earn their freedom reuniting Joy with her family, and throwing Jack into a confusing world full of distressing new people, sights and sounds.

As Joy readjusts to living in the world beyond Room, and Jack tries to make sense of so many new experiences both are tested. However, they find solace in each other, and much as they did while trapped in the eponymous shed they endure these hardships together.

“Room” reviews — here’s what critics said

“Room” was a critical darling upon its release, and to this day its reputation has held up. It currently holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 315 reviews, and its audience score matches this (it’s also at 93%) from more than 50,000 ratings. These high scores are a real testament to its enduring quality.

Kevin Maher of the Times of London called the movie “A soul-stirring feel-good weepie” while Richard Roper of the Chicago Sun-Times went in further declaring that “Room” is “one of the best movies of the decade”, as an assessment that I would strongly echo.

Another very positive write-up came from Susan Wloszczyna of RogerEbert.com who said, “‘Room’ is a soul-searing celebration of the impenetrable bond that endures even under the most unbearable of circumstances between a parent and a child. While Slant Magazine ’s Elise Nakhnikian called it a “tough but tender tribute to the creative power of maternal love”.

On the other hand, Kyle Smith of the New York Post offered a pretty scathing review labeling “Room” “dopey” on “a plot level’ and equally vapid in its psychology”, but it’s fair to say that valid as this personal opinion may be, it’s an outlier overall.

You need to stream “Room” on Netflix now

In case I haven’t already made it clear, I strongly recommend that you add “Room” to your Netflix watchlist.

The performances from Larson and Tremblay are stunning, and even viewers who aren’t normally hooked by drama may still want to give it a watch. The first half has some lowkey thriller vibes as Joy and Jack deal with their captivity and attempt to escape.

But to give you plenty of warning, “Room” does tackle some very heavy themes including depression and intense social isolation, so you definitely need to be in the right mood to watch it. Don’t expect an easy ride, things get pretty darn bleak, but there’s always a ray of hope to be found, and that’s what will keep you watching till the final bittersweet moments.

Watch "Room" on Netflix right now